March 11, 2020

Third quarter November 2019 – January 2020



Net sales increased by 6.4 percent to SEK 2,147 million (2,018).

Organic growth was 1.8 percent (6.2).

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 113 million (80).

The operating margin was 5.2 percent (4.0).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 64 million (45).

Earnings per share totalled SEK 1.20 (0.85).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 288 million (189).

Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments:

“During the third quarter, growth was recorded at 6.4 percent, of which 1.8 percent was organic. Despite subdued demand in parts of Europe and record-high winter temperatures, which detracted from sales of heating products, our gross margin continued to improve from that of the preceding year. In addition, operating profit improved to SEK 113 million, or by 5.2 percent, as against SEK 80 million or 4.0 percent in the same quarter last year. Over the past fourty quarters, Systemair has reported organic growth in every quarter save one.”

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13, +46 222 440 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, +46 222 440 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Note: The information here is that which Systemair AB is obliged to make public under the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 (CET) on March 11, 2020.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.3 billion in the 2018/19 financial year and employs approximately 6,300 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent. Systemair contributes to enhance the indoor environment with energy efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 80 companies

