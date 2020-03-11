PRESS RELEASE

Svane Køkkenet opens store number ten in Norway

The Danish kitchen brand Svane Køkkenet expands in Norway. By opening in Kristiansand, the last of the remaining major Norwegian towns on the west coast, a strategic target will be achieved.

Svane Køkkenet reaches an important milestone through the upcoming expansion in Norway with the launch of its tenth concept store in Kristiansand in early summer 2020. Through this launch, the Danish kitchen brand has taken further steps towards covering the Norwegian west coast with stores in all of the attractive coastal towns – from Oslo across Bergen to Ålesund, which will open this March.

” The opening in Kristiansand is a step forward in the execution of our strategy for Svane Køkkenet to become a nationwide kitchen chain with 15-18 stores in the Norwegian market”, says CEO Torben Paulin.

Norwegian store managers plan to set up an experience store

Svane Køkkenet has succeeded in recruiting two experienced kitchen consultants to the Norwegian team. The two new store managers, who will pair up in managing the Kristiansand store, have worked as colleagues up to now in a local kitchen store.

Inger Margrethe Palm, who is a trained Interior Decorator, brings with her 15 years of kitchen experience. Her colleague Marianne Halvorsen holds an education within finance and marketing and contributes with 7 years of experience in sales to the professional market.

The new team wish to set up an exclusive experience store with the latest Danish kitchen designs. With this in mind, they have chosen a location in the town center, close to the pedestrian shopping street, in order to reach the customers who live, work or shop in the center of town.

The interior design of the 250 square meter concept store is already well in progress in close co-operation with architect MAA, Rolf Birk, in charge of design and concept at Svane Køkkenet.





The future Svane Køkkenet concept store in Kristiansand, Norway will be furnished with a wide range of the latest kitchen and bathroom designs like this black S19 design.

