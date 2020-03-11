New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Network Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180702/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$36.6 Billion by the year 2025, WLAN will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$991 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, WLAN will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Enterprise Ethernet Switching: A Changing Market
Shifts in Switch Ports Imperative
Modular Vs Fixed Configuration Switches
Recent Market Activity
Routers Market
Routing Market Set to Decline
Shift in Speeds Continue in Routers
Edge Routers to Lose Relevance
Gradual Shift From Wired to Wireless Networking - A Challenge
for Routers
Adoption of 100 GBE (Gigabit Ethernet) - Business Case for
Ethernet Switches and Routers
Wi-Fi 802.11ac Spurs Opportunities for Router Sales
Preference for Virtualization - A Threat to Routers Market?
WLAN Market - An Overview
Increasing WLAN Deployments Spurs Growth in Enterprise Network
Market
Proliferation of Wi-Fi Technology Drives Growth for Enterprise
WLAN Equipment
Growth in Mobile Computing and BYOD Culture Bodes Well for the
Market
Mobile Technology Replacing Wired Networking, Drives WLAN
Equipment Market
Shift from LTE to Wi-Fi Supports Growth of WLAN Equipment
Transition to 802.11ac Standard - A Significant Technological
Breakthrough
Expansion of Cloud Networking Drives the WLAN Market
WAN Optimization - Maximizing WAN Performance
Rationale for Adoption of WOCs
Growth in Branch Office Operations Drive Demand for WOC
Consolidation of Existing IT Infrastructure Fuels WOC Adoption
Increasing Workforce Mobility to Drive Business Case for WOCs
Wider Availability of IPv6 Ready Products to Drive Adoption
among Enterprises
Other Trends
Factors Determining Sustainability of Enterprise Network Equipment
Operating Life Affects Useful Life of Enterprise Network Equipment
Enhancing Products? Useful Life
Considering Operating Cost
EOL Policies and Announcements by Vendors
Global Competitor Market Shares
Enterprise Network Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Application Delivery Controls (ADCs) Market
?Webification? of Enterprise Applications Opens Up Huge
Opportunities for ADC
ADCs Infuse Efficiency in Web Applications Delivery
Enterprise Data Centers: The Core End-Users of ADC
Features Influencing Uptake of ADCs in Enterprises: Ranked in
Order of Influence
Rising Data Center Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth
ADC Gaining Priority in Consolidated Data Center
ADC Deployments Remain High Among Large Enterprises & MNCs
SMBs Aim to Leverage ADC?s Proficiency in Load Balancing &
Traffic Optimization
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A10 Networks, Inc. (USA)
ADTRAN, Inc. (USA)
Aerohive Networks, Inc. (USA)
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)
Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA)
Dell Technologies Inc. (USA)
D-Link Corporation (Taiwan)
EnGenius Technologies (USA)
Extreme Networks, Inc. (USA)
F5 Networks, Inc. (USA)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)
Aruba Networks, Inc. (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)
Radware Ltd. (Israel)
Riverbed Technology, Inc. (USA)
Symantec Corporation (USA)
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (USA)
ZTE Corporation (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Gradual Transition to IPv6 Entails Need for Compatible Network
Equipment
Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Devices to Boost Market Prospects
Expanding Broadband Connectivity and WiFi 5Ghz Technology Spurs
Adoption
Opportunity Indicators:
Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets: Opportunity
for Growth
Expanding Mobile Internet and Advancing 3G/4G Networking
Technologies
Globalization & Workforce Decentralization - Business Cases for
Enterprise Network Equipment
Key Statistical Findings
Improving Economy to Bode Well for Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Enterprise Network Equipment Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Enterprise Network Equipment Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: WLAN (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: WLAN (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: WLAN (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Network Security (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Network Security (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Network Security (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Access Points & Controllers (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Access Points & Controllers (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Access Points & Controllers (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Enterprise Routers (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Enterprise Routers (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Enterprise Routers (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Ethernet Switch (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Ethernet Switch (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Ethernet Switch (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Enterprise Network Equipment Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Enterprise Network Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Enterprise Network Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Enterprise Network Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Enterprise Network Equipment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Enterprise Network Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Enterprise Network Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 35: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: French Enterprise Network Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Enterprise Network Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Enterprise Network Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Enterprise Network Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Enterprise Network Equipment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Enterprise Network
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Enterprise Network Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Spanish Enterprise Network Equipment Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Enterprise Network Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 59: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Network Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Enterprise Network Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Enterprise Network Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Indian Enterprise Network Equipment Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 69: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Enterprise Network Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Enterprise Network
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Enterprise Network Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 77: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Enterprise Network Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Enterprise Network Equipment Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Enterprise Network Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Enterprise Network Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Enterprise Network Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 92: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Enterprise Network Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 95: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: The Middle East Enterprise Network Equipment Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Enterprise Network Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Enterprise Network Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Enterprise Network Equipment Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Enterprise Network Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Enterprise Network Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Enterprise Network Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Enterprise Network Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Enterprise Network Equipment Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 117: African Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
