H+H Annual Report 2019

“I’m very pleased with the strong performance for 2019, where H+H reached the highest EBITDA level in the history of the Company. The EBITDA of DKK 539 million was an increase of 31% compared to last year.”, says CEO Michael T. Andersen. “A combination of increased pricing power following the acquired businesses in Germany and Poland, favourable conditions for input costs driven by scale and general good market demand have supported the strong result for 2019”.

The financial performance in 2019 was very satisfactory. Revenue grew 13% as demand, pricing and production output were generally strong across all markets. Organic revenue growth came in at 6% in line with recent guidance. Combined with operational excellence initiatives, this led to an increased EBITDA before special items of DKK 539 million and an EBIT before special items of DKK 366 million, both in line with recent guidance.



Fourth quarter 2019 compared to last year was impacted by higher prices offset by lower volumes, mainly due to destocking following the Borough Green factory upgrade in the UK in 2018 and lower volumes in Germany and Poland in 2019. EBIT before special items increased DKK 17 million compared to last year primarily due to impairment of fixed assets related to Russia in the fourth quarter 2018 of DKK 20 million.



2019 key focus was on the integration activities in Germany, but H+H also made two bolt-on acquisitions in Germany, where the last acquisition closed 14 January 2020. The acquisitions amounted to DKK 120 million (EV). Also, in October 2019 the Group divested the Russian business for a price of DKK 96 million (EV), in line with the strategic focus on the European core markets. In connection with the sale, a one-off non-cash FX reserve of DKK 121 million was recognised in the P&L as a financial expense, with no impact on equity.



For 2020, continued high activity levels are expected in H+H’s markets, but general visibility for second half of 2020 is low. Increased competition in Poland and capacity constraints in Germany (AAC) and the UK is expected, and earnings are expected to be negatively affected by carry over of input costs.

Selected financial highlights for 2019

DKK million 2019 2018 Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Revenue 2,840 2,523 625 660 Organic growth 6% 18% (7%) 30% Gross margin before special items 31% 27% 31% 28% EBITDA before special items 539 410 104 110 EBIT before special items 366 228 60 43 EBITDA margin before special items 19% 16% 17% 17% EBIT margin before special items 13% 9% 10% 7% Return on invested capital 20% 10% 20% 10% NIBD/EBITDA ratio before special items 0.8 1.3 0.8 1.3 Special items 8 65 8 26 Free cash flow 264 (603) 104 89

Outlook for 2020

Revenue growth before acquisitions and divestments measured in local currencies is expected to be in the range -2% to 2%.

EBIT before special items is expected to be DKK 300-360 million.

Investments excluding acquisitions, divestments and IFRS 16 effect, are expected to be DKK 140-180 million including investments for establishing a CSU production line near Gdansk, Poland.

Kent Arentoft Michael T Andersen

Chairman of the Board of Directors CEO

H+H’s core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2019 of DKK 2.8 billion. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 29 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total annual output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,600 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

