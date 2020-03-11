11 March 2020
Announcement no. 385
H+H Annual Report 2019
“I’m very pleased with the strong performance for 2019, where H+H reached the highest EBITDA level in the history of the Company. The EBITDA of DKK 539 million was an increase of 31% compared to last year.”, says CEO Michael T. Andersen. “A combination of increased pricing power following the acquired businesses in Germany and Poland, favourable conditions for input costs driven by scale and general good market demand have supported the strong result for 2019”.
Selected financial highlights for 2019
|DKK million
|2019
|2018
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|Revenue
|2,840
|2,523
|625
|660
|Organic growth
|6%
|18%
|(7%)
|30%
|Gross margin before special items
|31%
|27%
|31%
|28%
|EBITDA before special items
|539
|410
|104
|110
|EBIT before special items
|366
|228
|60
|43
|EBITDA margin before special items
|19%
|16%
|17%
|17%
|EBIT margin before special items
|13%
|9%
|10%
|7%
|Return on invested capital
|20%
|10%
|20%
|10%
|NIBD/EBITDA ratio before special items
|0.8
|1.3
|0.8
|1.3
|Special items
|8
|65
|8
|26
|Free cash flow
|264
|(603)
|104
|89
Outlook for 2020
Investor teleconference
H+H International A/S will host an investor teleconference on 11 March 2020 at 10.00 a.m. CET. To attend the conference call please see details below.
The conference call will be available at: https://hplush.eventcdn.net/2019fy/
Investors and analysts are invited to participate by phone: +45 78 15 01 08 (Denmark), + 44 33 33 00 92 68 (UK) and US +1 833 526 8382
Please see attached pdf for full version of the annual report for 2019.
Kent Arentoft Michael T Andersen
Chairman of the Board of Directors CEO
For further information please contact:
CEO Michael T Andersen, CFO Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen or IR Manager Cristina Rønde Hefting on telephone +45 35 27 02 00
Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as various factors, many of which are beyond the control of H+H International A/S, may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this document. In no event shall H+H International A/S be liable for any direct, indirect or consequential damages or any other damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other action, arising out of or in connection with the use of information in this document.
H+H’s core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2019 of DKK 2.8 billion. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 29 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total annual output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,600 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
H+H International A/S, Lautrupsgade 7, 5th floor, 2100 Copenhagen, Denmark. Telephone +45 35 27 02 00 info@HplusH.com, www.HplusH.com
CVR no. 49619812, LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841
