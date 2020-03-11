New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180698/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$110.2 Billion by the year 2025, Security Technologies will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Security Technologies will reach a market size of US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$17.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture Plc

BAE Systems Plc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell EMC

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Kaspersky Lab

McAfee, Inc.

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Waterfall Security

Watermark Risk Management International LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180698/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Critical Infrastructure Protection - Need of the Hour

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Increasing Cyber-Attacks and Physical Security Breaches Drive

Demand for CIP Systems and Devices

Major Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Approaches

Select Global Initiatives to Safeguard Critical Infrastructure

Rising Complexity of Attacks Fosters Demand for Advanced

Security Technology

Major Challenges in the Road to Realizing Comprehensive CIP

Interconnectedness of Networks

Critical Infrastructures Become Plum Targets for Terrorists

Lack of Clarity about CIP at Government Level in Most Countries

CIP Solutions Remain an Expensive Proposition for Operators

Technical Challenges Plague CIP Market

Competitive Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Accenture Plc (Ireland)

BAE Systems Plc (UK)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Dell EMC (USA)

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (USA)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

McAfee, Inc. (USA)

Raytheon Company (USA)

Thales Group (France)

Waterfall Security (Israel)

Watermark Risk Management International LLC (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Number of Adverse Incidents in Electric Infrastructure

Pose a Major Concern

SCADA Leaves Critical Infrastructure Vulnerable to Attacks

Smart Grids - A Key Target for Cyber-Crime and Cyber Warfare

Critical Transport Infrastructure Protection Gains Priority

Significance of Disaster Management Information in CTIP

Remote Sensing and Geospatial Technologies: A Critical

Component of CTIP Measures

Pros and Cons of Applying GIS Technology in CTI Disaster

Management

Government Policy: A Key Growth Driver for CIIP Market

Smart Cities to Spur Adoption of CIP Solutions and Services

Safeguards against Cyber Terror Gains Priority in National CIP

Strategies

Most Targeted Countries for Cyber-Attacks (2016)

Types of External IT Security Breaches in Organizations -

Ranked in Order of Frequency of Occurrence

Type of Internal IT Security Breaches in Organizations - Ranked

in Order of Frequency of Occurrence

Securing Critical Infrastructure Against Terrorist Attacks

Critical Infrastructure Vulnerability to Terrorism

Susceptibility of Critical Infrastructure to Terrorist Attacks

via the Internet

Physical Protection of Critical Infrastructure - Key Aspects

Need for Incentivizing CIP Implementation in Private Sector

Strategies for Reducing Vulnerability of Critical

Infrastructure in Enterprises

Establishing Information Sharing Protocols

Robust Security Policy

Background Check and Staff Training

Technical Security

Physical Security Measures

Government Sector - A Major Revenue Contributor for Cyber

Security Solutions

Priority for Cyber Threat Listed by Country

Cyber Security - A Critical Necessity in Banking and Finance

Sector

Major External & Internal Breaches in Financial Services Sector

Top Security Initiatives by Industry Segment

Identity & Access Management Solutions - An Opportune Market

Electronic Access Control - An Effective Strategy to Tackle

Unauthorized Entry

Access Control in Government Sector

EACS - The Fastest Growing Product Segment in ESS Market

CCTV/Video Surveillance Market - The Largest Revenue

Contributor for ESS

Favorable Legal, Social & Political Perspectives Boost the

Market for CCTVs

Expanding Product Range to Become Domineering Theme

IACIPP Rolls-Out Extranet Platform to Safeguard Against Terror

Attacks

Compliance to CIP not Foolproof Against Attacks

Personnel and Training (CIP-004-6)

Electronic Security Perimeter (ESP) (CIP-005-5)

Physical Security (CIP-006-6)

Incident Reporting and Response Planning (CIP-008-5)





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Security Technologies (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Security Technologies (Component) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Security Technologies (Component) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Services (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Sensitive Infrastructures & Enterprises (End-Use)

Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Sensitive Infrastructures & Enterprises (End-Use)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 12: Sensitive Infrastructures & Enterprises (End-Use)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Energy & Power (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Energy & Power (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Energy & Power (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Transportation Systems (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Transportation Systems (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Transportation Systems (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 23: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 24: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 29: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Critical Infrastructure

Protection (CIP): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Critical

Infrastructure Protection (CIP) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 44: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2018-2025

Table 47: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 50: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Critical Infrastructure

Protection (CIP): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 80: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:

2018 to 2025

Table 83: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Historic

Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 87: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2018-2025

Table 89: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 92: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 113: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component:

2009-2017

Table 117: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 118: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 120: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Critical

Infrastructure Protection (CIP): Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 122: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure

Protection (CIP) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure

Protection (CIP) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Component:

2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Critical Infrastructure

Protection (CIP) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2018-2025

Table 137: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 140: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Brazil by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Critical Infrastructure

Protection (CIP) Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Rest of Latin America by Component: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Critical Infrastructure

Protection (CIP) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Critical Infrastructure

Protection (CIP) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Historic

Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 163: The Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Historic Market by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Critical Infrastructure

Protection (CIP): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Critical

Infrastructure Protection (CIP) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2018-2025

Table 176: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Israel in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 179: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component:

2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Critical Infrastructure

Protection (CIP) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Critical Infrastructure Protection

(CIP) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Critical Infrastructure

Protection (CIP) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Component: 2009-2017

Table 189: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Critical Infrastructure

Protection (CIP) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Critical Infrastructure

Protection (CIP) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Component: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Critical Infrastructure

Protection (CIP) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Critical Infrastructure

Protection (CIP) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:

2018 to 2025

Table 200: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in

Africa by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 201: African Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Historic

Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 204: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 121

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180698/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001