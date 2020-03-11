New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180698/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$110.2 Billion by the year 2025, Security Technologies will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Security Technologies will reach a market size of US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$17.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Critical Infrastructure Protection - Need of the Hour
Recent Market Activity
Outlook
Increasing Cyber-Attacks and Physical Security Breaches Drive
Demand for CIP Systems and Devices
Major Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Approaches
Select Global Initiatives to Safeguard Critical Infrastructure
Rising Complexity of Attacks Fosters Demand for Advanced
Security Technology
Major Challenges in the Road to Realizing Comprehensive CIP
Interconnectedness of Networks
Critical Infrastructures Become Plum Targets for Terrorists
Lack of Clarity about CIP at Government Level in Most Countries
CIP Solutions Remain an Expensive Proposition for Operators
Technical Challenges Plague CIP Market
Competitive Scenario
Global Competitor Market Shares
Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Accenture Plc (Ireland)
BAE Systems Plc (UK)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Dell EMC (USA)
General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (USA)
Hexagon AB (Sweden)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Kaspersky Lab (Russia)
McAfee, Inc. (USA)
Raytheon Company (USA)
Thales Group (France)
Waterfall Security (Israel)
Watermark Risk Management International LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Number of Adverse Incidents in Electric Infrastructure
Pose a Major Concern
SCADA Leaves Critical Infrastructure Vulnerable to Attacks
Smart Grids - A Key Target for Cyber-Crime and Cyber Warfare
Critical Transport Infrastructure Protection Gains Priority
Significance of Disaster Management Information in CTIP
Remote Sensing and Geospatial Technologies: A Critical
Component of CTIP Measures
Pros and Cons of Applying GIS Technology in CTI Disaster
Management
Government Policy: A Key Growth Driver for CIIP Market
Smart Cities to Spur Adoption of CIP Solutions and Services
Safeguards against Cyber Terror Gains Priority in National CIP
Strategies
Most Targeted Countries for Cyber-Attacks (2016)
Types of External IT Security Breaches in Organizations -
Ranked in Order of Frequency of Occurrence
Type of Internal IT Security Breaches in Organizations - Ranked
in Order of Frequency of Occurrence
Securing Critical Infrastructure Against Terrorist Attacks
Critical Infrastructure Vulnerability to Terrorism
Susceptibility of Critical Infrastructure to Terrorist Attacks
via the Internet
Physical Protection of Critical Infrastructure - Key Aspects
Need for Incentivizing CIP Implementation in Private Sector
Strategies for Reducing Vulnerability of Critical
Infrastructure in Enterprises
Establishing Information Sharing Protocols
Robust Security Policy
Background Check and Staff Training
Technical Security
Physical Security Measures
Government Sector - A Major Revenue Contributor for Cyber
Security Solutions
Priority for Cyber Threat Listed by Country
Cyber Security - A Critical Necessity in Banking and Finance
Sector
Major External & Internal Breaches in Financial Services Sector
Top Security Initiatives by Industry Segment
Identity & Access Management Solutions - An Opportune Market
Electronic Access Control - An Effective Strategy to Tackle
Unauthorized Entry
Access Control in Government Sector
EACS - The Fastest Growing Product Segment in ESS Market
CCTV/Video Surveillance Market - The Largest Revenue
Contributor for ESS
Favorable Legal, Social & Political Perspectives Boost the
Market for CCTVs
Expanding Product Range to Become Domineering Theme
IACIPP Rolls-Out Extranet Platform to Safeguard Against Terror
Attacks
Compliance to CIP not Foolproof Against Attacks
Personnel and Training (CIP-004-6)
Electronic Security Perimeter (ESP) (CIP-005-5)
Physical Security (CIP-006-6)
Incident Reporting and Response Planning (CIP-008-5)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Security Technologies (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Security Technologies (Component) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Security Technologies (Component) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Services (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Sensitive Infrastructures & Enterprises (End-Use)
Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Sensitive Infrastructures & Enterprises (End-Use)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 12: Sensitive Infrastructures & Enterprises (End-Use)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Energy & Power (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Energy & Power (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Energy & Power (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Transportation Systems (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Transportation Systems (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Transportation Systems (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 23: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 24: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 29: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Critical Infrastructure
Protection (CIP): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Critical
Infrastructure Protection (CIP) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market
Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 44: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018-2025
Table 47: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 50: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: French Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market
Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Critical Infrastructure
Protection (CIP): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Spanish Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 80: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Historic
Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 87: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2018-2025
Table 89: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 92: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market
Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Indian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 113: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component:
2009-2017
Table 117: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 118: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 120: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Critical
Infrastructure Protection (CIP): Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 122: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure
Protection (CIP) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure
Protection (CIP) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market
Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 128: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Component:
2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Critical Infrastructure
Protection (CIP) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market
Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018-2025
Table 137: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 140: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Brazil by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market
Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Critical Infrastructure
Protection (CIP) Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Rest of Latin America by Component: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Critical Infrastructure
Protection (CIP) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Critical Infrastructure
Protection (CIP) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Historic
Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market
Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 161: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 163: The Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Historic Market by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Critical Infrastructure
Protection (CIP): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Critical
Infrastructure Protection (CIP) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 173: Iranian Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 174: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market
Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018-2025
Table 176: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 179: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component:
2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Critical Infrastructure
Protection (CIP) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market
Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Critical Infrastructure Protection
(CIP) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Critical Infrastructure
Protection (CIP) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Component: 2009-2017
Table 189: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market
Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Critical Infrastructure
Protection (CIP) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market
Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Critical Infrastructure
Protection (CIP) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Component: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Critical Infrastructure
Protection (CIP) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Critical Infrastructure
Protection (CIP) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market
Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 200: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market in
Africa by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 201: African Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Historic
Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 204: Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market
Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 121
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180698/?utm_source=GNW
