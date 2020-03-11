New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Car Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101169/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$104.9 Billion by the year 2025, Embedded will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.8 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Embedded will reach a market size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$26.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Internet of Things: The Technology Platform for Connected Cars

Recent Market Activity

Connected Cars: The Future of Driving

In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Systems to Power First Generation

Intelligent Connected Cars

Reliable Internet Connectivity: A Vital Prerequisite for

Connected Cars

Cloud Computing in the Automobile Industry Signals a New Era of

Mobility

Cloud to Tackle Connected Cars & Their Big Data Challenges

Cloud Computing: The Key to Connected Car Data Security

Mobile Convergence with the Connected Car: A Fundamental Trend

Gains Momentum

4G Mobile Network Technology to Connect Cars at Lightning

Internet Speeds

Smartphone-to-Car Connectivity: Turning Smartphones into the

Control Keys for Connected Cars

Rising Number of Web-based Apps to Promote Embedded Connectivity

Growing Focus on Safety Spurs Interest in Embedded Connectivity

Connected Cars Signal Opportunities for the Telecom Sector

With Emerging Markets Projected to Drive Over 60% of Global

Auto Industry Profits, China Stands Out as the Global Growth

Engine

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to

Boost Demand for Value-Added Content Per Car

A Peek Into Market Challenges

Change in Car Ownership Models to Affect the Market for

Connected Car Solutions

Incompatibility of Various Platforms Hampers Adoption of

Connectivity Solutions

Concerns over Data Privacy: A Market Dampener

Device Democracy: The Solution to Privacy Issues in Connected Cars

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Connected Car Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2025

Connected Car Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Automotive OEMs

Audi AG (Germany)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany)

Daimler AG (Germany)

Ford Motor Company (USA)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (UK)

General Motors Company (USA)

Honda Motor Co. Ltd (Japan)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Renault Group (France)

Toyota Motor Corp (Japan)

Connectivity Technology Providers

Automotive Grade Linux Foundation (USA)

Airbiquity (USA)

Apple Inc. (USA)

Delphi Automotive LLP (UK)

Freescale Semiconductor Inc (USA)

Google Inc. (USA)

Harman International (USA)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc. (Canada)

Cisco (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Octo Telematics SpA (Italy)

QNX Software Systems Ltd. (Canada)

Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (USA)

TomTom International BV. (The Netherlands)

Verizon Telematics Inc. (USA)

WirelessCar (Sweden)

Telecom Operators

Aeris Communications (USA)

AT&T (USA)

Sierra Wireless (Canada)

Vodafone Group Plc (UK)

Vodafone Automotive SpA (Italy)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



As Post Recession Recovery Growth in the Automotive Industry

Slows Down, Disruptive Technologies Will Drive the Revenue

Potential of the Industry

Rethinking Revenue Streams: Auto OEMs Focus on Differentiated

In-Vehicle Experience to Counterbalance Falling Revenues from

Slowing New Car Sales

Connected Cars Emerge Into the New Digital Battleground for

Auto Makers

Growing Investments in ITS: Signals Robust Prospects for ?

Street to Vehicle? Connectivity

Connected Cars to Drive Alternate Revenue Streams for

Automakers by Opening up New Growth Avenues in Managed Car

Services

Growing Demand for In-Vehicle Services: A Positive Sign for

Connected Car Solutions

Increased Collaboration Along the Automotive Value Chain Bodes

Well for Connected Cars

Deployment of Mandatory Telematics Extends Regulatory Driven

Strength to Embedded Telematics





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Connected Car Solutions Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Connected Car Solutions Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Embedded (Connectivity Solution) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Embedded (Connectivity Solution) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Integrated (Connectivity Solution) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Integrated (Connectivity Solution) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Tethered (Connectivity Solution) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Tethered (Connectivity Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Connected Car Solutions Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020

& 2025

Market Analytics

Table 9: United States Connected Car Solutions Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution: 2018

to 2025

Table 10: United States Connected Car Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Connectivity Solution: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 11: Canadian Connected Car Solutions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Connected Car Solutions Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Connectivity Solution for 2019 and

2025

JAPAN

Table 13: Japanese Market for Connected Car Solutions: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Connectivity

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 14: Japanese Connected Car Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Connectivity Solution: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 15: Chinese Connected Car Solutions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 16: Chinese Connected Car Solutions Market by

Connectivity Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019

and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Connected Car Solutions Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: European Connected Car Solutions Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: European Connected Car Solutions Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: European Connected Car Solutions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution: 2018-2025

Table 20: European Connected Car Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Connectivity Solution: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 21: Connected Car Solutions Market in France by

Connectivity Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: French Connected Car Solutions Market Share Analysis

by Connectivity Solution: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 23: Connected Car Solutions Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Connectivity Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: German Connected Car Solutions Market Share Breakdown

by Connectivity Solution: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 25: Italian Connected Car Solutions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Italian Connected Car Solutions Market by

Connectivity Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019

and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Connected Car Solutions:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Connectivity Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: United Kingdom Connected Car Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Connectivity Solution: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 29: Rest of Europe Connected Car Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity

Solution: 2018-2025

Table 30: Rest of Europe Connected Car Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Connectivity Solution: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 31: Connected Car Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific by

Connectivity Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Asia-Pacific Connected Car Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Connectivity Solution: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 33: Rest of World Connected Car Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity

Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Connected Car Solutions Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Connectivity Solution

for 2019 and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 72

