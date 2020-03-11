New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Car Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101169/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$104.9 Billion by the year 2025, Embedded will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.8 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Embedded will reach a market size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$26.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Internet of Things: The Technology Platform for Connected Cars
Recent Market Activity
Connected Cars: The Future of Driving
In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Systems to Power First Generation
Intelligent Connected Cars
Reliable Internet Connectivity: A Vital Prerequisite for
Connected Cars
Cloud Computing in the Automobile Industry Signals a New Era of
Mobility
Cloud to Tackle Connected Cars & Their Big Data Challenges
Cloud Computing: The Key to Connected Car Data Security
Mobile Convergence with the Connected Car: A Fundamental Trend
Gains Momentum
4G Mobile Network Technology to Connect Cars at Lightning
Internet Speeds
Smartphone-to-Car Connectivity: Turning Smartphones into the
Control Keys for Connected Cars
Rising Number of Web-based Apps to Promote Embedded Connectivity
Growing Focus on Safety Spurs Interest in Embedded Connectivity
Connected Cars Signal Opportunities for the Telecom Sector
With Emerging Markets Projected to Drive Over 60% of Global
Auto Industry Profits, China Stands Out as the Global Growth
Engine
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to
Boost Demand for Value-Added Content Per Car
A Peek Into Market Challenges
Change in Car Ownership Models to Affect the Market for
Connected Car Solutions
Incompatibility of Various Platforms Hampers Adoption of
Connectivity Solutions
Concerns over Data Privacy: A Market Dampener
Device Democracy: The Solution to Privacy Issues in Connected Cars
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Connected Car Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2025
Connected Car Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Automotive OEMs
Audi AG (Germany)
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany)
Daimler AG (Germany)
Ford Motor Company (USA)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (UK)
General Motors Company (USA)
Honda Motor Co. Ltd (Japan)
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Renault Group (France)
Toyota Motor Corp (Japan)
Connectivity Technology Providers
Automotive Grade Linux Foundation (USA)
Airbiquity (USA)
Apple Inc. (USA)
Delphi Automotive LLP (UK)
Freescale Semiconductor Inc (USA)
Google Inc. (USA)
Harman International (USA)
Intel Corporation (USA)
Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc. (Canada)
Cisco (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)
Octo Telematics SpA (Italy)
QNX Software Systems Ltd. (Canada)
Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Texas Instruments Incorporated (USA)
TomTom International BV. (The Netherlands)
Verizon Telematics Inc. (USA)
WirelessCar (Sweden)
Telecom Operators
Aeris Communications (USA)
AT&T (USA)
Sierra Wireless (Canada)
Vodafone Group Plc (UK)
Vodafone Automotive SpA (Italy)
Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Post Recession Recovery Growth in the Automotive Industry
Slows Down, Disruptive Technologies Will Drive the Revenue
Potential of the Industry
Rethinking Revenue Streams: Auto OEMs Focus on Differentiated
In-Vehicle Experience to Counterbalance Falling Revenues from
Slowing New Car Sales
Connected Cars Emerge Into the New Digital Battleground for
Auto Makers
Growing Investments in ITS: Signals Robust Prospects for ?
Street to Vehicle? Connectivity
Connected Cars to Drive Alternate Revenue Streams for
Automakers by Opening up New Growth Avenues in Managed Car
Services
Growing Demand for In-Vehicle Services: A Positive Sign for
Connected Car Solutions
Increased Collaboration Along the Automotive Value Chain Bodes
Well for Connected Cars
Deployment of Mandatory Telematics Extends Regulatory Driven
Strength to Embedded Telematics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Connected Car Solutions Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Connected Car Solutions Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Embedded (Connectivity Solution) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Embedded (Connectivity Solution) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Integrated (Connectivity Solution) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Integrated (Connectivity Solution) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Tethered (Connectivity Solution) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Tethered (Connectivity Solution) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Connected Car Solutions Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 9: United States Connected Car Solutions Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: United States Connected Car Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Connectivity Solution: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 11: Canadian Connected Car Solutions Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Connected Car Solutions Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Connectivity Solution for 2019 and
2025
JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Market for Connected Car Solutions: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Connectivity
Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 14: Japanese Connected Car Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Connectivity Solution: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 15: Chinese Connected Car Solutions Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 16: Chinese Connected Car Solutions Market by
Connectivity Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019
and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Connected Car Solutions Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: European Connected Car Solutions Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Connected Car Solutions Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: European Connected Car Solutions Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution: 2018-2025
Table 20: European Connected Car Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Connectivity Solution: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 21: Connected Car Solutions Market in France by
Connectivity Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: French Connected Car Solutions Market Share Analysis
by Connectivity Solution: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 23: Connected Car Solutions Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Connectivity Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: German Connected Car Solutions Market Share Breakdown
by Connectivity Solution: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 25: Italian Connected Car Solutions Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Italian Connected Car Solutions Market by
Connectivity Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019
and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Connected Car Solutions:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Connectivity Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: United Kingdom Connected Car Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Connectivity Solution: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 29: Rest of Europe Connected Car Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity
Solution: 2018-2025
Table 30: Rest of Europe Connected Car Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Connectivity Solution: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 31: Connected Car Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific by
Connectivity Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Connected Car Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Connectivity Solution: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 33: Rest of World Connected Car Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity
Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Connected Car Solutions Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Connectivity Solution
for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 72
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101169/?utm_source=GNW
