“The product tanker market improved significantly in 2019 compared to previous years, resulting in the strongest full-year results in three years, supported by our superior integrated One TORM platform. Our thorough preparations for the IMO 2020 sulfur regulation have, together with a strong product tanker market going into 2020, further enabled TORM to achieve freight rates in the first quarter to date that will provide the strongest start to a year for more than a decade. This has been achieved despite the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, which we continue to monitor closely, together with the last days’ extraordinary development in the oil market that, so far, has provided further support to an already strong underlying product tanker market. Each of these two events represent new and unique challenges, risks and opportunities in the markets in which we operate,” says Executive Director Jacob Meldgaard.
Further, TORM sold eight older vessels (five MR vessels and three Handysize vessels) for a total consideration of USD 65m. Seven of the vessels were delivered to their new owners in 2019, and one Handysize vessel was delivered early January 2020.
As of 31 December 2019, TORM’s fleet consists of 65 owned vessels, 11 vessels under sale and leaseback arrangements and four vessels on order. During January 2020, TORM made an additional purchase of two fuel-efficient, dual-fuel-ready LR2 newbuildings with scrubbers and took delivery of three newbuildings, including two LR1s and one MR.
As of 31 December 2019, TORM performed an impairment test of the recoverable amount of the most significant assets. Based on this review, Management concluded that the previous impairment communicated in connection with the 2016 Annual Report should be reversed by USD 120m as the value in use exceeds the carrying amounts.
The book value of the fleet was USD 1,770m as of 31 December 2019 excluding outstanding installments on the newbuildings of USD 51m.
ABOUT TORM
TORM is one of the world’s leading carriers of refined oil products. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 80 modern vessels with a strong commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and customer service. TORM was founded in 1889. The Company conducts business worldwide. TORM’s shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen and NASDAQ New York (tickers: TRMD A and TRMD). For further information, please visit www.torm.com.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS AS TO THE FUTURE
Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and statements other than statements of historical facts. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, the Company cannot guarantee that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.
Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of the world economy and currencies, changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand for “ton miles” of oil carried by oil tankers, the effect of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled dry-docking, changes in TORM’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in the regulation of shipping operations, including requirements for double hull tankers or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events or acts by terrorists.
In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this release because they are statements about events that are not certain to occur as described or at all. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
