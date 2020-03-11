Two new members to Silmäasema’s Management Team
Silmäasema Oyj
Stock Exchange Release - Changes board/management/auditors
11 March 2020 at 10:10 a.m. EET
Silmäasema’s Head of Marketing Anne Rantanen and Chief Information Officer Mika Holsti have been appointed as members of Silmäasema’s Management Team.
”With these changes we want to highlight the importance of Silmäasema brand and marketing and to tie them more closely to company’s strategy work. Silmäasema has also significant information system projects ongoing, effecting all businesses, so it is important that IT point of view has a clear voice in the Management Team,” says Silmäasema’s CEO Teppo Lindén.
Silmäasema Management Team as of 11 March 2020:
Teppo Lindén, CEO
Jyrki Alamäki, Sales Director
Mika Holsti, CIO
Jari-Pekka Kelhä, CEO, Silmäasema Optiikka Oy
Sirkka-Liisa Kulmala, HR Director
Tapani Kyrki, Business Director
Sari Nordblad, CFO
Ulla Näpänkangas, CEO, Silmäasema Sairaala Oy
Anne Rantanen, Head of Marketing
Roope Sihvola, Chief Medical Officer
SILMÄASEMA OYJ
For further information, please contact:
CEO Teppo Lindén, tel. +358 400 684 119
Head of Marketing, Anne Rantanen, tel. +358 50 5358 191
CIO Mika Holsti, tel. +358 50 416 7676
Head of Communications and Investor Relations, Niina Streng, tel. +358 50 322 5195
Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has nearly 150 stores and 13 eye clinics in Finland as well as eight stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs over 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. The Silmäasema Group’s net sales were EUR 122.9 million in 2018 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 11.8 million.
