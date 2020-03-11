Two new members to Silmäasema’s Management Team





Silmäasema Oyj

Stock Exchange Release - Changes board/management/auditors

11 March 2020 at 10:10 a.m. EET



Silmäasema’s Head of Marketing Anne Rantanen and Chief Information Officer Mika Holsti have been appointed as members of Silmäasema’s Management Team.



”With these changes we want to highlight the importance of Silmäasema brand and marketing and to tie them more closely to company’s strategy work. Silmäasema has also significant information system projects ongoing, effecting all businesses, so it is important that IT point of view has a clear voice in the Management Team,” says Silmäasema’s CEO Teppo Lindén.



Silmäasema Management Team as of 11 March 2020:

Teppo Lindén, CEO

Jyrki Alamäki, Sales Director

Mika Holsti, CIO

Jari-Pekka Kelhä, CEO, Silmäasema Optiikka Oy

Sirkka-Liisa Kulmala, HR Director

Tapani Kyrki, Business Director

Sari Nordblad, CFO

Ulla Näpänkangas, CEO, Silmäasema Sairaala Oy

Anne Rantanen, Head of Marketing

Roope Sihvola, Chief Medical Officer



SILMÄASEMA OYJ





For further information, please contact:

CEO Teppo Lindén, tel. +358 400 684 119

Head of Marketing, Anne Rantanen, tel. +358 50 5358 191

CIO Mika Holsti, tel. +358 50 416 7676

Head of Communications and Investor Relations, Niina Streng, tel. +358 50 322 5195



Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has nearly 150 stores and 13 eye clinics in Finland as well as eight stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs over 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. The Silmäasema Group’s net sales were EUR 122.9 million in 2018 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 11.8 million.