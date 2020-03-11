Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 11 March 2020 at 10:10

Termination of Lago Kapital Ltd’s Liquidity Providing agreement for Talenom Plc’s share



A market making agreement between Lago Kapital Ltd and Talenom Plc in compliance with the Liquidity Providing (LP) requirements issued by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd will end on 9 June 2020.

Talenom Plc estimates that the liquidity of the share will be sufficient without market making operations.

According to the Liquidity Providing agreement, which commenced on 15 August 2019, Lago Kapital Ltd has provided Talenom Plc’s share with bids and offers so that the maximum spread is 4 per cent, calculated from the bid quotation.



Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

tel. +358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients’ business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group’s net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.