New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037277/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Mobile PERS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$134.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$137.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile PERS will reach a market size of US$316.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$505.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037277/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS): A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Adoption of Social Care/Telecare across Countries
Current and Future Analysis
Global Competitor Market Shares
Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADT Security Services, Inc.
Alert Response, LLC
AlertOne Services LLC
Appello
Bay Alarm Medical
Chubb Community Care
Connect America Medical Alarm Company
Galaxy Medical Alert Systems, Ltd.
Healthcom, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V.
Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc.
LogicMark, LLC
Ningbo Hi-Tech Park Jabo Electronics Co., Ltd.
Rescue Alert
TeleAlarm SA
Tunstall Healthcare Group
Tynetec Ltd.
VRI, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Personal Emergency Response Systems - An Emerging Alternative
to Residential Care
Preventive Care - The Ultimate Objective of Telecare Services
Sense of Safety - A Key Benefit of PERS
PERS & Integrated Wireless Technology
Devices with Two or More Technologies
Combining Wireless Technology and the Web
PERS Go Mobile
PERS to mPERS - Ease of Transition for Security Dealers or Lack
Thereof
Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility
Technology Advancements: Efforts towards Enhanced User Experience
mPERS - Expanding the Target Market for PERS
Integrated Apps versus Hardware mPERS Devices
Inherent Issues with mPERS Impacting their Demand
Technological Advancements - Addressing certain Issues with mPERS
Seniors Begin to Embrace Advanced Technology, to Benefit PERS
Market
Speech-Triggered Alarms: Simplifying Usage
PERS to Evolve Further
PERS Call Centers Upgrade Offerings
Aging Population: The Fastest Growing Demographic
Demographic Stats - Unfurling the Market Potential
Favorable Government Policies Drive Demand for Medical Alert
Systems
Reimbursement Scenario Calls for Attention
Challenges Ahead
Lack of Awareness
Lack of Infrastructure Facilities
Lack of Standards and Interoperability
A Peek into Current Quality Standards of Social Alarms
List of Major Telehealth Standards Worldwide
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 105
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037277/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: