New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037277/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Mobile PERS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$134.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$137.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile PERS will reach a market size of US$316.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$505.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADT Security Services Inc.

Alert Response LLC

AlertOne Services LLC

Appello

Bay Alarm Medical

Chubb Community Care

Connect America Medical Alarm Company

Galaxy Medical Alert Systems Ltd.

Healthcom Inc.

Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V.

Life Alert Emergency Response Inc.

LogicMark LLC

Ningbo Hi-Tech Park Jabo Electronics Co. Ltd.

Rescue Alert

TeleAlarm SA

Tunstall Healthcare Group

Tynetec Ltd.

VRI, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037277/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS): A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Adoption of Social Care/Telecare across Countries

Current and Future Analysis

Global Competitor Market Shares

Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ADT Security Services, Inc.

Alert Response, LLC

AlertOne Services LLC

Appello

Bay Alarm Medical

Chubb Community Care

Connect America Medical Alarm Company

Galaxy Medical Alert Systems, Ltd.

Healthcom, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V.

Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc.

LogicMark, LLC

Ningbo Hi-Tech Park Jabo Electronics Co., Ltd.

Rescue Alert

TeleAlarm SA

Tunstall Healthcare Group

Tynetec Ltd.

VRI, Inc.





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Personal Emergency Response Systems - An Emerging Alternative

to Residential Care

Preventive Care - The Ultimate Objective of Telecare Services

Sense of Safety - A Key Benefit of PERS

PERS & Integrated Wireless Technology

Devices with Two or More Technologies

Combining Wireless Technology and the Web

PERS Go Mobile

PERS to mPERS - Ease of Transition for Security Dealers or Lack

Thereof

Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility

Technology Advancements: Efforts towards Enhanced User Experience

mPERS - Expanding the Target Market for PERS

Integrated Apps versus Hardware mPERS Devices

Inherent Issues with mPERS Impacting their Demand

Technological Advancements - Addressing certain Issues with mPERS

Seniors Begin to Embrace Advanced Technology, to Benefit PERS

Market

Speech-Triggered Alarms: Simplifying Usage

PERS to Evolve Further

PERS Call Centers Upgrade Offerings

Aging Population: The Fastest Growing Demographic

Demographic Stats - Unfurling the Market Potential

Favorable Government Policies Drive Demand for Medical Alert

Systems

Reimbursement Scenario Calls for Attention

Challenges Ahead

Lack of Awareness

Lack of Infrastructure Facilities

Lack of Standards and Interoperability

A Peek into Current Quality Standards of Social Alarms

List of Major Telehealth Standards Worldwide





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 105

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037277/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001