TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute ( ITRI ), Taiwan’s largest applied research institute, today announced that it was named a Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator 2020 by Clarivate Analytics. It is the fourth time and the third consecutive year that ITRI has won a place on this prestigious list, making it the most awarded organization in Taiwan ever. ITRI is also the only research institute in Asia to be named a Top 100 Global Innovator for 2020. Other winners this year include international companies such as Google, Microsoft, Merck, and NTT.



Now in its ninth year, Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators identifies the world’s most innovative organizations which successfully develop valuable patented inventions that also have strong commercialization potential based on market reach and impact on other downstream inventions. The assessment utilizes editorially enhanced authoritative patent data from Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) and Derwent Patent Citations Index (DPCI) to track innovation based on four criteria: volume, success, globalization and influence. Winning this award represents outstanding effort not only in the quantity of filed patents, but also success in obtaining granted patents, breadth of filing of inventions, and external citations. According to Clarivate Analytics, ITRI is particularly excellent in its patent success and influence this year.

“We are really honored to once again be recognized as a Top 100 Global Innovator by Clarivate Analytics. Winning this award for the fourth time is truly a great acknowledgement of our multidisciplinary innovation capability and robust intellectual property (IP) achievements,” stated ITRI President Edwin Liu. “To innovate a better future, ITRI developed the 2030 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that assumes future scenarios for technology and market needs. Following this initiative, we will continue to boost our R&D capacity and build strong IP portfolios. In every effort we make, we are fulfilling our commitment to helping Taiwan’s industry stay competitive, explore new opportunities, and present novel solutions to critical issues.”

“We are pleased to see that ITRI has been nominated again. Its long-term investment and commitment to innovation has also been reflected in our report analysis,” said Nathan Fan, Head of Derwent, Greater China and General Manager of Taiwan, Clarivate Analytics. “For the first time, in 2020, the report’s analysis extends beyond the Top 100 to have a closer look at trends. Today’s modern inventions, from electric vehicles to medical devices, require deeper and broader expertise, as well as collaboration across previously unrelated disciplines. This also implies that working together across boundaries is key to a more thriving future for innovation in Taiwan.”

The Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2020 come from three continents and 14 countries/regions. Besides ITRI, there are three other recipients from Taiwan: Foxconn Technology Group, HTC, and Quanta Computer. Amongst the top 100, ITRI, Fraunhofer, the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, and University of California are the only four government-sponsored research institutions to make the list. The Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2020 report and full list of Top 100 organizations can be found here .

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world’s leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. It focuses on the fields of Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment.



Over the years, ITRI has incubated over 280 innovative companies, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote opportunities for international cooperation around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng .

Media Contact

Chloe Chen

Office of Marketing Communications, ITRI

+886-934-368-839

chloechen@itri.org.tw

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dccac577-53c4-4a14-bdbc-f1bb15173cc8