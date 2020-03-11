Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coca-Cola Plus: Success Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Coca-Cola Plus: Success Case Study, a Food for Specified Health Uses (FOSHU) beverage, in Japan underlines the growing demand for functional beverages in the country.



In 2017, Coca-Cola rolled out a Food for Specified Health Uses (FOSHU)-certified cola in Japan to capitalize on the rising demand for functional beverages in the country. The product launch was accompanied by an intense marketing campaign across various channels. The drink's success in Japan prompted Coca-Cola to introduce the product to other Asian markets, namely China and Vietnam.



Key Highlights



The FOSHU offering from Coca-Cola proved to be an attractive proposition for the growing elderly population of Japan.

The beverage also targeted the desire among experimental Japanese youth for more choice in beverages by offering a carbonated drink with functional benefits without compromising on taste.

The drink's zero-calorie and zero-sugar formulation is in sync with the growing inclination of consumers across age groups towards moderating their sugar and calorie consumption.

On-package claims hold immense importance in attracting busy Japanese consumers.

By leveraging distinctive packaging and a focused marketing campaign, Coca-Cola was able to clearly communicate the benefits and positioning of the product.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. What?

3. Why?

4. Take-out



Companies Mentioned



Ako Kasei

Asahi

Coca-Cola

Morinaga Milk

PepsiCo

Suntory

