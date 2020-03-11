Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coca-Cola Plus: Success Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Coca-Cola Plus: Success Case Study, a Food for Specified Health Uses (FOSHU) beverage, in Japan underlines the growing demand for functional beverages in the country.
In 2017, Coca-Cola rolled out a Food for Specified Health Uses (FOSHU)-certified cola in Japan to capitalize on the rising demand for functional beverages in the country. The product launch was accompanied by an intense marketing campaign across various channels. The drink's success in Japan prompted Coca-Cola to introduce the product to other Asian markets, namely China and Vietnam.
Key Highlights
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. What?
3. Why?
4. Take-out
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r157ix
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: