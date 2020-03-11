State College, PA, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remcom announces superposition simulation and array optimization in the latest release of XFdtd® 3D EM Simulation Software, further expanding the software’s capabilities for high-frequency 5G device design and beam steering analysis.

Antenna arrays are essential for maximizing the performance of complex 5G-enabled devices, facilitating the use of beam steering, spatial diversity, and other techniques to improve throughput. Determining the numerous beam states for a new design can be tedious due to the hundreds or thousands of port phase combinations. XFdtd enables users to leverage the electromagnetic principle of superposition to reveal these combinations with a single simulation. By combining steady-state results from the simulation, XFdtd efficiently determines the port phases that maximize the far zone coverage in each direction.

Sam Seidel, XFdtd project manager, said, “Remcom continues to develop XFdtd to keep pace with the growing complexity of 5G design requirements and the advanced technologies that our customers are utilizing to meet them. Superposition and array optimization enable highly sophisticated array analysis and beam steering while removing slowdowns that impede the design workflow.”

