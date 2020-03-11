Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Samsung 3D V-NAND 92-Layer Memory" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The new technology era has a huge impact on Non-Volatile Memory (NVM), demanding memories with faster speed and higher storage capacity. Manufacturers have therefore channeled investment into the development of new NVMs with more memory cells in a single chip.
Samsung continues to dominate the semiconductor industry, including the memory industry, as shown by the magnificent $22 billion revenue in 2018 generated by its NAND memory business. Its manufacturing techniques change from one generation to another to produce reliable memory chips with higher capacity.
This report presents a detailed technical study of the latest Samsung 3D Vertical-NAND memory made with 92-Layer word lines. Thanks to high-quality optical images and high-resolution scanning electron microscope (SEM) images, the physical analysis shows details of die cross-sections, including material identification. The report includes a detailed process to better understand the major fabrication steps. It also includes a cost estimation of producing Samsung's new generation 3D NAND chips and the packaging cost.
Finally, this report features a comparison of Samsung's previous NVM generation with the latest generation. This identifies the different and similar features in the two generations and compares the fabrication cost and the impact of the added layers.
Key Topics Covered
1. Overview/Introduction
2. Samsung Company Profile
3. Market Analysis
4. Physical Analysis
5. Manufacturing Process Flow
6. Cost Analysis
7. Selling Price
8. Comparison between Samsung 92-Layer and 64-Layer V-NAND
