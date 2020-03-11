Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Samsung 3D V-NAND 92-Layer Memory" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The new technology era has a huge impact on Non-Volatile Memory (NVM), demanding memories with faster speed and higher storage capacity. Manufacturers have therefore channeled investment into the development of new NVMs with more memory cells in a single chip.



Samsung continues to dominate the semiconductor industry, including the memory industry, as shown by the magnificent $22 billion revenue in 2018 generated by its NAND memory business. Its manufacturing techniques change from one generation to another to produce reliable memory chips with higher capacity.



This report presents a detailed technical study of the latest Samsung 3D Vertical-NAND memory made with 92-Layer word lines. Thanks to high-quality optical images and high-resolution scanning electron microscope (SEM) images, the physical analysis shows details of die cross-sections, including material identification. The report includes a detailed process to better understand the major fabrication steps. It also includes a cost estimation of producing Samsung's new generation 3D NAND chips and the packaging cost.



Finally, this report features a comparison of Samsung's previous NVM generation with the latest generation. This identifies the different and similar features in the two generations and compares the fabrication cost and the impact of the added layers.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

2. Samsung Company Profile



3. Market Analysis

NAND Flash Market Revenue

NAND Market Shipments

Samsung NAND Flash RoadMap

4. Physical Analysis

Summary of the Physical Analysis

Physical Analysis Methodology

970 EVO Plus SSD Teardown

Package View and Dimensions

Memory Die

View, dimensions and markings

Cross-section

Contacts and metallization

3D NAND Patents

5. Manufacturing Process Flow

Overview

Fab Unit

Process Flow

6. Cost Analysis

Summary of the Cost Analysis

Yields Explanation and Hypotheses

Memory 3D 92-Layer

Memory front-end cost

Memory front-end cost per process steps

Process Steps

Component

Bonding front-end cost

Memory wafer and die cost

Back-end: Final test cost

Memory 3D 92-layer component cost

7. Selling Price



8. Comparison between Samsung 92-Layer and 64-Layer V-NAND

