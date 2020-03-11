Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide Conventional and Advanced Packaging Market for IC Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Highlights



Worldwide Integrated Circuit Market Forecasts, 2018-2023

Worldwide IC Packaging Market Forecasts, 2018-2023

Advanced Packaging Market Forecasts, 2018-2023

The Worldwide Conventional and Advanced Packaging Market for IC Devices examines the global marketplace of integrated circuits (ICs) and the many packaging designs developed for ICs. This comprehensive report presents a detailed analysis of a vast and vibrant IC market that is expected to reach $425 billion by 2023.



The 385-page report provides insightful analysis of major market trends affecting the IC industry and presents more than 170 tables quantifying both the IC devices and IC packaging markets. In addition, dozens of graphical figures provide an alternative perspective for understanding the underlying data.

The report provides extensive and detailed quantitative analysis with forecasts for unit shipments, revenues and package pricing for 30 separate IC device types as well as 14 major packaging categories comprising 44 IC packaging market segments. Also covered are advanced IC packaging market segments and interconnection solutions. Virtually every table presents year-end data for 2018, plus five-year forecasts from 2019 through 2023.



The report is arranged into six chapters:

An Introductory chapter (Chapter 1) and the Executive Summary (Chapter 2) present a short overview of the report with a description of its major conclusions and methodology. The remaining chapters focus on four major topics of discussion.



Chapter 3, Integrated Circuit Device Market Analysis, starts with a top-level view of the IC devices market with tables and figures detailing the market in terms of 30 distinct IC devices, plus additional segmentation by device functions (processors, logic, memory, and analog), and major world regions. The chapter then presents unit shipment and revenue forecasts of each device type in terms of the packaging types used for each.



Chapter 4, IC Packaging Market Analysis, examines the IC packaging market in deep granular detail. Tables provide historical data and forecasts of unit shipments, revenues and package ASP for 14 packagings "families" with additional segmentation based on the number of I/Os for the packaging types. Altogether, there are 44 market segments analyzed, each in terms of the IC devices embedded in the package.



Chapter 5: Advanced Packaging Markets, provides an in-depth discussion of the technologies and market trends of advanced packaging solutions:

Fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP)

Multi-row QFN packaging (MRQFN)

Vertically stacked multichip packages: TSOPs, QFNs, FBGAs, and WLPs

System-in-packages (SiPs): package-on-packages, package in-packages, and multichip modules

Chapter 6: Interconnection Technologies and Solutions, provides a comprehensive examination of wire bonding and flip chip technology, in terms of both unit shipments and revenues. The analysis of flip chip markets includes forecasts of specific devices and packaging types. The chapter also examines the market potential of through-silicon vias (TSVs) for 2.5D and 3D packaging.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Integrated Circuit Device Market Analysis

Worldwide Integrated Circuit Market

Total Market Forecasts

Regional Market Trends and Forecasts

Market Forecasts by Device Type

Processor Devices: MPUs, MCUs (4-bit, 8-bit, 16-bit, 32+-bit), DSPs

Memory Devices: DRAM, SRAM, Flash, ROM/EPROM, EEPROM and Other

Logic Devices: Digital Bipolar Devices, Standard Logic, Gate

Arrays, Standard Cell and PLDs, Display Drivers and Touch

Screen Controllers, Special-Purpose Logic (Consumer, Computers, Communications, Automotive, Multipurpose and Other)

Analog Devices: Amplifiers and Comparators, Interfaces, Voltage Regulators and References, Data Converters, Application-Specific Analog (Consumer, Computers, Communications, Automotive, Industrial and Other)

Chapter 4 IC Packaging Market Analysis

Worldwide IC Packaging Market

Total IC Packaging Market Forecasts

Package Pricing Trends

IC Packaging Market by I/O Count

IC Package Families Descriptions and Forecasts

Dual In-Line Packaging (DIP) Market

Transistor Outline Packaging (TO) Market

Small Outline Transistor (SOT) Packaging Market

Small Outline Packaging (SO) Market

Thin Small Outline Packaging (TSOP) Market

Chip Carrier (CC) Market

Quad Flat Pack (QFP) Market

Dual Flat Pack No-Lead Packaging (DFN) Market

Quad Flat Pack No-Lead Packaging (QFN) Market

Pin Grid Array Packaging (PGA) Market

Ball Grid Array Packaging (BGA) Market

Fine Pitch Ball Grid Array Packaging (FBGA) Market

Wafer-Level Packaging (WLP) Market

Direct Chip Attached (DCA) Market

Chapter 5 Advanced Packaging Markets

Total Advanced IC Packaging Market Forecasts

Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging

Conventional WLPs versus Fan-Out WLPs

Fan-Out WLP Market Trends and Forecasts

Multi-Row QFN Packaging Trends and Forecasts

Overview of Multichip Packaging Technology (MCP)

Topic covers: Types of Multichip Packages, Benefits and Shortcomings, Multichip Packaging Challenges and Solutions, Techniques for Wafer Thinning MCP Total Forecasts

Stacked Multichip Packaging Market Segments

Stacked TSOP Market Trends and Forecasts

Stacked QFN Market Trends and Forecasts

FBGA Market Trends and Forecasts

Stacked WLP Market Trends and Forecasts System-in-Package Market Segments

Total SiP Market Trends and Forecasts

Package-on-Package Market Forecasts

Package-in-Package Market Forecasts

Multichip Modules Market Forecasts

Stacked WLPs within SiPs Market Forecasts

Chapter 6 Interconnection Technologies and Solutions

Interconnection Technologies Overview

Interconnection Market Forecasts

Wire Bonding

Wire Bonding Methods

Wire Materials

Wire Bonding Market Trends and Forecasts

Flip Chip

The Flip Chip Process

Flip Chip Packaging Market Trends and Forecasts

Flip Chip Package Device Market Trends and Forecasts

Flip Chip Devices: MPUs, 32+-bit MCUs

DSPs, Gate Arrays, Standard Cell and PLDs, Special-Purpose Logic (Consumer, Computer, Communications, Automotive, Multipurpose and Other), DRAM, SRAM, Flash, Application-Specific Analog (Computer, Communications)

Bare Die Flip Chip Market Trends and Forecasts Through-Silicon Vias

Forecasts of the Through-Silicon Via Market Segment

Appendix Glossary of IC Packaging Terms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sso5xy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900