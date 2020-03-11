New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sun Care Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181109/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.6 Billion by the year 2025, Sun-Care Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$255.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$215.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sun-Care Products will reach a market size of US$643.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Avon Products Inc.

Bayer Healthcare

Beiersdorf AG

Blistex Inc.

Clarins Group

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Johnson & Johnson

Neutrogena Corporation

Lancaster

L’Oréal S.A

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Walgreens Boots Alliance







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Industry to Shine with Brighter Prospects

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Challenges in a Nutshell

Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth

Sunscreens and Skin Cancer

Consumer Awareness: Key to Demand for Sun Care Products

Value Added Features Drive Sales

Demand for Youthful Appearence Add to Market Opportunities

Competition

Leading Players

Manufacturers Devise Distinct Strategies

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sun Care Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Bayer Healthcare (Germany)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

Blistex, Inc. (USA)

Clarins Group (France)

Coty, Inc. (USA)

Edgewell Personal Care Company (USA)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

Neutrogena Corporation (USA)

L?Oréal S.A (France)

Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (USA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Switzerland)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Innovations Fuel Growth in Suncare Products Market

Demand for Stronger Sunscreens Ups the Demand for Ingredients

Novel Ingredients - A Prime Focus Area in Corporate R&D Agenda

Sustainability Emerges as a Buzzword in Sun Care Products Market

Demand for Natural Sun Screens Picks Up

Preference for Organic Products on Rise

Multi-Functional Products - A Crossover Segment Gaining Popularity

Sun Protection Factor (SPF) in Skin Care Products

Self-Tanning Products Witness Strong Demand

Industry Witnesses Growing Penetration of Nano Particles in Sun

Care Products

Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin - An Emerging Niche

Sun Care Products for Kids - A High Growth Avenue

Smart Devices and Wearables to Determine Sun Exposure Drive

Opportunities

Anti-Pollution Sunscreens Gain Entry

Research-Backed Ingredients: Key to Success in the Marketplace

Market Witnesses Evolution of Edible Sunscreens

Lotion Pumps for Sun Care Products Witness Rapid Uptake

Stem Cell Technology: The New Frontier

Sunscreens with High SPF under Question Even as their Demand

Increases





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 191

