Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2019, the automated material handling market was valued at USD 6.42 billion and is expected to reach a value of USD 10.96 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of about 11.3%, over the forecast period 2020-2025.
The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, which has been conducted under the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, has established that workplace injuries have decreased by 25% in 10 years, due to the advent of various technologies in the workplace. This helps in boosting the automated material handling market.
Key Highlights
Major Market Trends
Airport Developments to Significantly Drive the Market Growth
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
Competitive Landscape
The automated material handling market is fragmented and highly competitive in nature. Some of the major players are Daifuku Co, BEUMER Group, Siemens, JBT Corporation, Honeywell Intelligrated amongst others. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc. are the prime growth strategies adopted by these companies to sustain the intense competition.
Some of the recent developments are:
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3.5 Threat of Substitutes
5. MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Technological Advancements Aiding Market Growth
5.1.2 Industry 4.0 Investments Driving the Demand for Automation and Material Handling
5.1.3 Rapid Growth of E-Commerce
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Initial Costs
5.2.2 Unavailability for Skilled Workforce
6. SEGMENTATION - BY PRODUCT TYPE
6.1 Hardware
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
7. SEGMENTATION - BY EQUIPMENT TYPE
7.1 Mobile Robots
7.1.1 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)
7.1.1.1 Automated Forklift
7.1.1.2 Automated Tow/Tractor/Tug
7.1.1.3 Unit Load
7.1.1.4 Assembly Line
7.1.1.5 Special Purpose
7.1.2 Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR)
7.1.3 Laser Guided Vehicle
7.2 Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)
7.2.1 Fixed Aisle (Stacker Crane + Shuttle System)
7.2.2 Carousel (Horizontal Carousel +Vertical Carousel)
7.2.3 Vertical Lift Module
7.3 Automated Conveyor
7.3.1 Belt
7.3.2 Roller
7.3.3 Pallet
7.3.4 Overhead
7.4 Palletizer
7.4.1 Conventional (High Level + Low Level)
7.4.2 Robotic
7.5 Sortation System
8. SEGMENTATION - BY REGION
8.1 North America
8.2 Europe
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.4 Latin America
8.5 Middle East & Africa
9. KEY VENDOR PROFILES
9.1 Daifuku Co. Ltd.
9.2 Kardex Group
9.3 KION Group
9.4 JBT Corporation
9.5 Jungheinrich AG
9.6 TGW Logistics Group GmbH
9.7 SSI Schaefer AG
9.8 KNAPP AG
9.9 Mecalux S.A.
9.10 System Logistics
9.11 Viastore Systems GmbH
9.12 BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
9.13 Interroll Group
9.14 WITRON Logistik
9.15 Dearborn Mid-West Company
9.16 KUKA AG
9.17 Honeywell Intelligrated
9.18 Murata Machinery Ltd.
9.19 Toyota Industries Corporation
10. INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
11. FUTURE OF THE MARKET
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6izgk6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: