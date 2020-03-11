Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Protection Materials Market for Construction by Type (Coatings, Sealants & Fillers, Mortar, Sheets/Boards, Spray, Preformed Device, Putty, Cast-in Devices), Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fire protection materials market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2019 to USD 4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The key players profiled in the report include Hilti Group (Liechtenstein), 3M (US), Specified Technologies Inc. (US), ETEX (Belgium), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Akzo Nobel NV (Netherlands), Jotun (Norway), Sika AG (Switzerland), and Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany).

Increasing demand for passive fire protection system is expected to drive the global market

Strict building codes & building regulations, and increased emphasis on passive fire protection materials are driving the market for fire protection materials market. Higher costs of these materials and lack of awareness among consumers are restraining the growth of the market.



Putty is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market in terms of value between 2019 and 2024



The putty segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period. The growing use of putty in various fire-stop applications in construction activities, along with its properties, such as compatibility with almost every construction and building material is driving this market.



Commercial construction application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate between 2019 and 2024



Commercial construction is projected to dominate the fire protection materials market during the forecast period. The growing demand for a passive fire protection system and increased emphasis on fire safety codes and regulations are driving the market in this application. An increase in commercial activities, such as tourism, education, healthcare, retail, and other services has augmented the need for commercial buildings and establishments. This has increased the demand for fire protection materials in commercial construction.



North America is expected to account for the largest market share

North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on passive fire protection systems as a result of the increasing number of structural fire accidents has a huge impact on this market. The market in North America is mature and is majorly driven by regulatory associations and organizations, along with licensed contractors and product listing. With the increase in commercial and industrial construction segments, the demand for fire protection materials in the region is expected to continuously grow.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities for Fire Protection Materials Manufacturers

4.2 Fire Protection Materials Market, By Region

4.3 Fire Protection Materials Market Share, By Application

4.4 North America: Fire Protection Materials Market, By Type and Country

4.5 Fire Protection Materials Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Fire Safety Regulations

5.2.1.2 Growing Incentives and Construction Activities Globally

5.2.1.3 Rising Number of Fire Incidents

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rising Environmental and Health Concerns Due to the Use of Conventional Fire Protection Materials

5.2.2.2 Price Sensitivity in the Emerging Regions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of More Effective Synergist Compounds

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Non-Compliance to the Regulations in the Emerging Markets

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Fire Protection Materials Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Coatings

6.2.1 Intumescent Coatings

6.2.2 Cementitious Coatings

6.3 Mortar

6.4 Sealants & Fillers

6.5 Sheets/Boards

6.6 Spray

6.7 Preformed Device

6.7.1 Pillow

6.7.2 Wrap-Strips

6.7.3 Collars

6.7.4 Pu-Brick

6.8 Putty

6.9 Cast-In Devices

6.10 Others



7 Fire Protection Fire Protection Materials Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Industrial

7.4 Residential



8 Fire Protection Fire Protection Materials Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Russia

8.3.6 Spain

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Indonesia

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Middle East

8.5.2 Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Argentina



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.4 Emerging Companies

9.3 Key Market Players

9.3.1 New Product Launches

9.3.2 Expansions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Hilti Group

10.2 3M

10.3 AkzoNobel N.V.

10.4 Morgan Advanced Materials

10.5 Specified Technologies Inc.

10.6 ETEX

10.7 Tremco Incorporated

10.8 BASF SE

10.9 Isolatek International

10.10 USG Corporation

10.11.1 Hempel Group (Denmark)

10.11.2 PPG Industries Inc. (US)

10.11.3 W. R. Grace & Co. (US)

10.11.4 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany)

10.11.5 Fire Protection Coatings Limited (UK)

10.11.6 No-Burn Inc. (US)

10.11.7 The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

10.11.8 Contego International Inc. (US)

10.11.9 Sika Group (Switzerland)

10.11.10 Supremex Equipments (India)

10.11.11 Den Braven (The Netherlands)

10.11.12 Walraven (The Netherlands)

10.11.13 Tenmat Ltd. (UK)

10.11.14 Dufaylite Developments Ltd. (UK)

10.11.15 Rectorseal (US)



