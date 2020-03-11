Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for hexagonal boron nitride is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period.
Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand from high-temperature paints and coatings, and increasing demand from the electrical and electronics sector.
The coatings/mold release/spray segment dominated the market, and is expected to grow during the forecast period. These coatings are ideal for creating a high-temperature, protective release coating, forming a barrier layer' between dissimilar materials having high thermal conductivity and low electrical conductivity, with the functionality of a paint.
Increasing demand from the personal care sector, owing to requirements in skincare products. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and Japan.
The hexagonal boron nitride market is a consolidated, with the top 10 players accounting for nearly 60% of the overall demand. Saint-Gobain is the leading producer in the market, with a wide range of boron nitride product offerings for different applications. Other key players include 3M, Hoganas AB, Showa Denko K.K., and Denka Company Limited, among others.
Key Market Trends
Coatings/Mold Release/Spray Application to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific Region to Lead the Global Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Hexagonal Boron Nitride from High Temperature Paints and Coatings
4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Electrical and Electronics Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Tubes
5.1.2 Rods
5.1.3 Powder
5.1.4 Gaskets
5.1.5 Plates & Sheets
5.1.6 Other Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Coatings/Mold Release/Spray
5.2.2 Electrical Insulation
5.2.3 Composites
5.2.4 Industrial Lubricants
5.2.5 Thermal Spray
5.2.6 Personal Care (including Cosmetics)
5.2.7 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 American Elements
6.4.3 Denka Company Limited
6.4.4 Henze Boron Nitride Products AG
6.4.5 Hoganas AB
6.4.6 Kennametal Inc.
6.4.7 Mizushima Ferroalloy Co. Ltd.
6.4.8 UK Abrasives
6.4.9 Saint-Gobain
6.4.10 Showa Denko KK
6.4.11 GrollTex Inc.
6.4.12 Momentive
6.4.13 Zibo Sinyo Nitride Materials Co. Ltd.
6.4.14 ZYP Coatings Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Demand from Personal Care Sector, Owing to Requirements in Skincare Products
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wt7moa
