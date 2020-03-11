SHANGHAI, China, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. ("Pinduoduo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDD), an innovative and fast growing technology platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

GMV 1 in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was RMB1,006.6 billion (US$ 2 144.6 billion), an increase of 113% from RMB471.6 billion in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.



in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was RMB1,006.6 billion (US$ 144.6 billion), an increase of 113% from RMB471.6 billion in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. Total revenues in the quarter were RMB10,792.7 million (US$1,550.3 million), an increase of 91% from RMB5,653.9 million in the same quarter of 2018.



in the quarter were RMB10,792.7 million (US$1,550.3 million), an increase of 91% from RMB5,653.9 million in the same quarter of 2018. Average monthly active users 3 in the quarter were 481.5 million, an increase of 77% from 272.6 million in the same quarter of 2018.



in the quarter were 481.5 million, an increase of 77% from 272.6 million in the same quarter of 2018. Active buyers 4 in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 were 585.2 million, an increase of 40% from 418.5 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.



in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 were 585.2 million, an increase of 40% from 418.5 million in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. Annual spending per active buyer5 in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was RMB1,720.1 (US$247.1), an increase of 53% from RMB1,126.9 in the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.

"2019 was an important, formative year for Pinduoduo, a year in which we built up our capabilities and offerings and surpassed RMB1 trillion in GMV for the first time," said Mr. Zheng Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pinduoduo. "We continued to invest in our 585 million users and remain committed to creating an open platform that would benefit all and serve the best interests of our consumers.”

“Since the coronavirus outbreak, we have directed the resources of our ecosystem to support frontline relief efforts, stabilize prices of necessities, and help with the recovery of our merchants and business partners,” Mr. Huang continued.

"We further invested in sales and marketing during the fourth quarter to drive engagement and attract more users,” added Mr. David Liu, Vice President of Strategy. “Our highly engaged users are exploring more categories and making more purchases, driving merchant demand for our online marketing services.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB10,792.7 million (US$1,550.3 million), an increase of 91% from RMB5,653.9 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services.

Revenues from online marketing services were RMB9,686.7 million (US$1,391.4 million), an increase of 91% from RMB5,062.4 million in the same quarter of 2018.



were RMB9,686.7 million (US$1,391.4 million), an increase of 91% from RMB5,062.4 million in the same quarter of 2018. Revenues from transaction services were RMB1,106.0 million (US$158.9 million), an increase of 87% from RMB591.5 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Total costs of revenues were RMB2,037.4 million (US$292.7 million), an increase of 43% from RMB1,424.0 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to higher costs for cloud services, call center and merchant support services.

Total operating expenses were RMB10,890.6 million (US$1,564.3 million), compared with RMB6,870.8 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB9,272.5 million (US$1,331.9 million), an increase of 54% from RMB6,024.0 million in the same quarter of 2018, mainly due to an increase in online and offline advertisement and promotions.



were RMB9,272.5 million (US$1,331.9 million), an increase of 54% from RMB6,024.0 million in the same quarter of 2018, mainly due to an increase in online and offline advertisement and promotions. General and administrative expenses were RMB345.7 million (US$49.7 million), an increase of 7% from RMB321.6 million in the same quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in headcount.



were RMB345.7 million (US$49.7 million), an increase of 7% from RMB321.6 million in the same quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in headcount. Research and development expenses were RMB1,272.4 million (US$182.8 million), an increase of 142% from RMB525.2 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the recruitment of more experienced R&D personnel and an increase in R&D-related cloud services expenses.

Operating loss was RMB2,135.3 million (US$306.7 million), compared with operating loss of RMB2,640.9 million in the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating loss6 was RMB1,336.6 million (US$192.0 million), compared with operating loss of RMB2,112.9 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB1,751.6 million (US$251.6 million), compared with RMB2,423.9 million in the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB815.0 million (US$117.1 million), compared with RMB1,895.9 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB1.52 (US$0.20), compared with RMB2.16 in the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB0.72 (US$0.12), compared with RMB1.72 in the same quarter of 2018.

Net cash flow from operating activities was RMB9,598.0 million (US$1,378.7 million), compared with RMB5,732.4 million in the same quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in online marketing services revenues.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB33.3 billion (US$4.8 billion) as of December 31, 2019, compared with RMB30.5 billion as of December 31, 2018.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB30,141.9 million (US$4,329.6 million), representing an increase of 130% from RMB13,120.0 million in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services.

Revenues from online marketing services were RMB26,813.6 million (US$3,851.5 million), representing an increase of 133% from RMB11,515.6 million in 2018.



were RMB26,813.6 million (US$3,851.5 million), representing an increase of 133% from RMB11,515.6 million in 2018. Revenues from transaction services were RMB3,328.2 million (US$478.1 million), representing an increase of 107% from RMB1,604.4 million in 2018.

Total costs of revenues were RMB6,338.8 million (US$910.5 million), representing an increase of 118% from RMB2,905.2 million in 2018. The increase from last year is mainly due to higher costs for cloud services, call center and merchant support services.

Total operating expenses were RMB32,341.3 million (US$4,645.5 million), compared with RMB21,014.5 million in 2018.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB27,174.2 million (US$3,903.3 million), an increase of 102% from RMB13,441.8 million in 2018 as we invested in cultivating greater user recognition and engagement through online and offline advertising campaigns and promotions.



were RMB27,174.2 million (US$3,903.3 million), an increase of 102% from RMB13,441.8 million in 2018 as we invested in cultivating greater user recognition and engagement through online and offline advertising campaigns and promotions. General and administrative expenses were RMB1,296.7 million (US$186.3 million), a significant decrease from RMB6,456.6 million in 2018, primarily due to a one-time share-based compensation expense recorded in April, 2018.



were RMB1,296.7 million (US$186.3 million), a significant decrease from RMB6,456.6 million in 2018, primarily due to a one-time share-based compensation expense recorded in April, 2018. Research and development expenses were RMB3,870.4 million (US$555.9 million), an increase of 247% from RMB1,116.1 million in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the recruitment of more experienced R&D personnel and an increase in R&D-related cloud services expenses.

Operating loss was RMB8,538.2 million (US$1,226.4 million), compared with operating loss of RMB10,799.7 million in 2018. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB5,980.5 million (US$859.0 million), compared with RMB3,958.2 million in 2018.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB6,967.6 million (US$1,000.8 million), compared with RMB10,297.6 million in 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB4,265.8 million (US$612.7 million), compared with RMB3,456.0 million in 2018.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS was RMB6.04 (US$0.88), compared with RMB13.88 in 2018. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB3.68 (US$0.52), compared with RMB4.64 in 2018.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB14,821.0 million (US$2,128.9 million), compared with RMB7,767.9 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in online marketing services revenues.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which is a non-cash charge. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures could provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo is an innovative and fast growing technology platform that provides buyers with value-for-money merchandise and a fun and interactive shopping experience. The Pinduoduo mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of attractively priced merchandise, featuring a dynamic social shopping experience that leverages social networks effectively.

For more information, please visit http://investor.pinduoduo.com/

PINDUODUO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”)) As of December

31, 2018 December 31, 2019 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 14,160,322 5,768,186 828,548 Restricted cash 16,379,364 27,577,671 3,961,285 Receivables from online payment platforms 247,586 1,050,974 150,963 Short-term investments 7,630,689 35,288,827 5,068,923 Amounts due from related parties 1,019,033 2,365,528 339,787 Prepayments and other current assets 953,989 950,277 136,499 Total current assets 40,390,983 73,001,463 10,486,005 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 29,075 41,273 5,928 Intangible asset 2,579,338 1,994,292 286,462 Right-of-use assets - 517,188 74,289 Other non-current assets 182,667 503,120 72,269 Total non-current assets 2,791,080 3,055,873 438,948 Total Assets 43,182,063 76,057,336 10,924,953





PINDUODUO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”)) As of December

31, 2018 December 31, 2019 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Amounts due to related parties 478,113 1,502,892 215,877 Customer advances and deferred revenue 191,482 605,970 87,042 Payable to merchants 17,275,934 29,926,488 4,298,671 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,225,667 4,877,062 700,547 Merchant deposits 4,188,273 7,840,912 1,126,277 Short-term borrowings - 898,748 129,097 Lease liabilities - 115,734 16,624 Total current liabilities 24,359,469 45,767,806 6,574,135 Convertible bonds - 5,206,682 747,893 Lease liabilities - 428,593 61,564 Other non-current liabilities - 7,389 1,061 Total non-current liabilities - 5,642,664 810,518 Total Liabilities 24,359,469 51,410,470 7,384,653 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares 142 148 21 Treasury stock - - - Additional paid-in capital 29,114,527 41,493,949 5,960,233 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,035,783 1,448,230 208,025 Accumulated deficits (11,327,858 ) (18,295,461 ) (2,627,979 ) Total shareholders’ equity 18,822,594 24,646,866 3,540,300 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 43,182,063 76,057,336 10,924,953





PINDUODUO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Online marketplace services 5,653,922 10,792,726 1,550,279 13,119,990 30,141,886 4,329,611 Total Revenues 5,653,922 10,792,726 1,550,279 13,119,990 30,141,886 4,329,611 Costs of revenues Costs of online marketplace services (1,424,035 ) (2,037,437 ) (292,660 ) (2,905,249 ) (6,338,778 ) (910,508 ) Total costs of revenues (1,424,035 ) (2,037,437 ) (292,660 ) (2,905,249 ) (6,338,778 ) (910,508 ) Gross profit 4,229,887 8,755,289 1,257,619 10,214,741 23,803,108 3,419,103 Sales and marketing expenses (6,023,974 ) (9,272,536 ) (1,331,917 ) (13,441,813 ) (27,174,249 ) (3,903,337 ) General and administrative expenses (321,609 ) (345,682 ) (49,654 ) (6,456,612 ) (1,296,712 ) (186,261 ) Research and development expenses (525,213 ) (1,272,375 ) (182,765 ) (1,116,057 ) (3,870,358 ) (555,942 ) Total operating expenses (6,870,796 ) (10,890,593 ) (1,564,336 ) (21,014,482 ) (32,341,319 ) (4,645,540 ) Operating loss (2,640,909 ) (2,135,304 ) (306,717 ) (10,799,741 ) (8,538,211 ) (1,226,437 ) Interest and investment income, net 233,357 472,540 67,876 584,940 1,541,825 221,469 Interest expenses - (139,708 ) (20,068 ) - (145,858 ) (20,951 ) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 3,158 (13,237 ) (1,901 ) 10,037 63,179 9,075 Other (loss) /income, net (19,499 ) 27,178 3,904 (12,361 ) 82,786 11,891 Loss before income tax and share of results of equity investees (2,423,893 ) (1,788,531 ) (256,906 ) (10,217,125 ) (6,996,279 ) (1,004,953 ) Share of results of equity investees - 36,894 5,299 - 28,676 4,119 Income tax expenses - - - - - - Net loss (2,423,893 ) (1,751,637 ) (251,607 ) (10,217,125 ) (6,967,603 ) (1,000,834 )





PINDUODUO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss (2,423,893 ) (1,751,637 ) (251,607 ) (10,217,125 ) (6,967,603 ) (1,000,834 ) Deemed distribution to certain holders of convertible preferred shares - - - (80,496 ) - - Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (2,423,893 ) (1,751,637 ) (251,607 ) (10,297,621 ) (6,967,603 ) (1,000,834 )

Loss per ordinary share: -Basic (0.54 ) (0.38 ) (0.05 ) (3.47 ) (1.51 ) (0.22 ) -Diluted (0.54 ) (0.38 ) (0.05 ) (3.47 ) (1.51 ) (0.22 ) Loss per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS ): -Basic (2.16 ) (1.52 ) (0.20 ) (13.88 ) (6.04 ) (0.88 ) -Diluted (2.16 ) (1.52 ) (0.20 ) (13.88 ) (6.04 ) (0.88 ) Weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares (in thousands): -Basic 4,455,689 4,649,996 4,649,996 2,968,320 4,627,278 4,627,278 -Diluted 4,455,689 4,649,996 4,649,996 2,968,320 4,627,278 4,627,278





PINDUODUO INC. NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Online marketplace services - Online marketing services 5,062,378 9,686,699 1,391,407 11,515,575 26,813,641 3,851,539 - Transaction services 591,544 1,106,027 158,872 1,604,415 3,328,245 478,072 Total 5,653,922 10,792,726 1,550,279 13,119,990 30,141,886 4,329,611





PINDUODUO INC. NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Share-based compensation costs included in: Costs of revenues 2,118 7,256 1,042 3,488 23,835 3,424 Sales and marketing expenses 191,844 237,354 34,094 405,805 860,862 123,655 General and administrative expenses 255,671 224,523 32,251 6,296,186 786,641 112,994 Research and development expenses 78,379 329,539 47,335 136,094 886,368 127,319 Total 528,012 798,672 114,722 6,841,573 2,557,706 367,392





PINDUODUO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash flow generated from operating activities 5,732,397 9,598,013 1,378,668 7,767,927 14,820,976 2,128,900 Net cash flow used in investing activities (238,635 ) (11,461,872 ) (1,646,395 ) (7,548,509 ) (28,319,678 ) (4,067,867 ) Net cash flow (used in)/generated from financing activities (13,936 ) 893,899 128,401 17,344,357 15,854,731 2,277,390 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (66,967 ) (50,260 ) (7,219 ) 546,910 450,142 64,659 Increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,412,859 (1,020,220 ) (146,545 ) 18,110,685 2,806,171 403,082 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period / year 25,126,827 34,366,077 4,936,378 12,429,001 30,539,686 4,386,751 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period / year 30,539,686 33,345,857 4,789,833 30,539,686 33,345,857 4,789,833





PINDUODUO INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Loss (2,640,909 ) (2,135,304 ) (306,717 ) (10,799,741 ) (8,538,211 ) (1,226,437 ) Add: Share-based compensation 528,012 798,672 114,722 6,841,573 2,557,706 367,392 Non-GAAP operating loss (2,112,897 ) (1,336,632 ) (191,995 ) (3,958,168 ) (5,980,505 ) (859,045 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (2,423,893 ) (1,751,637 ) (251,607 ) (10,297,621 ) (6,967,603 ) (1,000,834 ) Add: Share-based compensation 528,012 798,672 114,722 6,841,573 2,557,706 367,392 Add: Interest expense related to convertible bonds’ amortization to face value - 137,982 19,820 - 144,132 20,703 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (1,895,881 ) (814,983 ) (117,065 ) (3,456,048 ) (4,265,765 ) (612,739 ) Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding – basic and diluted (in

thousands) 4,455,689 4,649,996 4,649,996 2,968,320 4,627,278 4,627,278 Non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share (0.43 ) (0.18 ) (0.03 ) (1.16 ) (0.92 ) (0.13 ) Non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per ADS (1.72 ) (0.72 ) (0.12 ) (4.64 ) (3.68 ) (0.52 )

___________________________

1 “GMV” refers to the total value of all orders for products and services placed on the Pinduoduo mobile platform, regardless of whether the products and services are actually sold, delivered or returned. Buyers on the platform are not charged for shipping fees in addition to the listed price of merchandise. Hence, merchants may embed the shipping fees in the listed price. If embedded, then the shipping fees are included in GMV. As a prudential matter aimed at eliminating any influence on Pinduoduo’s GMV of irregular transactions, the Company excludes from its calculation of GMV transactions in certain product categories over certain amounts and transactions by buyers in certain product categories over a certain amount per day.

2 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.

3 “Monthly active users” refers to the number of user accounts that visited the Pinduoduo mobile app during a given month, which does not include those that accessed the platform through social networks and access points.

4 “Active buyers” in a given period refers to the number of user accounts that placed one or more orders (i) on the Pinduoduo mobile app, and (ii) through social networks and access points in that period, regardless of whether the products and services are actually sold, delivered or returned.

5 “Annual spending per active buyer” in a given period refers to the quotient of total GMV in that period divided by the number of active buyers in the same period.

6 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.