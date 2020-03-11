Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Discovery Stage Partnering Deal Terms & Agreements in Pharma and Biotech, 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Discovery Stage Partnering Deal Terms & Agreements in Pharma and Biotech, 2014-2020 provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how, why and on what terms companies enter discovery stage partnering deals. These deals are discovery stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors product or technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Trends in discovery stage dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of discovery stage deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life discovery stage deals

Access to over 2,500 discovery stage deals

The leading discovery stage deals by value since 2014

Most active discovery stage dealmakers since 2014

The leading discovery stage partnering 2014



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all discovery stage partnering deals announced since 2014 including financial terms where available including over 2,500 links to online deal records of actual discovery partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of discovery stage deal making and business activities.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of why companies partner discovery stage compounds/products.

Chapter 3 provides an overview of discovery stage deals strategy and deal structure including numerous case studies. Chapter 4 provides an overview of the various payment strategies used in discovery stage deals.

Chapter 5 provides a review of discovery stage deal making since 2014. Deals activity is reviewed by year, therapeutic area, technology type, as well as most active dealmakers.

Chapter 6 provides a detailed analysis of discovery stage payment terms including headline, upfront, milestone and royalty rates.

Chapter 7 provides a review of the leading discovery stage deal by headline value. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.

Chapter 8 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active discovery stage dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.

Chapter 9 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of discovery stage partnering deals signed and announced since 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain.

Chapter 10 provides a comprehensive directory of discovery stage partnering deals since 2014.

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in discovery stage partnering and deal making since 2014.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix of all discovery deals since 2014 is provided organized by partnering company A-Z, deal type, therapy focus and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of discovery stage products and compounds.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How aresalesand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned



1CellBiO

1ST Biotherapeutics

2A

3B Pharmaceuticals

3SBio

4D Molecular Therapeutics

10X Genomics

14M Genomics

22nd Century

23andMe

48Hour Discovery

A*STAR Agency for Science

Technology and Research

A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore

A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology

A.I. Squared

A1M Pharma

A2A Pharmaceuticals

Abbvie

Abby Grace Foundation

Abcam

AbCellera

AbCheck

Abcuro

Abeona Therapeutics

Abide Therapeutics

Abilita Bio

Ab Initio

ABL Bio

Ablexis

Ablynx

AbMed

Abpro

Abramson Cancer Center

Abveris

Abzena

Academic Drug Discovery Consortium

Acceleron Pharma

Accelovance

Accenture

ACEA Biosciences

Acetylon Pharmaceuticals

AC Immune

Actavis (name changed to Allergan)

Actelion

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

ActoGeniX

AcuraStem

Adagene

AdAlta

Adapsyn Bioscience

Adaptimmune

Adaptive Biotechnologies

ADC Therapeutics

Adimab

AdoRx Therapeutics

Aduro BioTech

Advaita

Advanced Biological Laboratories

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics

Advaxis

Adverum Biotechnologies

Adynxx

Aelan Cell Technologies

Aeras

AEterna Zentaris

Aevi Genomic Medicine

Affibody

Affimed Therapeutics

Affinivax

AFFiRiS

Affymetrix

Afraxis

Age Labs

Agendia

Agensys

Agenus Bio

AgeX Therapeutics

Agilent Technologies

Agilis Biotherapeutics

AgomAb Therapeutics

AGTC

AiCuris

AiVita Biomedical

AKESOgen

Akili Interactive Labs

Akouos

Akrevia Therapeutics

Akriveia Therapeutics

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Albumedix

Alderley Analytical

Aldevron

Aldeyra Therapeutics

Alector

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

AliHealth

Alize Pharma

Alkahest

Alkermes

Allakos

Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

Allen Institute for Brain Science

Allergan

Allied-Bristol Life Sciences

Allogene Therapeutics

Almac Discovery

Almac Group

Almirall

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alpine Immune Sciences

ALS Association

ALS Biopharma

Altasciences

Alteogen

and many more!



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/huvjhs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900