Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals.



Trends in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Specialty Pharmaceutical deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Specialty Pharmaceutical deals

Access to Specialty Pharmaceutical contract documents

Leading Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by value since 2014

Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2014

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Specialty Pharmaceutical deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Specialty Pharmaceutical deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 900 online deal records of actual Specialty Pharmaceutical deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Specialty Pharmaceutical deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Specialty Pharmaceutical deals announded by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Specialty Pharmaceutical technologies and products.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How aresalesand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned



5LINX

8E6Tong

22nd Century

48North Cannabis

Abattis Bioceuticals

Abba Import Export

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Abic Marketing

Ability Pharmaceuticals

AB InBev

Abiogen Pharma

Ablynx

Accelis Pharma

Acerus

Aceto Corporation

Achieve Life Science

Acnos Pharma

Acorda Therapeutics

Acres Cannabis

Actavis (acquired by Watson)

Actavis (name changed to Allergan)

Actavis Foshan

Acura Pharmaceuticals

AdAlta

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adapt Pharma

Adare Pharmaceuticals

Adcock Ingram

Addex Therapeutics

ADL Bionatur Solutions

ADMA Biologics

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Advanced Dosage Forms

Advanced Extraction Systems

Advanced Medical Solutions

Advance Pharmaceutical

Advanz Pharma

Advicenne

Aegis Therapeutics

Aeon Bioscience

Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aerial BioPharma

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aesthetic Management Partners

Aevum Life Science

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Agile Therapeutics

AgMedica Bioscience

Akkadeas Pharma

Akorn

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals

Albany Molecular Research

Albion

Albireo

Aleafia Health

Alfasigma

Algae Dynamics

Alimentary Health

Allegis Holdings

Allegro Ophthalmics

Allergan

Alliance Pharma

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

Allied Laboratories

All Star Health Brands

Almirall

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Altan Pharma

Altus Formulation

Alvit LCS Pharma

Alvogen

Amag Pharmaceuticals

Amarantus BioSciences

Amarillo Biosciences

Amarin

Ambrosia Nutraceuticals

Amend Surgical

American Medical Systems

AmeriCann

American Regent

AmerisourceBergen

Amherst Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

AMO Pharma

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Amyris

Anahit

AnaptysBio

Andromeda Biotech

Andrus

Angelini Pharma

ANI Pharmaceuticals

AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals

Aperion Biologics

Aphria

Apicore

Apotex

AppianRx

Applied DNA Sciences

APR Applied Pharma Research

Apricus Biosciences

Aptuit

Aqua Pharmaceuticals

Aquestive Therapeutics

Aradigm

Aralez Pharmaceuticals

AR Brown

Ardelyx

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Ariad Pharmaceuticals

Aries Pharmaceuticals

Arjuna Naturals

ArmaGen

Armas Pharmaceuticals

Armetheon

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Asana Biosciences

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

Ascend Therapeutics

Asceneuron

Aseptix

ASKA Pharmaceuticals

Aspen Global

Aspen Holding

Assuta Medical Centers

Astellas Pharma US

AstraZeneca

and many more!



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulmmnc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900