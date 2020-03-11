Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Academic & Non-Profit Partnering Terms & Agreements 2014-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Academic & Non-Profit Partnering Deals, 2014-2020 provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Academic and Non-Profit partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest Academic and Non-Profit agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Academic and Non-Profit deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Academic and Non-Profit partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Academic and Non-Profit deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Academic and Non-Profit partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 4,000 online deal records of actual Academic and Non-Profit deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking.
A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Academic and Non-Profit partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Academic and Non-Profit partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Academic and Non-Profit technologies and products.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
