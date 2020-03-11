Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms & Agreements in Pharma & Biotech 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms & Agreements in Pharma & Biotech 2014-2020 provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how, why and what terms companies enter preclinical stage partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Trends in preclinical stage dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of preclinical stage deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life preclinical stage deals

Access to over 1,400 preclinical stage deals

The leading preclinical stage deals by value since 2014

Most active preclinical stage dealmakers since 2014

The leading preclinical stage partnering resources

This report provides details of the latest preclinical agreements announced in the healthcare sector.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 1,400 preclinical stage partnering deals announced since 2014 including financial terms, where available, including links to online deal records of actual preclinical partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of preclinical stage deal making and business activities.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of why companies partner preclinical stage compounds/products.

Chapter 3 provides an overview of preclinical stage deals strategy and deal structure including numerous case studies. Chapter 4 provides an overview of the various payment strategies used in preclinical stage deals.

Chapter 5 provides a review of preclinical stage deal making since 2014. Deals activity is reviewed by year, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area, technology type, as well as most active dealmakers.

Chapter 6 provides a detailed analysis of preclinical stage payment terms including headline, upfront, milestone and royalty rates.

Chapter 7 provides a review of the leading preclinical stage deal by headline value. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.

Chapter 8 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active preclinical stage dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.

Chapter 9 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of preclinical stage partnering deals signed and announced since 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain.

Chapter 10 provides a comprehensive directory of preclinical stage partnering deals since 2014.

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in preclinical stage partnering and deal making since 2014.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix of all preclinical deals since 2014 is provided organized by partnering company A-Z, deal type, therapy focus and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of preclinical stage products and compounds.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How aresalesand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

