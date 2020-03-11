Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Bioreactors, Sensors), by Workflow (Downstream, Upstream), by End Use (OEM, CMOs, CROs), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global single-use bioprocessing market size is expected to reach USD 33 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period.
Owing to the high demand for biopharmaceuticals, suppliers' product portfolios of disposables have become more robust. Single-use bioprocessing equipment suppliers are working closely with customers to fulfill the growing expectations of customers. Furthermore, significant advancements in bioreactor designing, stirring systems, and film technologies have spurred the revenue in the market.
Increasing demand for disposables consumables has led to several acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships. For instance, Wego Pharmaceuticals is engaged in a partnership with GE Healthcare for the manufacturing of disposables. Similarly, Emergent BioSolutions is working in collaboration with ABEC for the establishment of a Single-use System (SUS)-based dual plant in Maryland.
Intelligent biomanufacturing holds great potential in further advancements of single-use manufacturing. Thus, a substantial number of manufacturers are shifting towards automating their workflows which involves the use of SUS. In addition, an increase in the budget of biomanufacturers to incorporate new solutions within their manufacturing plants is anticipated to boost the adoption rate in the market.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Parent Market Analysis
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market driver analysis
3.2.1.1 Several advantages associated with the implementation of SUS in overall biomanufacturing process
3.2.1.1.1 Environmental advantage
3.2.1.1.2 Operating and construction cost advantage
3.2.1.1.3 Flexibility advantage
3.2.1.1.4 Time advantage
3.2.1.2 Widespread adoption of single-use technology amongst CMOs
3.2.1.3 Investments continue to take place for expansion of cGMP manufacturing
3.2.1.4 Commercial success of biopharmaceuticals and consequent increased demand for the biopharmaceuticals
3.2.2 Market restraint analysis
3.2.2.1 High cost of single-use equipment
3.2.2.2 Concern of leachables and extracTables
3.2.2.3 Limited adoption in downstream processing
3.2.3 Market challenge analysis
3.2.3.1 Speed and supply chain
3.2.3.2 Changing scale of single-use operations
3.2.3.3 Investment in multi-use components by well-established players
3.3 Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping For Products (Apparatus & Plants), 2019
3.4 Swot Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)
3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.6 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis
3.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
3.6.2 Licensing & partnership
3.6.3 Technology collaborations
Chapter 4 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Categorization: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market: Product Movement Analysis
4.2 Simple & Peripheral Elements
4.3 Apparatus & Plants
4.4 Work Equipment
Chapter 5 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Categorization: Workflow Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market: Workflow Movement Analysis
5.2 Upstream
5.3 Fermentation
5.4 Downstream
Chapter 6 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Categorization: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market: End-use Movement Analysis
6.2 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer
6.3 OEMs
6.4 Academic & Clinical Research Institutes
6.5 Others
Chapter 7 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Share by Region, 2019 & 2027
7.2 North America
7.3 Europe
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.5 Latin America
7.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Strategy Framework
8.2 Market Participation Categorization
8.3 Company Profiles
8.3.1 General Electric Company (GE healthcare)
8.3.2 Eppendorf AG
8.3.3 Corning Incorporated
8.3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
8.3.5 Sartorius AG
8.3.6 JM BIOCONNECT
8.3.7 Merck KGaA
8.3.8 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
8.3.9 Infors AG
8.3.10 PBS Biotech, Inc.
8.3.11 ENTEGRIS, Inc.
8.3.12 LONZA
8.3.13 Danaher Corporation
8.3.14 Kuhner AG
8.3.15 Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
8.3.16 Rentschler Biopharma SE
