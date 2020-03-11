Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roofing Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Asphalt Shingles, Concrete & Clay Tiles), by Application (Residential, Non-residential), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global roofing materials market size is expected to reach USD 151.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period. Increasing product application in residential and commercial construction activities is projected to drive the growth.
Rising focus on construction of green, energy-efficient buildings leads to an increased demand for roofing materials. Furthermore, the durability associated with the variety of roofing materials such as asphalt shingles, metal roofs, and concrete and clay tiles is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.
A wide variety of roofing materials is available, depending on the aesthetic, structural, and economic requirements of consumers. Over the past few years, roofing structures have emerged as an architectural trademark, which along with being eco-friendly, are also visually attractive, reasonably priced, and structurally sound.
The market is characterized by a long-term relationship between customers and manufacturers and high brand loyalty. Major industry participants are focusing on enhancing their market share by expanding their product portfolio and focusing on improving product quality.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Roofing Materials Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation
3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Manufacturing Trends
3.3.2. Technology Trends
3.3.3. Cost Structure Analysis
3.4. Technology Overview
3.5. Regulatory Framework
3.5.1. Product Classification Codes
3.5.2. Standard & Compliances
3.5.3. Safety
3.6. Market Dynamics
3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.3. Industry Challenges
3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Roofing Materials Market
3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.7.1.1. Supplier Power
3.7.1.2. Buyer power
3.7.1.3. Threat of substitutes
3.7.1.4. Threat of new entrants
3.7.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.7.2.1. Political Landscape
3.7.2.2. Economic Landscape
3.7.2.3. Social Landscape
3.7.2.4. Technological Landscape
3.7.2.5. Environmental Landscape
3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape
3.8. Case Studies
Chapter 4. Roofing Materials Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
4.1.1 Asphalt Shingles
4.1.2 Concrete & Clay Tiles
4.1.3 Metal Roof
4.1.4 Plastic Roof
4.1.5 Other
Chapter 5. Roofing Materials Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1 Residential
5.1.2 Non-residential
Chapter 6. Roofing Materials Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.2. North America
6.3. Europe
6.4. Asia-Pacific
6.5. Central & South America
6.6. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis
7.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on The Industry
7.2. Competitive Environment
7.3. Vendor Landscape
7.4. Public Companies
7.5. Private Companies
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1. GAF Materials Corporation
8.2. Atlas Roofing Corporation
8.3. CertainTeed Corporation
8.4. Owens Corning
8.5. Johns Manville Roofing Systems
8.6. Etex
8.7. Fletcher Building
8.8. Eagle Roofing
8.9. Boral Roofing
8.10. Wienerberger AG
8.11. Crown Building Products, LLC
8.12. Carlisle Companies Inc.
8.13. North American Roofing Services, Inc.
8.14. CSR Limited
8.15. TAMKO Building Products LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wedvx4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: