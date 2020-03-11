Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Sensor Market by Type (Temperature & Humidity, Pressure, Touch, Motion & Occupancy, Water, Position, Light, and Others), Technology (MEMS, CMOS), Component (ADC, DAC, Microcontroller), Connectivity, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart sensor market size is projected to grow from USD 36.6 billion in 2020 to USD 87.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19%. The drivers fueling the growth of the market are increasing usage of smart sensors in various manufacturing industries and escalating demand for smart sensors by automobile manufacturers to deliver improved safety and comfort.



Pressure sensor type to hold the largest size of the smart sensor market during the forecast period.



The market for pressure sensor type is expected to hold the largest size during the forecast period. Smart pressure sensors play a significant role in smart cars and smart homes. One of the essential features of a smart car is the airbag that requires smart pressure sensors to function. Additionally, water pipe monitoring for leakage and maintenance also requires smart pressure sensors.



Consumer electronics industry to hold the largest share of the smart sensor market in 2020.



The consumer electronics industry is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2020. The consumer electronics sector is a rapidly changing and dynamic industry with increasing competition among market players. Currently, manufacturers of consumer electronics are under enormous pressure to bring unique and differentiated products into the market. Smart sensors such as motion, temperature, image, touch, and pressure sensors are among the important components utilized in all these products to ensure comfort and control for the user.



Americas to dominate the smart sensor market in 2020.

Americas would dominate the global smart sensor industry in 2020. In the Americas, the US is the largest market in terms of the consumption and production of smart sensors, as most of the major market players have set up their manufacturing units in the US. Moreover, automotive and consumer electronics are well-established industries in the region, which contribute most to the growth of the smart sensor market in the Americas.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Smart Sensor Market

4.2 Market, By Type

4.3 Market in APAC, By Type and Country

4.4 Market, By Industry

4.5 Market, By Technology

4.6 Market, By Component



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Adoption of Smart Sensors to Overcome Security and Surveillance Issues

5.1.1.2 Rising Deployment of Smart Sensors to Ensure Low Power Consumption

5.1.1.3 Surging Demand for Smart Sensors for use in Consumer Electronic Products

5.1.1.4 Increasing use of Smart Sensors in Various Manufacturing Industries

5.1.1.5 Escalating Demand for Smart Sensors By Automobile Manufacturers to Deliver Improved Safety and Comfort

5.1.1.6 Accelerating use of Wireless Technology to Monitor and Control Security Devices Equipped With Smart Sensors

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Installation and Maintenance Cost of Smart Sensors

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Rising Demand for Smart Sensor-Enabled Wearable Devices

5.1.3.2 Growing Trend of Industrial Automation

5.1.3.3 Ongoing Support By Governments Across the World to Promote Construction of Green Buildings

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Stringent Performance Requirements for Advanced Sensor Applications

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Core Industry Players

5.2.1.1 Chip Designers

5.2.1.2 Component Manufacturers

5.2.1.3 Technology Providers

5.2.1.4 Integrators

5.2.1.5 End-user Industries



6 Smart Sensor Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Temperature and Humidity Sensors

6.3 Pressure Sensors

6.4 Flow Sensors

6.5 Touch Sensors

6.6 Image Sensors

6.7 Motion and Occupancy Sensors

6.8 Water Sensors

6.9 Position Sensors

6.10 Light Sensors

6.11 Ultrasonic Sensors

6.12 Others



7 Smart Sensor Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Major Packaging Types Considered in Smart Sensor Market

7.2.1 Introduction

7.2.2 System-In-Package (SIP)

7.2.3 System-On-Chip (SOC)

7.2.3.1 Difference Between System-In-Package (SIP) and System-On-Chip (SOC)

7.3 MEMs Technology

7.3.1 MEMs Technology-Based Sensors and Actuators are Widely Used in Automotive Electronics, Hard Disk Drives, Medical Equipment, and Consumer Electronics.

7.3.2 Role of Very Large-Scale Integration Technology (VLSI)

7.3.3 Relevance of Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS)

7.3.4 Merits and Demerits of MEMs Technology

7.4 CMOs Technology

7.4.1 the Growing Interest of Consumers in Small, High-Definition Camcorders is Driving the Development of CMOs Sensors That are Popular for Low Power Consumption With High-Speed Image Readout Capabilities.

7.4.2 Merits and Demerits of CMOs Technology

7.5 Other Technologies

7.5.1 Optical Spectroscopy

7.5.2 Microsystems Technology (MST)

7.5.3 Integrated Smart Sensor - Hybrid Sensor

7.5.4 IC-Compatible 3D Microstructuring

7.5.5 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)



8 Smart Sensor Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Analog-To-Digital Converters

8.2.1 ADCS Offer a Higher Picture Resolution Because a Digital Signal Can be Compressed Far More Than an Analog Signal.

8.3 Digital-To-Analog Converters

8.3.1 DACS Allow Signals to be Controlled and Processed With the Highest Speed and Precision, With the Help of a Microprocessor.

8.4 Transceivers

8.4.1 High-Speed Serial Transceivers Provide a Backbone to Networks, Servers, Communications, and Other Electronic Systems.

8.5 Amplifiers

8.6 Microcontrollers

8.6.1 Microcontrollers Can be Used When It is Necessary to Carry Out a Limited Number of Computing Functions, and the Set of Parameters is Easily Defined.

8.7 Others



9 Smart Sensor Market, By Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial Automation

9.2.1 Use of Smart Sensors in Industrial Automation to Meet Reliability and Precision Requirements

9.3 Building Automation

9.3.1 Implementation of Smart Sensors in Smart Thermostats, HVAC Control Systems, and Lighting Control Systems That are Part of Building Automation

9.3.2 Access Control Systems

9.3.3 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags

9.3.4 Lighting Control Systems

9.3.5 Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) Systems

9.3.6 Others

9.4 Consumer Electronics

9.4.1 Smart Sensor Market for Consumer Electronics to be Driven By Wearable Electronics

9.4.2 Communication and It Solutions

9.4.3 Entertainment Solutions

9.4.4 Home Appliances

9.4.5 Wearable Electronics

9.5 Biomedical and Healthcare

9.5.1 Deployment of Smart Sensors in Life-Supporting Implants to Remotely Monitor Vital Signs and Health Factors Including Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, and Glucose Levels

9.6 Automotive

9.6.1 Employment of Smart Sensors in Self-Driving Cars to Boost Market Growth for Automotive Industry

9.7 Aerospace & Defense

9.7.1 Adoption of Smart Sensors for Detection and Tracking of Underwater Vehicles and Communication Systems in Aerospace & Defense Industry

9.8 Others



10 Network Connectivity Options for Smart Sensors

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Wired Network Connectivity

10.2.1 KNX

10.2.2 Lonworks

10.3 Wireless Network Connectivity

10.3.1 Enocean

10.3.2 Wi-Fi

10.3.3 Zigbee

10.3.4 Z-Wave

10.3.5 Bluetooth

10.3.6 Others



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Americas

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis of Smart Sensors

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.6.1 Product Launches

12.6.2 Collaborations

12.6.3 Divestments

12.6.4 Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Analog Devices, Inc.

13.2.2 Infineon Technologies AG

13.2.3 STMicroelectronics

13.2.4 TE Connectivity Ltd.

13.2.5 Microchip Technology

13.2.6 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

13.2.7 ABB Ltd.

13.2.8 Siemens AG

13.2.9 TDK Corporation

13.2.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

13.2.11 Honeywell International Inc.

13.2.12 Eaton Corporation PLC

13.2.13 Emerson Electric Company

13.2.14 General Electric

13.2.15 Legrand

13.3 Right to Win

13.4 Other Players

13.4.1 Airmar Technology Corporation

13.4.2 Balluff

13.4.3 Sensirion

13.4.4 Vishay Precision Group

13.4.5 Memsic



