The evolution of video services has changed consumption patterns as well as the dynamics of content and service piracy. Credential sharing, app-based sharing, and illegal live streaming have ushered in a new age of digital pirates and attitudes among consumers regarding fair use.



This report examines trends in content piracy and methods for stopping these emerging piracy methods. It also provides a five-year forecast for the impact of piracy on the video industry.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Objectives



2. Research Approach



3. Companies Interviewed or Researched



4. Executive Summary

Defining Video Piracy

Piracy and Lost Revenue

Piracy Types: Accidental and Purposeful

Piracy Drivers

Key Findings: Impact of Piracy

The Value of Content: Age of Content

Lifecycle of a Video Asset

The Value of Content: Live Events

Live Events: Decline in Value

Video Theft

Video Piracy and Anti-piracy Technology Elements

Video Piracy Non-technical Countermeasures

5. Key Trends

Challenges Ahead

Emerging Technological Challenges

Business and Legal Challenges

Emerging Opportunities

6. Video Piracy: Lost Revenue and Forecasts

Worldwide Broadband Households, by Region (2017-2023)

Worldwide Pay-TV Households (2017-2023)

Who accesses pirate video?

Video Piracy Losses: Americas

Video Piracy Losses: Europe and Asia

Annual US Revenue Lost Due to Account Sharing/Piracy (2019-2024)

Worldwide Broadband Households Accessing Pirated Video By Region (2017-2023)

Worldwide Revenue to Video Pirates From Broadband Subscribers By Region (2017-2023)

Worldwide Pay-TV Households Watching Pirate Video (2017-2023)

Worldwide Revenue to Video Pirates (at Pirate ARPU) from Pay-TV Subscribers also accessing Pirate Video Content, by Region (2017-2023)

Worldwide Households Accessing Pirate Video, which are not Pay-TV Subscribers, by Region (2017-2023)

Total of Worldwide Pay-TV and non-Pay TV Households Accessing Pirate Video, All Regions (2017-2022)

Total Worldwide Revenue, Pirated Video taken by Pay-TV and Non-Pay-TV Households, By Region (2017-2023)

Worldwide Pay-TV Revenue Lost, if 10% of Pay-TV Households Watching Pirate Video Quit Pay TV and Went Exclusively to Pirated Video, by Region (2017-2023)

7. Consumer-Reported Video Piracy

Use of Piracy Devices/Apps/Websites (Q1/19)

Account Sharing and Piracy Activities (Q1/19)

Use of Piracy Devices/Apps/Websites Among Pirates (Q1/19)

Perception Towards Sharing Online Music/Video Services or Using Unlicensed Content (Q1/19)

8. How Pirates Reach Consumers

Reaching Consumers Through Multiple Channels

Go-To-Market Strategy for Pirates Leveraging Set-top Boxes

Streaming Devices Targeted by Pirates

Kodi, a Software Ecosystem used by Pirates

Torrent Sites as a Pirate Distribution Channel

Business Models: Pirate Video Offerings for Consumers

9. Use Cases: Where and How Piracy Occurs

Piracy Causes: Consumer Origination

Credential Sharing and Consequences

Credential Theft and Abuse: Data Center Attacks

Hosting Pirates: Additional Ways to Steal Content

Breaches: Top-to-Bottom Concern

10. Real-world Examples

Omniverse One World Television

Status of Omniverse Oneworld Television

TeaTV - Theft of Programmatic Advertising

Openload and Streamango

European Union Judicial Cooperation Unit

beoutQ - Industrialized Piracy at a Nation-state Level

beoutQ and Pirated Programming

Status of beoutQ

Additional case examples

11. Anti-piracy Countermeasures

Anti-piracy Analytics - Credential Sharing

Watermarking and Monitoring: Evaluating Content for Infringing Use

Anti-piracy Countermeasures: Service Administration

Anti-piracy Countermeasures: Network-based Interventions

12. Non-technical Countermeasures and Initiatives

Anti-piracy Initiatives: Basic Questions

Anti-piracy Initiative: Stages of Development - Planning

Anti-piracy Initiative: Stages of Development - Execution

13. Select Anti-Piracy Technology Providers

Leaders in Anti-Piracy Products and Solutions

Technical References

14. Appendix: Definitions and Sources

Definitions: Piracy & Anti-piracy Context

Sources

Methodologies

