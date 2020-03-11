Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Piracy: Ecosystem, Risks, and Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The evolution of video services has changed consumption patterns as well as the dynamics of content and service piracy. Credential sharing, app-based sharing, and illegal live streaming have ushered in a new age of digital pirates and attitudes among consumers regarding fair use.
This report examines trends in content piracy and methods for stopping these emerging piracy methods. It also provides a five-year forecast for the impact of piracy on the video industry.
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Objectives
2. Research Approach
3. Companies Interviewed or Researched
4. Executive Summary
- Defining Video Piracy
- Piracy and Lost Revenue
- Piracy Types: Accidental and Purposeful
- Piracy Drivers
- Key Findings: Impact of Piracy
- The Value of Content: Age of Content
- Lifecycle of a Video Asset
- The Value of Content: Live Events
- Live Events: Decline in Value
- Video Theft
- Video Piracy and Anti-piracy Technology Elements
- Video Piracy Non-technical Countermeasures
5. Key Trends
- Challenges Ahead
- Emerging Technological Challenges
- Business and Legal Challenges
- Emerging Opportunities
6. Video Piracy: Lost Revenue and Forecasts
- Worldwide Broadband Households, by Region (2017-2023)
- Worldwide Pay-TV Households (2017-2023)
- Who accesses pirate video?
- Video Piracy Losses: Americas
- Video Piracy Losses: Europe and Asia
- Annual US Revenue Lost Due to Account Sharing/Piracy (2019-2024)
- Worldwide Broadband Households Accessing Pirated Video By Region (2017-2023)
- Worldwide Revenue to Video Pirates From Broadband Subscribers By Region (2017-2023)
- Worldwide Pay-TV Households Watching Pirate Video (2017-2023)
- Worldwide Revenue to Video Pirates (at Pirate ARPU) from Pay-TV Subscribers also accessing Pirate Video Content, by Region (2017-2023)
- Worldwide Households Accessing Pirate Video, which are not Pay-TV Subscribers, by Region (2017-2023)
- Total of Worldwide Pay-TV and non-Pay TV Households Accessing Pirate Video, All Regions (2017-2022)
- Total Worldwide Revenue, Pirated Video taken by Pay-TV and Non-Pay-TV Households, By Region (2017-2023)
- Worldwide Pay-TV Revenue Lost, if 10% of Pay-TV Households Watching Pirate Video Quit Pay TV and Went Exclusively to Pirated Video, by Region (2017-2023)
7. Consumer-Reported Video Piracy
- Use of Piracy Devices/Apps/Websites (Q1/19)
- Account Sharing and Piracy Activities (Q1/19)
- Use of Piracy Devices/Apps/Websites Among Pirates (Q1/19)
- Perception Towards Sharing Online Music/Video Services or Using Unlicensed Content (Q1/19)
8. How Pirates Reach Consumers
- Video Theft
- Reaching Consumers Through Multiple Channels
- Go-To-Market Strategy for Pirates Leveraging Set-top Boxes
- Streaming Devices Targeted by Pirates
- Kodi, a Software Ecosystem used by Pirates
- Torrent Sites as a Pirate Distribution Channel
- Business Models: Pirate Video Offerings for Consumers
9. Use Cases: Where and How Piracy Occurs
- Piracy Causes: Consumer Origination
- Credential Sharing and Consequences
- Credential Theft and Abuse: Data Center Attacks
- Hosting Pirates: Additional Ways to Steal Content
- Breaches: Top-to-Bottom Concern
10. Real-world Examples
- Omniverse One World Television
- Omniverse Oneworld Television
- Status of Omniverse Oneworld Television
- TeaTV - Theft of Programmatic Advertising
- Openload and Streamango
- European Union Judicial Cooperation Unit
- beoutQ - Industrialized Piracy at a Nation-state Level
- beoutQ and Pirated Programming
- Status of beoutQ
- Additional case examples
11. Anti-piracy Countermeasures
- Video Piracy and Anti-piracy Technology Elements
- Anti-piracy Analytics - Credential Sharing
- Watermarking and Monitoring: Evaluating Content for Infringing Use
- Anti-piracy Countermeasures: Service Administration
- Anti-piracy Countermeasures: Network-based Interventions
12. Non-technical Countermeasures and Initiatives
- Video Piracy Non-technical Countermeasures
- Anti-piracy Initiatives: Basic Questions
- Anti-piracy Initiative: Stages of Development - Planning
- Anti-piracy Initiative: Stages of Development - Execution
13. Select Anti-Piracy Technology Providers
- Leaders in Anti-Piracy Products and Solutions
- Technical References
14. Appendix: Definitions and Sources
- Definitions: Piracy & Anti-piracy Context
- Sources
- Methodologies
