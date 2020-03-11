SKOKIE, Ill., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, 2020, Second Life Mac is encouraging schools to properly dispose of outdated and unused edtech devices, some of which may still have value. Click to tweet .



Second Life Mac, which buys pre-owned Apple devices from schools and enterprises, announced it will take back end-of-lifecycle devices from schools during the month of April, even if they don’t work.

“It’s not usual for schools to have bins of Apple iPads, iPod Touches, and MacBooks that they feel are obsolete, and no one knows what to do with them,” said Paula Currie, vice president of procurement for Second Life Mac. “In observance of Earth Day, Second Life Mac will take back these devices and keep them out of landfills.”

Devices that have value will be refurbished, and data will be securely erased to Department of Defense standards before they are resold via wholesale and retail channels. Schools will be compensated for these devices. Devices with no value will be fully recycled, with zero waste in landfills.

Schools interested in taking advantage of the Earth Day offer can learn more at www.secondlifemac.com or call 847-376-2757.

