  • Gross Profit increased by $11.2 million, or 4.3 percent, compared to the prior year period as a result of a 3 percent increase in retail customers and a 7 percent increase in tank exchange selling locations combined with a 4.0¢ increase in margin cpg.
  • Propane sales volume for the quarter decreased slightly by 4.4 million gallons, or 1.4 percent, despite weather that was 7.4 percent warmer than the prior year.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC Pink: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended January 31, 2020.

For the quarter, the Company reported a net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $48.2 million, or $0.49 per common unit, compared to prior year period net earnings of $43.3 million, or $0.44 per common unit.  Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the quarter was $121.4 million compared to $119.7 million in the prior year’s second quarter, a 1.4 percent increase.

The Company’s propane operations reported that total gallons sold for the quarter were 305.3 million, down slightly from 309.7 million gallons in the prior year. Margin cents per gallon were 4.0¢, or 5.2 percent, higher than the prior year in part due to wholesale propane prices that were approximately 30 percent lower than the prior year. The Company continues its aggressive operating strategies in gaining market share.  This strategic focus resulted in over 18,000 new customers, or approximately 3 percent more than prior year. Additionally, the Company’s current Blue Rhino tank exchange sales locations have increased over 7 percent from prior year to over 57,500 locations. Operating expense increased $7.0 million despite the reduced volumes which resulted primarily from weather in the month of January that was 15.3 percent warmer than prior year. 

As previously announced, the Company indefinitely suspended its quarterly cash distribution as a result of not meeting the required fixed charge coverage ratio contained in the senior unsecured notes due June of 2020.  Additionally, Ferrellgas has engaged Moelis & Company LLC as its financial advisor and the law firm of Squire Patton Boggs LLP to assist in our ongoing process to address our upcoming debt maturities.  The Company does not intend to comment further on its progress in this regard or on potential options until further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.  For that reason, and in view of the information the Company otherwise makes available in earnings releases and quarterly and annual reports, the Company has suspended the practice of holding conference calls with investors, analysts and other interested parties in connection with periodic reporting of financial results for completed periods.

About Ferrellgas
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2019. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)
(unaudited)
     
ASSETS January 31, 2020 July 31, 2019
     
Current Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $13,706  $11,054 
Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $175,386 and $106,145 of accounts    
receivable pledged as collateral at January 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019, respectively)  182,444   107,596 
Inventories  78,474   80,454 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  47,751   42,275 
Total Current Assets  322,375   241,379 
     
Property, plant and equipment, net  594,007   596,723 
Goodwill, net  247,195   247,195 
Intangible assets, net  106,214   108,557 
Operating lease right-of-use asset  120,423   - 
Other assets, net  80,998   69,105 
Total Assets $1,471,212  $1,262,959 
     
     
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT    
     
Current Liabilities:    
Accounts payable $46,125  $33,364 
Short-term borrowings  40,000   43,000 
Collateralized note payable  121,000   62,000 
Current portion of long-term debt (a)  359,157   631,756 
Current operating lease liabilities  33,263   - 
Other current liabilities  155,340   138,237 
Total Current Liabilities  754,885   908,357 
     
Long-term debt  1,731,197   1,457,004 
Operating lease liabilities  84,546   - 
Other liabilities  45,259   36,536 
Contingencies and commitments    
     
Partners Deficit:     
Common unitholders (97,152,665 units outstanding at January 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019)  (1,043,361)  (1,046,245)
General partner unitholder (989,926 units outstanding at January 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019)  (70,447)  (70,476)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (23,126)  (14,512)
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Partners' Deficit  (1,136,934)  (1,131,233)
Noncontrolling interest  (7,741)  (7,705)
Total Partners' Deficit  (1,144,675)  (1,138,938)
Total Liabilities and Partners' Deficit $1,471,212  $1,262,959 
     
(a) The principal difference between the Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. balance sheet and that of Ferrellgas, L.P., is $357 million of 8.625% notes which are liabilities of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and not of Ferrellgas, L.P.
     



FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)
  Three months ended  Six months ended  Twelve months ended
  January 31 January 31 January 31
   2020   2019   2020   2019   2020   2019 
Revenues:            
Propane and other gas liquids sales $485,247  $550,112$758,632  $885,078  $1,482,412  $1,633,057 
Midstream operations    -   -   -   -   44,283 
Other  25,586   23,265   45,415   40,608   80,341   111,677 
Total revenues  510,833   573,377   804,047   925,686   1,562,753   1,789,017 
             
Cost of sales:            
Propane and other gas liquids sales  237,843   311,531   371,871   515,667   758,720   946,648 
Midstream operations  -   -     -   -   40,367 
Other  3,353   3,422   7,034   6,469   11,971   40,634 
             
Gross profit   269,637   258,424   425,142   403,550   792,062   761,368 
             
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other  128,233   121,219   242,776   231,550   480,094   469,120 
Depreciation and amortization expense  19,795   19,605   39,014   38,597   79,263   89,175 
General and administrative expense  14,192   16,342   23,887   30,521   53,360   56,867 
Operating expense - equipment lease expense  8,261   8,415   16,649   16,278   33,444   30,855 
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge  630   1,944   1,425   4,692   2,426   10,558 
Loss on asset sales and disposals  2,148   2,216   4,383   6,720   8,631   153,975 
             
Operating income (loss)  96,378   88,683   97,008   75,192   134,844   (49,182)
             
Interest expense  (47,548)  (44,891)  (93,245)  (88,769)  (182,095)  (173,756)
Other income (expense), net  76   86   (56)  105   208   (162)
             
Earnings (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)  48,906   43,878   3,707   (13,472)  (47,043)  (223,100)
             
Income tax expense (benefit)  115   3   633   161   795   (2,732)
             
Net earnings (loss)  48,791   43,875   3,074   (13,633)  (47,838)  (220,368)
             
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (b)  584   531   211   38   (125)  (1,874)
             
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.  48,207   43,344   2,863   (13,671)  (47,713)  (218,494)
             
Less: General partner's interest in net earnings (loss)  482   433   29   (137)  (476)  (2,185)
             
Common unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss) $47,725  $42,911  $2,834  $(13,534) $(47,237) $(216,309)
             
Earnings (loss) Per Common Unit            
Basic and diluted net earnings loss per common unitholders' interest $0.49  $0.44  $0.03  $(0.14) $(0.49) $(2.23)
             
Weighted average common units outstanding - basic  97,152.7   97,152.7   97,152.7   97,152.7   97,152.7   97,152.7 
             
             
Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:
             
  Three months ended  Six months ended  Twelve months ended
  January 31 January 31 January 31
   2020   2019   2020   2019   2020   2019 
             
             
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $48,207  $43,344  $2,863  $(13,671) $(47,713) $(218,494)
Income tax expense (benefit)  115   3   633   161   795   (2,732)
Interest expense  47,548   44,891   93,245   88,769   182,095   173,756 
Depreciation and amortization expense  19,795   19,605   39,014   38,597   79,263   89,175 
EBITDA  115,665   107,843   135,755   113,856   214,440   41,705 
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge  630   1,944   1,425   4,692   2,426   10,558 
Loss on asset sales and disposal  2,148   2,216   4,383   6,720   8,631   153,975 
Other income (expense), net  (76)  (86)  56   (105)  (208)  162 
Severance expense includes $690 in operating expense and $910 in general and administrative            
expense for the three, six and twelve months ended period ending January 31, 2019.  -   1,600   -   1,600   -   1,600 
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses  2,519   5,608   4,562   9,172   13,754   13,119 
Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement  -   -   -   1,524   -   1,524 
Exit costs associated with contracts - Midstream dispositions  -   -   -   -   -   11,804 
Lease accounting standard adjustment  (116)  -   54   -   54   - 
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (b)  584   531   211   38   (125)  (1,874)
Adjusted EBITDA (c)  121,354   119,656   146,446   137,497   238,972   232,573 
Net cash interest expense (d)  (43,316)  (41,679)  (85,899)  (82,578)  (168,111)  (165,679)
Maintenance capital expenditures (e)  (5,430)  (26,147)  (11,897)  (31,532)  (27,139)  (45,805)
Cash refund from (paid for) taxes  (1)  4   (1)  2   (144)  305 
Proceeds from certain asset sales  824   899   1,659   1,960   3,948   6,956 
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (f)  73,431   52,733   50,308   25,349   47,526   28,350 
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest  1,468   1,055   1,006   507   950   567 
Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders (g)  71,963   51,678   49,302   24,842   46,576   27,783 
Less: Distributions paid to common unitholders  -   -   -   9,715   -   29,145 
Distributable cash flow excess/(shortage) $71,963  $51,678  $49,302  $15,127  $46,576  $(1,362)
             
Propane gallons sales            
Retail - Sales to End Users  236,264   239,044   366,165   368,711   669,720   651,314 
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers  68,996   70,655   119,035   119,615   231,986   231,454 
Total propane gallons sales  305,260   309,699   485,200   488,326   901,706   882,768 
             
             
(b) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
(c) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., less the sum of the following: income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation
and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss on asset sales and disposals, other income (expense), net, severance
expense, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement, exit costs associated with contracts - Midstream dispositions,
lease accounting standard adjustment and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful, because
it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes makes it easier to compare its results
with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. This method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies and should
be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(d) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other expense, net. This amount includes interest
expense related to the accounts receivable securitization facility.
(e) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment.
(f) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for taxes plus
proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay
quarterly distributions to equity investors. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow
attributable to equity investors or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow
attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors may not be consistent
with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(g) Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributable cash flow attributable to general partner
and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare
and pay quarterly distributions to common unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable
cash flow attributable to common unitholders or similarly titled measurements used by other corporations and partnerships. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow
attributable to common unit holders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders
may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP .
             