China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is likely to reach around US$ 17.6 Billion by 2026.

China represents one of the largest clinical laboratory markets in the Asia-Pacific region, and the fastest growing among the top ten IVD country markets. Historically, large multinational companies have dominated IVD market in China; today, domestic companies such as Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering (KHB) being one of the largest - are now gaining market share.



China is a large and fast-growing in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market - in fact, only second to the United States in terms of value. China's quickly aging population means the country is experiencing an explosion of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. All of these conditions can be diagnosed and monitored using IVD products. Further, the average Chinese consumer is now willing and able to pay more for healthcare than a decade years ago. Hence, China has the potential for more dramatic growth in the future.



China IVD Market Segment Wise Analysis

Immunoassay captures maximum share of the China IVD market.

Clinical Chemistry holds the 2nd position in China IVD market being followed by Molecular Testing.

The molecular testing market in China is expected to show double digits growth rate during the forecast period.

China SMBG market is dominated by foreign IVD companies such as Roche.

Microbiology and Hematology segments are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

Point of Care Testing accounts for least share of the China IVD market.

China IVD Market Company Analysis

Roche captures maximum share of the China IVD market.

Sysmex Corporation and Mindary Medical are other top two players in the China IVD market.

Sysmex has built a robust infrastructure in China, working with more than 200 sales distributors to provide products and services throughout the country.

In Abbott's worldwide diagnostics business, sales growth over the last three years reflected the acquisition of Alere in October of 2017.

At present, many local players are present in China IVD market and their combined market share is likely to exceed 60 percent by 2026.

