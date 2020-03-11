Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market (by Application and Region), Company Profiles, Product Analysis & Recent Development of 20 HIFU Manufacturers - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy market is likely to reach nearly US$ 525 Million by 2026.

High intensity focused ultrasound therapy (HIFU) is an emerging, novel therapeutic modality that utilizes ultrasound waves to eliminate diseased tissue through ablation. The market is primarily driven by the increase in cancer patient's population, growing demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures, and increasing public-private investments.



Moreover, increasing development in medical technology and its wide-range applications used in the treatment of uterine fibroids, neurological disorders, aesthetics application, others have fueled growth of the market. However, stringent regulatory guidelines for the approval of innovative HIFU technologies, rising price pressure and unfavorable reimbursement scenario are the key challenges faced by market players restraining the growth of this market.



Key Highlights

In terms of application, prostate cancer dominates the high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy market.

The use of HIFU therapy for the treatment of Neurological disorders have just began to realize its importance.

Aesthetics application is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Europe and North America together accounted for over 75% share of the HIFU therapy market.

Asia-Pacific HIFU therapy market is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)

2.1 Introduction

2.2 HIFU Usefulness

2.3 Treatment by Indications

2.4 Side Effects



3. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast (2017 - 2026)



4. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market Share & Forecast (2017 - 2026)

4.1 By Application - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market Share & Forecast

4.2 By Region - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market Share & Forecast



5. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast - By Application (2017 - 2026)

5.1 Prostate Cancer - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast

5.2 Uterine Fibroids - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast

5.3 Neurological Disorders - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast

5.4 Aesthetics - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast

5.5 Others - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast



6. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast - By Region (2017 - 2026)

6.1 North America - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast

6.2 Europe - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast

6.3 Asia-Pacific - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast

6.4 Latin America and Middle East & Africa - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market & Forecast



7. Global - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Manufacturers, Research Sites, Pre-Clinical Research Sites, Technical Research Sites, Commercial Treatment Sites

7.1 Global - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Manufacturers

7.2 Global - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Research Sites

7.3 Global - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Pre-Clinical Research Sites

7.4 Global - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Clinical Research Sites

7.5 Global - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Technical Research Sites

7.6 Global - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Commercial Treatment Sites



8. EDAP TMS

8.1 EDAP TMS - HIFU Division Business Overview

8.2 EDAP TMS - HIFU Division Business Strategy

8.3 EDAP TMS - HIFU Products

8.4 EDAP TMS - HIFU Division Patents and Intellectual Property

8.5 EDAP TMS - HIFU Division Clinical and Regulatory Status

8.5.1 Clinical and Regulatory Status in Europe

8.5.2 Clinical and Regulatory Status in the United States

8.5.3 Clinical and Regulatory Status in Japan

8.5.4 Clinical and Regulatory Status in China

8.5.5 Clinical and Regulatory Status in Rest of the World

8.6 EDAP TMS - HIFU Clinical Data

8.7 EDAP TMS - HIFU Division Revenue & Forecast

8.7.1 Market Potential

8.7.2 EDAP TMS - HIFU Revenue

8.8 EDAP TMS - Recent Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)

8.8.1 Year 2020

8.8.2 Year 2019

8.8.3 Year 2018

8.8.4 Year 2017

8.8.5 Year 2016

8.8.6 Year 2015

8.8.7 Year 2014

8.8.8 Year 2013



9. Haifu Medical

9.1 Business Overview

9.2 Haifu Medical - HIFU Products

9.3 Patients Treated with Haifu Medical HIFU Devices in Different Hospitals

9.3.1 China - Suining Central Hospital

9.3.2 South Korea - St. Peter's Hospital

9.4 Haifu Medical - Recent Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)

9.4.1 2017

9.4.2 2016



10. SonaCare Medical

10.1 Business Overview

10.2 SonaCare Medical - HIFU Products

10.3 Sonablate 500 and Sonatherm Regulatory Status

10.3.1 Sonablate 500 Regulatory Statement

10.3.2 Sonatherm Regulatory Statement

10.4 SonaCare Medical - Recent Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)

10.4.1 Year 2018

10.4.2 Year 2017

10.4.3 Year 2016

10.4.4 Year 2015

10.4.5 Year 2014

10.4.6 Year 2013



11. Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

11.1 Business Overview

11.2 Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd. - HIFU Products



12. Shanghai A&S Co. Ltd.

12.1 Business Overview

12.2 Shanghai A&S Co. Ltd. - HIFU Products



13. Insightec

13.1 Business Overview

13.2 HIFU Products

13.3 Insightec - HIFU Revenue & Forecast

13.4 Insightec - Recent Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)

13.4.1 Year 2020

13.4.2 Year 2019

13.4.3 Year 2018

13.4.4 Year 2017

13.4.5 Year 2016

13.4.6 Year 2015

13.4.7 Year 2014

13.4.8 Year 2013



14. Alpinion Medical Systems

14.1 Business Overview

14.2 Alpinion Milestone

14.3 Alpinion Medical Systems - HIFU Products



15. FUS Instruments

15.1 Business Overview

15.2 FUS Instruments - Partnerships

15.3 FUS Instruments - HIFU Products



16. Theraclion

16.1 Business Overview

16.2 Theraclion - HIFU Products

16.3 Theraclion - HIFU Revenue & Forecast

16.4 Theraclion - Recent Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)

16.4.1 Year 2018

16.4.2 Year 2017

16.4.3 Year 2016

16.4.4 Year 2015

16.4.5 Year 2014



17. Image Guided Therapy

17.1 Business Overview

17.2 Image Guided Therapy - HIFU Products



18. Eye Tech Care

18.1 Business Overview

18.2 Eye Tech Care - HIFU Products

18.3 Eye Tech Care - Recent Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)

18.3.1 Year 2017

18.3.2 Year 2016

18.3.3 Year 2015



19. Philips Healthcare

19.1 Business Overview

19.2 Philips Healthcare - HIFU Products



20. Profound Medical Corp

20.1 Business Overview

20.2 Profound Medical Corp - HIFU Products

20.3 Profound Medical Corp - Recent Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)

20.3.1 Year 2020

20.3.2 Year 2019

20.3.3 Year 2018

20.3.4 Year 2017



21. Promedica Bioelectronics

21.1 Business Overview

21.2 Promedica Bioelectronics - HIFU Products



22. Shenzhen Wikkon

22.1 Business Overview

22.2 Shenzhen Wikkon - HIFU Products



23. Sonic Concepts

23.1 Business Overview

23.2 Sonic Concepts - HIFU Products

23.3 Sonic Concepts - Recent Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)



24. Shenzhen PRO-HIFU Medical Tech. Co. Ltd.

24.1 Business Overview

24.2 Shenzhen PRO-HIFU Medical Tech. Co. Ltd. - HIFU Products



25. Verasonics

25.1 Business Overview

25.2 Verasonics - HIFU Products



26. Changjiangyuan Technology Development Co. Ltd.

26.1 Business Overview

26.1.1 Changjiangyuan Technology Development Co. Ltd. Achievements

26.2 Changjiangyuan Technology Development Co. Ltd. - HIFU Products



27. EpiSonica

27.1 Business Overview

27.2 EpiSonica - HIFU Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iz8e2q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900