The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period, on account of rising concerns for safer environment, increasing government support for electric commercial vehicles and growth in number of electric vehicles across the globe.



Additionally, grid integration of electric vehicles is projected to offer huge impetus to global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in the coming years. Evolution of smart grid technologies and the concept of virtual power plants is forecast to further boost the global market for electric vehicles and its related charging infrastructure through 2024. The option of power trading for electric vehicles owners is also expected positively influence the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market during the forecast period.



The transportation sector accounted for around 20% of the overall carbon dioxide emissions, globally, and this can be reduced by promoting use of electric vehicles in place of conventionally fuelled vehicles. Adoption of electric vehicles in developed nations is high due to higher per capita purchasing power. Increasing level of pollution is creating a huge opportunity for adoption of electric vehicles and development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure during 2019-2024.



At the regional level, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market include ChargePoint, EVBox, Qingdao Teld New Energy Co, State Grid Corporation of China, Star Charge and Shell.



Years Considered

Historical Period: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market based on charging type, installed location and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.1.2. By Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Type (AC & DC)

4.2.2. By Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific)

4.2.3. By Installed Location (Residential & Commercial)

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index



5. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segmental Analysis

5.1. Global AC Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

5.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1.1. By Value

5.1.1.2. By Volume

5.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.1.2.1. By Company

5.1.2.2. By Installed Location (Residential & Commercial)

5.1.2.3. By Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific)

5.2. Global DC Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

5.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2.1.1. By Value

5.2.1.2. By Volume

5.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.2.1. By Company

5.2.2.2. By Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific)



6. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Regional Analysis

6.1. North America Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1.1. By Value

6.1.1.2. By Volume

6.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.1.2.1. By Type (AC & DC)

6.1.2.2. By Installed Location (Residential & Commercial)

6.1.2.3. By Country

6.1.3. Market Size & Forecast - By Country (United States, Canada & Mexico)

6.1.3.1. United States Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.1.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.3.1.2. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

6.1.3.2. Canada Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.1.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.3.2.2. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

6.1.3.3. Mexico Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.1.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook

6.3. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges



8. Market Trends and Developments



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competition Matrix

9.2. Company Profiles



ChargePoint Inc.

Chargemaster PLC

ClipperCreek, Inc.

Aerovironment Inc.

ABB Electrical Industries Co. Ltd

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Car Charging Group, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Schneider Electric

Shanghai Sunlight New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on client requirements.)

10. Strategic Recommendations



