Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type (AC Charger & DC Charger), By Installed Location (Commercial & Residential), By Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific), Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period, on account of rising concerns for safer environment, increasing government support for electric commercial vehicles and growth in number of electric vehicles across the globe.
Additionally, grid integration of electric vehicles is projected to offer huge impetus to global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in the coming years. Evolution of smart grid technologies and the concept of virtual power plants is forecast to further boost the global market for electric vehicles and its related charging infrastructure through 2024. The option of power trading for electric vehicles owners is also expected positively influence the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market during the forecast period.
The transportation sector accounted for around 20% of the overall carbon dioxide emissions, globally, and this can be reduced by promoting use of electric vehicles in place of conventionally fuelled vehicles. Adoption of electric vehicles in developed nations is high due to higher per capita purchasing power. Increasing level of pollution is creating a huge opportunity for adoption of electric vehicles and development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure during 2019-2024.
At the regional level, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market during the forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market include ChargePoint, EVBox, Qingdao Teld New Energy Co, State Grid Corporation of China, Star Charge and Shell.
Years Considered
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value
4.1.2. By Volume
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Type (AC & DC)
4.2.2. By Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific)
4.2.3. By Installed Location (Residential & Commercial)
4.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segmental Analysis
5.1. Global AC Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook
5.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1.1. By Value
5.1.1.2. By Volume
5.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.1.2.1. By Company
5.1.2.2. By Installed Location (Residential & Commercial)
5.1.2.3. By Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific)
5.2. Global DC Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook
5.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.2.1.1. By Value
5.2.1.2. By Volume
5.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.2.1. By Company
5.2.2.2. By Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific)
6. Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Regional Analysis
6.1. North America Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook
6.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1.1. By Value
6.1.1.2. By Volume
6.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.1.2.1. By Type (AC & DC)
6.1.2.2. By Installed Location (Residential & Commercial)
6.1.2.3. By Country
6.1.3. Market Size & Forecast - By Country (United States, Canada & Mexico)
6.1.3.1. United States Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook
6.1.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.3.1.2. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
6.1.3.2. Canada Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook
6.1.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.3.2.2. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
6.1.3.3. Mexico Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook
6.1.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook
6.3. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Outlook
7. Market Dynamics
7.1. Drivers
7.2. Challenges
8. Market Trends and Developments
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competition Matrix
9.2. Company Profiles
10. Strategic Recommendations
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
