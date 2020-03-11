Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diabetic Footwear Market, By Product (Slippers, Sandals and Shoes), By End User (Women and Men), By Distribution Channel (Store-based vs. Non-store based), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diabetic footwear market is projected to reach $9.7 billion by 2025, on account of rising adoption; designed to minimize the risk of skin breakdown caused by poor circulation, neuropathy and foot deformities.



Moreover, these footwears offer a variety of features like non-binding uppers, stretchable uppers, orthotic support, extra depth design for a pressure-free fit, deep-toe-box, functional soles, and others in order to protect diabetic feet. These designed footwears are mostly used by athletes and common people that are suffering from foot deformities caused by diabetes. Diabetes leads to poor control over blood sugar levels and thus can damage nerves and vessels of feet. Therefore, consumers with diabetes are more likely to have foot problems which are the key factor anticipated to influence the demand for diabetic footwear across the globe in the coming years.



Rising prevalence of diabetes and growing disposable income are some of the major factors anticipated to propel the global diabetic footwear market in the coming years. However, the market growth is likely to be negatively affected on account of lack of proper knowledge about using diabetic footwear among potential users as well as low awareness about proper foot care in diabetic patients, particularly in underdeveloped and developing countries.



The global diabetic footwear market is segmented based on the product, end-user, distribution channel and region. Based on the product, the market can be segmented into slippers, sandals and shoes. Among them, the shoe footwear type dominated the market in 2019, and the product segment is expected to maintain its leadership position in the coming years as well which can be attributed to the higher preference of shoes in both men and women. Office going population always prefers wearing shoes since a formal attire includes shoe, which is increasing the demand for these shoes, thereby boosting the growth of this segment in the market.



Major players operating in the diabetic footwear market are Podartis S.r.l., American Aetrex Worldwide, Inc., Orthofeet Inc, Drew Shoes (U.S.), Dr. Comfort, DJO Global Inc (U.S.), Dr. Zen Products, Inc. (U.S.), Propet USA, Inc. (U.S.), DARCO International, I-Runner (U.S.), Finn Comfort (U.S.), Pilgrim shoes (U.S.), Hush Puppies Retail, Inc., New Balance, Inc., and others.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global diabetic footwear market.

To classify and forecast global diabetic footwear market based on the product, end-user, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global diabetic footwear market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global diabetic footwear market.

To conduct a pricing analysis for the global diabetic footwear market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global diabetic footwear market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview/Diabetic Footwear



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Diabetic Footwear Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Shoes, Sandals and Slippers)

5.2.2. By End-user (Men and Women)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Store-based vs. Non-store based)

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North America Diabetic Footwear Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Diabetic Footwear Market Outlook



8. Europe Diabetic Footwear Market Outlook



9. South America Diabetic Footwear Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Diabetic Footwear Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. Podartis S.r.l.

13.1.2. American Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.

13.1.3. Orthofeet Inc.

13.1.4. Drew Shoes (U.S.)

13.1.5. Dr. Comfort

13.1.6. DJO Global Inc. (U.S.)

13.1.7. Dr. Zen Products, Inc. (U.S.)

13.1.8. Propet USA, Inc. (U.S.)

13.1.9. DARCO International

13.1.10. I-Runner (U.S.)

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on client requirements.)



14. Strategic Recommendations



