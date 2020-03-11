Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Modular Kitchen Market, By Design (L-Shaped Kitchen, U-Shaped Kitchen, Straight/One-walled & Others), By Product Type (Floor Cabinets & Wall Cabinets, Tall Storage & Others), By Sales Category, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States' modular kitchen market is projected to grow from $6.7 billion in 2019 to reach $9.2 billion by 2025, owing to the rising demand for a comfortable lifestyle.
Moreover, growing craze for modern kitchen appliances, rising number of residential construction projects and partnerships between real estate project developers and modular kitchen manufacturers is also anticipated to supplement the modular kitchen market in the United States over the course of next five years. Additionally, the consumers are also opting for customized kitchens with desired aesthetics, texture and color combinations, and choosing modular kitchens with premium designs and advanced features such as smart technology driven operations, to add a luxury touch to their cooking spaces apart from routine kitchen activities.
United States modular kitchen market is segmented into design, product type, sales category and region. Based on product type, the market can be further segmented into floor cabinets & wall cabinets, tall storage and others. Among these, floor cabinets & wall cabinets segment dominated the market in 2019 and is further anticipated to hold its dominance until 2025. This is mainly attributable to the utility of floor and wall cabinets in present day modular kitchens as these cabinets can be positioned anywhere in the kitchen and they also offer enough space for storing daily consumables used in a kitchen. Moreover, availability of aesthetically pleasing designer floor and wall cabinets for modular kitchens is also fuelling their demand in the country.
Major players operating in United States modular kitchen market include IKEA US, Hafele America Co., Hettich America L.P., Lineadecor USA LLC, Eggersmann USA, Pedini USA, Snaidero USA., Hacker Greenwich, SieMatic Mobelwerke USA, Boston Cabinets Inc., Bulthaup, Veneta Cucine, Schuler, etc.
1. Modular Kitchen: An Introduction & Classification
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Sources of Information
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5. United States Modular Kitchen Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Design (U-Shaped Kitchen, L-Shaped Kitchen, Straight/One-walled Kitchen and Others)
5.2.2. By Product Type (Floor Cabinets & Wall Cabinets, Tall Storage and Others)
5.2.3. By Sales Category (Project Sales vs. Retail Sales)
5.2.4. By Region (South, West, Midwest and Northeast)
5.2.5. By Leading City
5.2.6. By Company
5.3. Product Mapping (By Design, By Region, By Sales Category, By Product Type)
6. United States U-Shaped Modular Kitchen Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type (Floor Cabinets & Wall Cabinets, Tall Storage and Others)
7. United States L-Shaped Modular Kitchen Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product Type (Floor Cabinets & Wall Cabinets, Tall Storage and Others)
8. United States Straight/One-walled Modular Kitchen Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product Type (Floor Cabinets & Wall Cabinets, Tall Storage and Others)
9. Supply Chain Analysis
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. United States Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles
14.2.1. Hafele America Co.
14.2.2. IKEA US
14.2.3. Hettich America
14.2.4. Lineadecor USA LLC
14.2.5. Eggersmann USA
14.2.6. Pedini USA
14.2.7. Snaidero USA
14.2.8. Hacker Greenwich
14.2.9. SieMatic Mobelwerke USA
14.2.10. Boston Cabinets
15. Strategic Recommendations
