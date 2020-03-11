Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Modular Kitchen Market, By Design (L-Shaped Kitchen, U-Shaped Kitchen, Straight/One-walled & Others), By Product Type (Floor Cabinets & Wall Cabinets, Tall Storage & Others), By Sales Category, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States' modular kitchen market is projected to grow from $6.7 billion in 2019 to reach $9.2 billion by 2025, owing to the rising demand for a comfortable lifestyle.



Moreover, growing craze for modern kitchen appliances, rising number of residential construction projects and partnerships between real estate project developers and modular kitchen manufacturers is also anticipated to supplement the modular kitchen market in the United States over the course of next five years. Additionally, the consumers are also opting for customized kitchens with desired aesthetics, texture and color combinations, and choosing modular kitchens with premium designs and advanced features such as smart technology driven operations, to add a luxury touch to their cooking spaces apart from routine kitchen activities.



United States modular kitchen market is segmented into design, product type, sales category and region. Based on product type, the market can be further segmented into floor cabinets & wall cabinets, tall storage and others. Among these, floor cabinets & wall cabinets segment dominated the market in 2019 and is further anticipated to hold its dominance until 2025. This is mainly attributable to the utility of floor and wall cabinets in present day modular kitchens as these cabinets can be positioned anywhere in the kitchen and they also offer enough space for storing daily consumables used in a kitchen. Moreover, availability of aesthetically pleasing designer floor and wall cabinets for modular kitchens is also fuelling their demand in the country.



Major players operating in United States modular kitchen market include IKEA US, Hafele America Co., Hettich America L.P., Lineadecor USA LLC, Eggersmann USA, Pedini USA, Snaidero USA., Hacker Greenwich, SieMatic Mobelwerke USA, Boston Cabinets Inc., Bulthaup, Veneta Cucine, Schuler, etc.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast United States modular kitchen market size.

To define, classify and forecast United States modular kitchen market on the basis of product type, design, sales category and region.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of product type, namely - floor & wall cabinets, tall storage, and others.

To analyze and forecast the market share, in terms of value, for modular kitchen with respect to sales category, namely retail sales and project sales.

To analyze and forecast the market share, in terms of value, for modular kitchen with respect to region, namely: South, West, Midwest & North East.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for United States modular kitchen market.

To evaluate pricing analysis in United States modular kitchen market.

To get an idea about the consumers' brand awareness, preferred mode of buying, source of information, average monthly expenditure, factors influencing purchase decision are major factors impacting the buying decision related to modular kitchen market.

To strategically profile leading players operating in United States modular kitchen market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Modular Kitchen: An Introduction & Classification



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Sources of Information

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



5. United States Modular Kitchen Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Design (U-Shaped Kitchen, L-Shaped Kitchen, Straight/One-walled Kitchen and Others)

5.2.2. By Product Type (Floor Cabinets & Wall Cabinets, Tall Storage and Others)

5.2.3. By Sales Category (Project Sales vs. Retail Sales)

5.2.4. By Region (South, West, Midwest and Northeast)

5.2.5. By Leading City

5.2.6. By Company

5.3. Product Mapping (By Design, By Region, By Sales Category, By Product Type)



6. United States U-Shaped Modular Kitchen Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Floor Cabinets & Wall Cabinets, Tall Storage and Others)



7. United States L-Shaped Modular Kitchen Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type (Floor Cabinets & Wall Cabinets, Tall Storage and Others)



8. United States Straight/One-walled Modular Kitchen Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type (Floor Cabinets & Wall Cabinets, Tall Storage and Others)



9. Supply Chain Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. United States Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Hafele America Co.

14.2.2. IKEA US

14.2.3. Hettich America

14.2.4. Lineadecor USA LLC

14.2.5. Eggersmann USA

14.2.6. Pedini USA

14.2.7. Snaidero USA

14.2.8. Hacker Greenwich

14.2.9. SieMatic Mobelwerke USA

14.2.10. Boston Cabinets



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zrlra

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900