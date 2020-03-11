Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ready-Mix Concrete Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Commercial Building, Residential Building, Infrastructure), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ready-mix concrete market size is expected to reach USD 1,206.1 billion by 2027, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 7.9%. Growing construction activities in commercial and infrastructure segments across the globe are expected to drive the demand for ready-mix concrete.



Commercial availability of ready-mix concrete through domestic and multinational players coupled with rising awareness regarding the product benefits in construction activities is likely to augment the growth in the estimated time. Reduced site supervision cost and labor cost are the factors driving its popularity in the construction activities.



Ready-mix concrete is considered for speedy construction of residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructural spaces. Minimized cement wastage and control in the use of raw materials for ready-mix concrete is likely to aid its demand in the market. Moreover, the pollution-free nature of the production process is anticipated to support market growth for ecofriendly constructions.



Industry players in the market are competing on the basis of product quality and services. Numerous players are focusing on providing utility services at the construction sites. In order to reduce the travel time and costly logistics, the players are setting up the production plants at construction sites.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2019, the demand for ready-mix concrete stood at USD 656.1 billion and is likely to witness significant growth over the coming period owing to rapid infrastructural expansion in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, China, India, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and UAE

In Asia Pacific, the revenue for ready-mix concrete stood at USD 452.8 billion owing to major construction projects in India and China. Development of 100 smart cities in India and the Silk Road Project in China is likely to create growth potential for ready-mix concrete

In 2019, residential construction applications for ready-mix concrete accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.3% and is anticipated to ascend at a revenue-based CAGR of 7.5% over the estimated period. Rising emergence of speedy constructions is likely to support the demand for the product in residential construction

Middle East and Africa is expected to emerge as a significant contributor to market growth on account of major construction development in the region. Rising construction projects in UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are likely to support the growth

Major participants in the ready-mix concrete market include ACC Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Lafarge, Barney & Dickenson, Inc., R.W. Sidley, Inc., Italcementi Group, UltraTech Cement, and Holcim Ltd. Players are focusing on the acquisition of small players in order to penetrate into the construction sector. In July 2016, chemicals and detergent producer, Nirma Ltd. completed the acquisition of Lafarge India's cement in order to expand its business portfolio in RMC.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Ready-Mix Concrete Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Construction Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3. Industry Value chain analysis

3.3.1. Raw material trends

3.4. Technological overview

3.5. Regulatory framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1. Growth of construction industry

3.6.1.2. Infrastructural development in Asia Pacific and MEA

3.6.2. Market restraints analysis

3.6.2.1. High initial costs

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Ready-Mix Concrete Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1. Supplier Power

3.7.1.2. Buyer Power

3.7.1.3. Threat of Substitution

3.7.1.4. Threat from New Entrants

3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3. Social Landscape

3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape



4. Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2024

4.2. Commercial building

4.2.1. Ready-mix concrete market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

4.2.2. Ready-mix concrete market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027

4.3. Residential building

4.3.1. Ready-mix concrete market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

4.3.2. Ready-mix concrete market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027

4.4. Infrastructure

4.4.1. Ready-mix concrete market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

4.4.2. Ready-mix concrete market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027

4.5. Industrial Utilities

4.5.1. Ready-mix concrete market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027

4.5.2. Ready-mix concrete market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027



5. Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2024

5.2. North America

5.2.1. North America ready-mix concrete market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027

5.2.2. North America ready-mix concrete market estimates and forecast, by application, 2016 - 2027

5.2.3. U.S.

5.2.3.1. U.S. ready-mix concrete market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027

5.2.3.2. U.S. ready-mix concrete market estimates and forecast, by application, 2016 - 2027

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.5. Central & South America

5.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA)



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Key players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

6.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.4. Public Companies

6.4.1. Company market position analysis

6.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

6.5. Private Companies

6.5.1. List of key emerging companies and their Geographical Presence



7. Company Profiles

7.1. ACC Limited

7.2. Vicat S.A.

7.3. LafargeHolcim

7.4. BuzziUnicem S.p.A.

7.5. R.W. Sidley, Inc.

7.6. Barney & Dickenson, Inc.

7.7. Dillon Bros Ready Mix Concrete, LLC

7.8. Livingston's Concrete Service, Inc.

7.9. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

7.10. HeidelbergCement

7.11. China National Building Material Company Limited (CNBM)

7.12. U.S. Concrete, Inc.

7.13. Hanson Cement Limited

7.14. UltraTech Cement

7.15. Italcementi Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2tyw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900