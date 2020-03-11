Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "End-User Priorities in Communications and Collaboration Investments, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward unified communications and other workforce technologies around the globe, specifically: desktop, room-based and huddle room video conferencing; audio conferencing; web conferencing; IP telephony; team collaboration tools (e.g., Slack); unified communications (UC) clients; consumer messaging and calling services (e.g., Skype, Google, WhatsApp, WeChat); headsets; and unified messaging.
This research aims to:
- Understand the IT-related challenges organizations face today
- Assess the current and future use of business communications technologies
- Evaluate factors that drive investments in communications technologies
- Gauge IT and communications trends
- Appraise available IT budgets
Key Features:
- IT staff, C-level leaders and department heads are most commonly involved in enterprise digital solution purchase decisions.
- Those same roles are also most consistently involved in driving solutions adoption within their organizations.
- A consumer-like experience is deemed very influential in communications and collaboration solution purchase decisions.
- Half of decision-maker respondents often consider diverse workforce demographics, compared to 27 percent that always consider workforce demographics, in purchase decisions.
- Only 15 percent of respondents view their organizations as part of the late majority or laggards with respect to adoption of new enterprise digital technologies.
- A majority of organizations expect the number of private offices, huddle rooms and mid-to-large conference rooms to increase in the next three years.
- Desktop communications and collaboration tools, wireless enterprise voice devices, video endpoints, and collaboration-equipped huddle spaces rank among the top investments aimed at increasing office productivity.
- The top drivers for investing in communications and collaboration solutions in the next two years include improving teamwork, information management and customer experiences.
- Top investment restraints across most technologies include: cost, lack of perceived value and integration complexity.
- Organizations are almost equally split on whether they have deployed single-vendor vs multi-vendor solutions. Hybrid (cloud and premises-based) architectures will continue to account for a considerable share of customer communications environments.
- Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance communications is a very relevant or somewhat relevant topic for nearly 80 percent of organizations.
- Security concerns and job displacement are top concerns associated with leveraging AI to enhance communications.
- The top four decision-making factors across numerous technologies include: security, ease of use, reliability, and features.
- The top four investments for enterprise digital solutions in 2020 include: big data analytics, web and video conferencing, group video conferencing, and marketing automation.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methods
- Research Objectives
- Survey Methodology
- Countries Where Survey Respondents' IT/Telecom Assets are Situated
- Survey Respondents by Company Size
- Survey Respondent Roles in Technology Purchase Decisions
- Survey Respondents by Industry Sector
- Survey Respondents by Job Title
2. Summary of Major Findings
3. Decision-maker Positioning
- Roles Involved in Technology Purchase Decisions
- Roles Driving Technology Adoption
- Importance of Consumer-like Experiences
- Importance of Application Support on Mobile Devices
- Workforce Demographic Considerations in Purchase Decisions
- Position on the Adoption Curve of New Technologies
- Open Office and Small Meeting Space Adoption
- Office Configuration Expectations in Three Years
- Top Investment Plans to Support Productive Offices
4. Communications and Collaboration Adoption Status
- Top Drivers for Technology Investments
- Communications and Collaboration Technologies Currently Deployed
- Conferencing Technologies Currently Deployed
- How Technology is Deployed
- Frequency of Technology Use
- How Technology is Deployed
- Benefits of Communication and Collaboration Deployment
- Top Restraints to Desktop Video and Web Conferencing Investment
- Top Restraints to Conference Room-based Video Conferencing Investment
- Top Restraints to Huddle Room Video Conferencing (Meant for Small Rooms of Up to 4-6 People Investment
- Top Restraints to Audio Conferencing Investment
- Top Restraints to IP Telephony Investment
- Top Restraints to Team Collaboration Tools (e.g., Slack, Microsoft Teams) Investment
- Top Restraints to Desktop or Mobile Voice or UC Client Investment
- Top Restraints to Consumer Messaging and Calling Services (e.g., Skype, Google) Investment
- Top Restraints to Headset Investment
- Top Restraints to Webinar Investment
- Current Communications Environments
- Plans for Communications Solutions in Two Years
- Status of Microsoft Skype for Business and Teams Deployment
- Relevance of Using AI to Enhance Communications
- Benefits of Using AI to Enhance Communications
- Risks of Using AI to Enhance Communications
- Current Video and Web Conferencing Deployments
- Satisfaction with Cloud Video and Web Conferencing Solutions
- Top Factors in Cloud Video and Web Conferencing Selection
- Satisfaction with Team Collaboration Tools
- Top Factors in Team Collaboration Tool Selection
- Perceptions of Team Collaboration Tool Providers
- Satisfaction with Room-based Video Conferencing Devices
- Top Factors Affecting Room-based Video Conferencing Device Purchases
5. Budgets
- Total Annual Revenues
- Revenue Growth
- Profit Margins
- Top Investments for 2020 Enterprise Digital Solution Budgets
6. Conclusion
