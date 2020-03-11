Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "End-User Priorities in Communications and Collaboration Investments, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward unified communications and other workforce technologies around the globe, specifically: desktop, room-based and huddle room video conferencing; audio conferencing; web conferencing; IP telephony; team collaboration tools (e.g., Slack); unified communications (UC) clients; consumer messaging and calling services (e.g., Skype, Google, WhatsApp, WeChat); headsets; and unified messaging.

This research aims to:

  • Understand the IT-related challenges organizations face today
  • Assess the current and future use of business communications technologies
  • Evaluate factors that drive investments in communications technologies
  • Gauge IT and communications trends
  • Appraise available IT budgets

Key Features:

  • IT staff, C-level leaders and department heads are most commonly involved in enterprise digital solution purchase decisions.
  • Those same roles are also most consistently involved in driving solutions adoption within their organizations.
  • A consumer-like experience is deemed very influential in communications and collaboration solution purchase decisions.
  • Half of decision-maker respondents often consider diverse workforce demographics, compared to 27 percent that always consider workforce demographics, in purchase decisions.
  • Only 15 percent of respondents view their organizations as part of the late majority or laggards with respect to adoption of new enterprise digital technologies.
  • A majority of organizations expect the number of private offices, huddle rooms and mid-to-large conference rooms to increase in the next three years.
  • Desktop communications and collaboration tools, wireless enterprise voice devices, video endpoints, and collaboration-equipped huddle spaces rank among the top investments aimed at increasing office productivity.
  • The top drivers for investing in communications and collaboration solutions in the next two years include improving teamwork, information management and customer experiences.
  • Top investment restraints across most technologies include: cost, lack of perceived value and integration complexity.
  • Organizations are almost equally split on whether they have deployed single-vendor vs multi-vendor solutions. Hybrid (cloud and premises-based) architectures will continue to account for a considerable share of customer communications environments.
  • Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance communications is a very relevant or somewhat relevant topic for nearly 80 percent of organizations.
  • Security concerns and job displacement are top concerns associated with leveraging AI to enhance communications.
  • The top four decision-making factors across numerous technologies include: security, ease of use, reliability, and features.
  • The top four investments for enterprise digital solutions in 2020 include: big data analytics, web and video conferencing, group video conferencing, and marketing automation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methods

  • Research Objectives
  • Survey Methodology
  • Countries Where Survey Respondents' IT/Telecom Assets are Situated
  • Survey Respondents by Company Size
  • Survey Respondent Roles in Technology Purchase Decisions
  • Survey Respondents by Industry Sector
  • Survey Respondents by Job Title

2. Summary of Major Findings

3. Decision-maker Positioning

  • Roles Involved in Technology Purchase Decisions
  • Roles Driving Technology Adoption
  • Importance of Consumer-like Experiences
  • Importance of Application Support on Mobile Devices
  • Workforce Demographic Considerations in Purchase Decisions
  • Position on the Adoption Curve of New Technologies
  • Open Office and Small Meeting Space Adoption
  • Office Configuration Expectations in Three Years
  • Top Investment Plans to Support Productive Offices

4. Communications and Collaboration Adoption Status

  • Top Drivers for Technology Investments
  • Communications and Collaboration Technologies Currently Deployed
  • Conferencing Technologies Currently Deployed
  • How Technology is Deployed
  • Frequency of Technology Use
  • How Technology is Deployed
  • Benefits of Communication and Collaboration Deployment
  • Top Restraints to Desktop Video and Web Conferencing Investment
  • Top Restraints to Conference Room-based Video Conferencing Investment
  • Top Restraints to Huddle Room Video Conferencing (Meant for Small Rooms of Up to 4-6 People Investment
  • Top Restraints to Audio Conferencing Investment
  • Top Restraints to IP Telephony Investment
  • Top Restraints to Team Collaboration Tools (e.g., Slack, Microsoft Teams) Investment
  • Top Restraints to Desktop or Mobile Voice or UC Client Investment
  • Top Restraints to Consumer Messaging and Calling Services (e.g., Skype, Google) Investment
  • Top Restraints to Headset Investment
  • Top Restraints to Webinar Investment
  • Current Communications Environments
  • Plans for Communications Solutions in Two Years
  • Status of Microsoft Skype for Business and Teams Deployment
  • Relevance of Using AI to Enhance Communications
  • Benefits of Using AI to Enhance Communications
  • Risks of Using AI to Enhance Communications
  • Current Video and Web Conferencing Deployments
  • Satisfaction with Cloud Video and Web Conferencing Solutions
  • Top Factors in Cloud Video and Web Conferencing Selection
  • Satisfaction with Team Collaboration Tools
  • Top Factors in Team Collaboration Tool Selection
  • Perceptions of Team Collaboration Tool Providers
  • Satisfaction with Room-based Video Conferencing Devices
  • Top Factors Affecting Room-based Video Conferencing Device Purchases

5. Budgets

  • Total Annual Revenues
  • Revenue Growth
  • Profit Margins
  • Top Investments for 2020 Enterprise Digital Solution Budgets

6. Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • Skype
  • Slack
  • WeChat
  • WhatsApp

