The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward unified communications and other workforce technologies around the globe, specifically: desktop, room-based and huddle room video conferencing; audio conferencing; web conferencing; IP telephony; team collaboration tools (e.g., Slack); unified communications (UC) clients; consumer messaging and calling services (e.g., Skype, Google, WhatsApp, WeChat); headsets; and unified messaging.



This research aims to:

Understand the IT-related challenges organizations face today

Assess the current and future use of business communications technologies

Evaluate factors that drive investments in communications technologies

Gauge IT and communications trends

Appraise available IT budgets

Key Features:

IT staff, C-level leaders and department heads are most commonly involved in enterprise digital solution purchase decisions.

Those same roles are also most consistently involved in driving solutions adoption within their organizations.

A consumer-like experience is deemed very influential in communications and collaboration solution purchase decisions.

Half of decision-maker respondents often consider diverse workforce demographics, compared to 27 percent that always consider workforce demographics, in purchase decisions.

Only 15 percent of respondents view their organizations as part of the late majority or laggards with respect to adoption of new enterprise digital technologies.

A majority of organizations expect the number of private offices, huddle rooms and mid-to-large conference rooms to increase in the next three years.

Desktop communications and collaboration tools, wireless enterprise voice devices, video endpoints, and collaboration-equipped huddle spaces rank among the top investments aimed at increasing office productivity.

The top drivers for investing in communications and collaboration solutions in the next two years include improving teamwork, information management and customer experiences.

Top investment restraints across most technologies include: cost, lack of perceived value and integration complexity.

Organizations are almost equally split on whether they have deployed single-vendor vs multi-vendor solutions. Hybrid (cloud and premises-based) architectures will continue to account for a considerable share of customer communications environments.

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance communications is a very relevant or somewhat relevant topic for nearly 80 percent of organizations.

Security concerns and job displacement are top concerns associated with leveraging AI to enhance communications.

The top four decision-making factors across numerous technologies include: security, ease of use, reliability, and features.

The top four investments for enterprise digital solutions in 2020 include: big data analytics, web and video conferencing, group video conferencing, and marketing automation.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Methods

Research Objectives

Survey Methodology

Countries Where Survey Respondents' IT/Telecom Assets are Situated

Survey Respondents by Company Size

Survey Respondent Roles in Technology Purchase Decisions

Survey Respondents by Industry Sector

Survey Respondents by Job Title

2. Summary of Major Findings



3. Decision-maker Positioning

Roles Involved in Technology Purchase Decisions

Roles Driving Technology Adoption

Importance of Consumer-like Experiences

Importance of Application Support on Mobile Devices

Workforce Demographic Considerations in Purchase Decisions

Position on the Adoption Curve of New Technologies

Open Office and Small Meeting Space Adoption

Office Configuration Expectations in Three Years

Top Investment Plans to Support Productive Offices

4. Communications and Collaboration Adoption Status

Top Drivers for Technology Investments

Communications and Collaboration Technologies Currently Deployed

Conferencing Technologies Currently Deployed

How Technology is Deployed

Frequency of Technology Use

How Technology is Deployed

Benefits of Communication and Collaboration Deployment

Top Restraints to Desktop Video and Web Conferencing Investment

Top Restraints to Conference Room-based Video Conferencing Investment

Top Restraints to Huddle Room Video Conferencing (Meant for Small Rooms of Up to 4-6 People Investment

Top Restraints to Audio Conferencing Investment

Top Restraints to IP Telephony Investment

Top Restraints to Team Collaboration Tools (e.g., Slack, Microsoft Teams) Investment

Top Restraints to Desktop or Mobile Voice or UC Client Investment

Top Restraints to Consumer Messaging and Calling Services (e.g., Skype, Google) Investment

Top Restraints to Headset Investment

Top Restraints to Webinar Investment

Current Communications Environments

Plans for Communications Solutions in Two Years

Status of Microsoft Skype for Business and Teams Deployment

Relevance of Using AI to Enhance Communications

Benefits of Using AI to Enhance Communications

Risks of Using AI to Enhance Communications

Current Video and Web Conferencing Deployments

Satisfaction with Cloud Video and Web Conferencing Solutions

Top Factors in Cloud Video and Web Conferencing Selection

Satisfaction with Team Collaboration Tools

Top Factors in Team Collaboration Tool Selection

Perceptions of Team Collaboration Tool Providers

Satisfaction with Room-based Video Conferencing Devices

Top Factors Affecting Room-based Video Conferencing Device Purchases

5. Budgets

Total Annual Revenues

Revenue Growth

Profit Margins

Top Investments for 2020 Enterprise Digital Solution Budgets

6. Conclusion

Companies Mentioned



Google

Microsoft

Skype

Slack

WeChat

WhatsApp



