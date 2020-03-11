Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size, Share, Trends, Major Deals, Company Analysis and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Japan In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is predicted to exceed US$ 4.4 Billion mark by 2026.



With an aging population, technological advances and advent of point of care diagnostics, Japanese IVD market is slated to show substantial growth in the future. Japan represents one of the largest clinical laboratory markets in the Asia-Pacific region, and the fastest growing among the top ten IVD country markets.

Japan's quickly aging population means the country is experiencing an explosion of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. All of these conditions can be diagnosed and monitored using IVD products. However, some of the factors limiting the growth of the market are a lack of proper reimbursement policies and stringent regulatory framework.



Japan IVD - Segment Wise Market and Forecast

On segment basis, Immunoassay and Infectious disease are the leading segment of the Japan IVD market.

It is projected that the immunoassay market in Japan will surpass US$ 1 Billion mark by 2026.

Clinical Chemistry holds the 3rd spot in the Japan IVD market.

Tumor Marker and Hematology segments are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

Pathology is the fastest growing segment of the Japan in vitro diagnostics market.

Japan IVD Market - Company Wise Sales Analysis

In Japan IVD market, Sysmex Corporation is the leader, followed by Roche Diagnostics.

It is predicted that Sysmex Corporation will maintain its dominant position throughout the forecasting period.

Danaher Corporation and Abbott Laboratories are other top two players in the Japan IVD market.

It is anticipated that biomerieux's IVD revenue in Japan will increase to nearly US$ 200 Million by 2026.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Japan In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market and Market Share Analysis - Forecast to 2026

2.1 Japan IVD Market and Forecast (2002 - 2026)

2.2 By Segment - Japan IVD Market Share and Forecast (2008 - 2026)

2.3 By Company - Japan IVD Share and Forecast (2015 - 2026)



3. Japan IVD - Segments Wise Market and Forecast (2008 - 2026)

3.1 Urine & Feces Market and Forecast

3.2 Hematology Market and Forecast

3.3 Clinical Chemistry Market and Forecast

3.4 SMBG Market and Forecast

3.5 Tumor Marker Market and Forecast

3.6 Immunoassay Market and Forecast

3.7 Infectious Disease Market and Forecast

3.8 Microbiology Market and Forecast

3.9 Pathology Market and Forecast

3.10 Genetic Testing Market and Forecast

3.11 Others Market and Forecast



4. Japan IVD Market - Company Wise Sales Analysis (2014 - 2026)

4.1 Roche Diagnostics

4.1.1 Business Overview

4.1.2 Roche Diagnostics - Japan IVD Sales and Forecast

4.1.3 Recent Initiatives/ Strategy/ Developments

4.2 Abbott Laboratories

4.2.1 Business Overview

4.2.2 Abbott Laboratories - Japan IVD Sales and Forecast

4.2.3 Recent Initiatives/ Strategy/ Developments

4.3 Danaher Corporation

4.3.1 Business Overview

4.3.2 Danaher Corporation - Japan IVD Sales and Forecast

4.3.3 Recent Initiatives/ Strategy/ Developments

4.4 Biomerieux

4.4.1 Business Overview

4.4.2 Biomerieux - Japan IVD Sales and Forecast

4.4.3 Recent Initiatives/ Strategy/ Developments

4.5 Sysmex Corporation

4.5.1 Business Overview

4.5.2 Sysmex Corporation - Japan IVD Sales and Forecast

4.5.3 Recent Initiatives/ Strategy/ Developments

4.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

4.6.1 Business Overview

4.6.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc - Japan IVD Sales and Forecast

4.6.3 Recent Initiatives/ Strategy/ Developments

4.7 Becton Dickinson and Company

4.7.1 Business Overview

4.7.2 Becton Dickinson and Company - Japan IVD Sales and Forecast

4.7.3 Recent Initiatives/ Strategy/ Developments

4.8 Others - Japan IVD Sales and Forecast



5. Japan IVD Market - Major Deals

5.1 2020

5.2 2019

5.3 2018

5.4 2017

5.5 2016



6. Japan IVD Market - Driving Factors

6.1 Technology Advancement Spurring the IVD Market

6.2 Increase in Geriatric Population

6.3 High Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases



7. Japan IVD Market - Challenges

7.1 Cumbersome Reimbursement Procedure

7.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Biomerieux

Danaher Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation



