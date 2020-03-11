Miami, FL, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AllStar Health Brands Inc. (OTC Markets: ALST), a specialty pharmaceutical and nutritional supplements company, is pleased to announce Management has signed a Distribution Agreement for the US and Canada, with MedPharma Invest (Berberex) for the Sales & Marketing of a US-FDA registered, patented Over-the-Counter Medicine, Wound Cleanser already sold in select hospitals in the US. In addition, the agreement includes AllStar marketing a line of Berberex’s unique skin repair products.



Dr. Daniel Bagi, President of AllStar, concluded, “We are extremely pleased with this Agreement, which will provide AllStar with immediate additional revenues through our Distribution Channels in Canada and the US. Our goal is to build on the initial success of these products in limited US geographic locations and expand sales regionally.”

AllStar expects to begin co-marketing in the US in Q1 2020, in Florida and other US locations and in Canada, market exclusively once regulatory approvals are in place.

AllStar believes Berberex Wound Cleanser can differentiate itself in a crowded market thanks to its patented formula which confers advantages in wound care treatment for diabetic wounds, pressure sores and surgical wounds. It kills the most common, dangerous bacteria that colonize wounds, especially in hospital environments and promotes healing.

Boris Dubovis, CEO of MedInvest, added, “All our products including the Wound Cleanser, the Hand & Body Cream as well as the Leg & Foot Cream use the patented Berberex platform technology, making them unique and especially effective.”

About AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc. is a Nevada Corporation established in 2017, and headquartered in Miami, Florida. AllStar is a specialty Health Care Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select, nutritional supplements over the counter remedies and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. AllStar’s goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and wellbeing.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations at (305) 423 7028.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby.

The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management, as well as assumptions made by any information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties.