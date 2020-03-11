VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2020 first quarter financial results after market close on April 1, 2020. The conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place April 2, 2020 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.
|Webcast:
|www.novagold.com/investors/events/
|North American callers:
|1-800-319-4610
|International callers:
|1-604-638-5340
The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.
NOVAGOLD Contact:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Jason Mercier
Manager, Investor Relations
604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
