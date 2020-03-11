VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex”, “we” or “us”) (TSX: CFF) today reported 2019 year-end and fourth quarter results.



Continuing Operations and Discontinued Operations

The 2019 fiscal year presented a number of challenges.

In line with our goal to tackle head-on liquidity challenges facing our company in 2019, we sold the following assets:

our US sawmill business for US$176.0 million, including estimated working capital, which closed subsequent to year end in February 2020;



the Fort St. James sawmill (the “FSJ Mill”) in November 2019 for $38.7 million;



Lignum Forest Products LLP (“Lignum”) in April 2019 for US$11.5 million; and



forward sales of interest in certain countervailing (“CV”) and anti-dumping duties (“AD”) for $17.5 million.

We also discontinued our third party logistics business operated by a wholly-owned subsidiary (“031 BC”).

The proceeds from the foregoing sales were used to fulfill our goal of paying off, in full, our lumber segment credit facility (the “Credit Facility”). Following such repayment, we had unrestricted cash of approximately $20.0 million, estimated net debt of $43.0 million and net debt to capitalization ratio of approximately 25%. Our term loan secured against our power assets represents substantially all of our remaining long-term debt.

All financial information below, unless otherwise stated, represents our continuing operations, primarily consisting of our Mackenzie sawmill and power plant, the FSJ Mill (largely curtailed in May 2019) and corporate costs and unallocated items. Unless otherwise stated, our discontinued operations, including, our US sawmill business, Lignum and 031, are excluded.

2019 Year-End Financial Results

We had a net loss of $30.4 million in 2019 on revenues of $157.4 million compared to a net loss of $7.3 million in 2018 on revenues of $379.1 million. The lower revenues were attributable mostly to our lumber segment which recorded reduced shipments reflecting lower operating rates at our BC mills, a decline in sales realizations and a decrease in wholesale lumber shipments. Bioenergy segment revenues were 4% lower due primarily to modifications in spring freshet pricing and plant dispatch periods in the comparative periods.

We recorded an operating loss of $41.4 million in the lumber segment in 2019 and operating earnings of $19.1 million in 2018. Lumber segment operating results were impacted by the recognition of restructuring costs, lower operating rates and higher unit log and cash conversion costs. Shipments of Conifex produced lumber totaled 212 million board feet in 2019, representing 46% of 2018 shipment volumes of 458 million board feet due to lower operating rates. Bioenergy segment operating earnings declined 7% year over-year and contributed operating earnings of $8.6 million in 2019 and $9.2 million in the previous year. Corporate costs were $7.1 million in 2019, down 9% from the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $24.0 million in 2019 and positive $32.4 million in 2018 with the year-over-year variance largely attributable to the lumber segment.

Consolidated net loss for 2019 was $200.2 million and included a net loss of $169.8 million from discontinued operations, including an impairment loss allocated to goodwill of $143.1 million. Consolidated net loss for 2018 was $7.1 million, including net income of $0.2 million from discontinued operations.

2019 Fourth Quarter Results

We incurred a net loss of $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, $11.6 million in the previous quarter and $20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenues were $27.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, $22.9 million in the previous quarter and $76.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The revenue variability was primarily attributable to our lumber segment as bioenergy segment revenues were generally similar in the comparative quarters. Lumber segment operating results in the fourth quarter of 2018 included shipments and production from the FSJ Mill, which was largely curtailed in May 2019 and sold in November 2019.

We recorded operating losses of $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, $8.6 million in the previous quarter and $7.8 million in the fourth quarter last year. Production volumes at the Mackenzie Mill increased 45% over the previous quarter to 38 million board feet and reflected an annualized operating rate of 63% compared to an annualized operating rate of 43% in the previous quarter. Increased production, shipment volumes and sales realizations led to a quarter-over-quarter revenue increase of 11% for Conifex produced lumber.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was negative $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, negative $7.0 million in the previous quarter and negative $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Consolidated net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $162.6 million and included a net loss of $152.4 million from discontinued operations. Consolidated net loss was $16.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 and included a net loss of $5.0 million from discontinued operations. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we recorded a consolidated net loss of $23.1 million, including a net loss from discontinued operations of $2.9 million.

Selected Financial Highlights(1)

The following table summarizes our selected financial information for the comparative periods:

Q4 Q3 Q4 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Financial Highlights (in millions except share, exchange rate, pricing and electricity information) Sales – lumber segment...................................................... … $ 19.7 $ 17.8 $ 68.0 $ 131.6 $ 352.3 Sales – bioenergy segment................................................ … 8.0 5.1 8.0 25.8 26.8 $ 27.7 $ 22.9 $ 76.0 $ 157.4 $ 379.1 Adjusted EBITDA*................................................................ … $ (3.9) $ (7.0) $ (5.0) $ (24.0) $ 32.4 Operating income (loss)..................................................... … $ (11.5) $ (8.6) $ (7.8) $ (40.2) $ 19.8 Net (loss) from continuing operations.............................. … $ (10.2) $ (11.6) $ (20.2) $ (30.4) $ (7.3) Net (loss) – total operations............................................... … $ (162.6) $ (16.6) $ (23.1) $ (200.2) $ (7.1) Net (loss) per share – basic and diluted from continuing operations............................................................................ … $ (0.22) $ (0.25) $ (0.43) $ (0.65) $ (0.20) Net (loss) per share – basic and diluted - total operations............................................................................................... … $ (3.47) $ (0.35) $ (0.49) $ (4.28) $ (0.19) Shares outstanding – weighted average (millions)......... … 46.9 46.9 46.6 46.6 36.3 Operating Highlights Lumber production (MMfbm)............................................... … 37.8 26.0 93.5 185.0 453.5 Lumber shipments – Conifex produced (MMfbm)............. … 38.0 34.8 99.9 211.9 458.2 Lumber shipments – wholesale (MMfbm).......................... … - 0.3 12.8 22.3 50.8 Electricity production (GWh)............................................. … 55.1 53.1 54.6 211.0 211.3 Average exchange rate – US$/Cdn$(2)............................... … 0.758 0.757 0.757 0.754 0.772 Average WSPF 2x4 #2&Btr lumber price (US$)(3)............... … $ 380 $ 356 $ 327 $ 360 $ 480 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net (Loss) Net (loss) from continuing operations.............................. … $ (10.2) $ (11.6) $ (20.2) $ (30.4) $ (7.3) Add: Finance costs............................................................ … $ 21.7 $ 7.0 $ 6.5 $ 42.1 $ 16.6 Amortization......................................................................... $ 4.8 $ 1.8 $ 3.9 $ 13.2 $ 15.6 Income tax expense............................................................ $ 0.6 $ - $ - $ 0.6 $ - Deferred income tax expense (recovery).......................... $ (4.4) $ (4.0) $ (6.5) $ (11.4) $ (1.3) EBITDA(4)............................................................................... … $ 12.5 $ (6.8) $ (16.3) $ 14.1 $ 23.6 Add: Foreign exchange (gain) loss on long-term debt.. … $ (2.4) $ 2.4 $ 11.3 $ (8.9) $ 8.8 Restructuring costs................................................... … $ 2.6 $ - $ - $ 2.6 $ - Proceeds from insurance claim................................ … $ (1.1) $ - $ - $ (1.1) $ - Gain on sale of assets.............................................. … $ (15.5) $ - $ - $ (15.5) $ - Gain on sale of right to duty refunds....................... … $ - $ (2.6 ) $ - $ (15.2) $ - Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations*................ … $ (3.9) $ (7.0) $ (5.0) $ (24.0) $ 32.4



Notes:

(1) Unless otherwise noted, financial information reflects results of continuing operations.

(2) Source: Bank of Canada, www.bankofcanada.ca.

(3) Source: Random Lengths Publications Inc.

(4) Conifex’s EBITDA calculation represents earnings before finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization.



*Adjusted EBITDA is calculated to exclude unusual items or items that are not ongoing and do not reflect ongoing operations of Conifex. Conifex’s adjusted EBITDA calculation excludes gains or losses resulting from foreign exchange translation gains or losses on long-term debt, restructuring costs, proceeds from insurance claims, and gains on sale of assets and our sale of duties. Conifex discloses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as they are measures used by analysts and by Conifex’s management to evaluate Conifex’s performance. As EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures, they may not be comparable to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculated by others and are not a substitute for net earnings.

Outlook

We are optimistic that the reduction in lumber shipments from production curtailments from a number of BC lumber producers in 2019, coupled with more normal demand as evidenced by early indications of a strong spring building season, will result in more balanced lumber markets. Provided housing and lumber demand remain relatively stable, we expect some improvement in average lumber prices year-over-year. We continue to believe that the factors that shape the mid-term demand for lumber are solid.

We expect our Mackenzie Mill to achieve annualized operating rates approaching 80% in 2020 and an improvement in operating costs in the second half of the year due to the planned implementation of additional operating hours, lower log costs from the reset of stumpage calculations in July and a more robust harvesting program which is expected to decrease unit fixed costs, and a reduction in softwood lumber duty rates in the third quarter. We expect our Mackenzie power plant to continue to provide a steady diversified source of cash flow and anticipate a dispatch period similar to 2019. We expect a material reduction in corporate costs as we align our resources with our smaller and more geographically focused operations. As a result of the divestment of our US sawmill business and our FSJ Mill, coupled with the integrated nature of our operations at Mackenzie, we plan to report one operating segment commencing in the first quarter of 2020.

Conifex also announced today that Yuri Lewis, Chief Financial Officer, will be retiring effective March 31, 2020. Yuri started at Conifex in June 2010 after a long career with a private lumber distribution company. We sincerely thank Yuri for her many contributions to Conifex over the years and wish her the best in her retirement. Jordan Neeser, Vice President of Finance, will be appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer effective April 1, 2020.

