Today, GN Store Nord A/S held its annual general meeting in accordance with the agenda announced on February 18, 2020.

The report by the Board of Directors was noted, both the Annual Report 2019 and the proposal to distribute dividends of DKK 1.45 per share of nominally DKK 4 were approved, and discharge from liability was granted to the Board of Directors and Executive Management.

The general meeting approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2020.

Per Wold-Olsen, Wolfgang Reim, Hélène Barnekow and Ronica Wang were re-elected to the Board of Directors by the general meeting. Jukka Pekka Pertola, Montserrat Maresch Pascual and Anette Weber were elected as new members of the Board of Directors by the general meeting.

Furthermore, PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor for the company.

Moreover, all proposals by the Board of Directors were approved.

At the constituting board meeting held after the annual general meeting, Per Wold-Olsen was elected chairman of the Board of Directors, and Jukka Pekka Pertola was elected deputy chairman of the Board of Directors.

Per Wold-Olsen was also elected as chairman of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee. Anette Weber was elected as chairman of the audit committee. Wolfgang Reim was elected as chairman of the strategy committee.

Agenda for the annual general meeting: a) Report by the Board of Directors on the activities of the company during the past year. b) Submission of the audited Annual Report for approval. c) Resolution of discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management. d) Decision on application of profits in accordance with the approved Annual Report. e) Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year. f) Election of members to the Board of Directors. g) Election of a state-authorized public accountant to serve until the company’s next annual general meeting. h) Proposals from the Board of Directors and shareholders. h.1 Proposals from the Board of Directors. h.1.1 Proposal from the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares. h.1.2 Proposal from the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares. h.1.3 Proposal from the Board of Directors to amend the remuneration policy. h.1.4 Proposal from the Board of Directors to amend the company’s Articles of Association. h.2 Proposals from shareholders (none). i) Any other business.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts

Morten P. Toft

Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 46 07

or

Rune Sandager

Senior Manager – Investor Relations

Tel: +45 45 75 92 57





Press and the media

Lars Otto Andersen-Lange

Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs

Tel: +45 45 75 02 55

