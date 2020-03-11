TORONTO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition, the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company, announced the opening of a limited number of pre-registration spots for Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification, launching April 8, 2020. The program provides health and fitness professionals, and those looking to enter the field, the opportunity to master the science of nutrition and the art of effective coaching to get life-changing results for their clients.

“The days of providing a one-size-fits-all meal plan are over. Coaches now realize that clients require a deep health approach that’s holistic, lifestyle-based, and individualized in that it considers various domains of people’s unique needs and experiences,” said Dr. Krista Scott-Dixon, curriculum designer for Precision Nutrition. “The Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification not only gives coaches an in-depth understanding of nutrition science, but helps them practice the art of coaching. Learning the fundamentals of behavior change helps coaches effectively help clients in the ‘real world’ look, feel, and perform better and get more lasting results.”

The Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification is the culmination of four decades worth of higher education and nearly a century of combined in-the-trenches coaching experience—from our curriculum team of PhDs, registered dieticians, nutritionists, and exercise scientists—along with the data collected from more than 100,000 Precision Nutrition clients worldwide, and over $10 million invested in research and development. As a result, Precision Nutrition is the only organization that both coaches real people directly and educates health and fitness professionals. This allows the company to merge unique insights from both—for advanced nutrition and lifestyle solutions that help people achieve lasting results. Over the last 15 years, the self-paced curriculum has been used with major health organizations, Olympic athletes, professional sports teams, and Fortune 100 companies.

“The Precision Nutrition Level 1 program sifts together the key components of nutrition scattered throughout all areas of medicine and presents it in a cohesive, easy to understand format,” said Dr. Karen Backway, PhD, MD, Precision Nutrition Level 1 graduate and owner of Weight Loss Demystified. “More importantly, the program provides an in-depth practical understanding of how to use that nutrition knowledge to create lasting and sustainable change. Precision Nutrition offers a beacon of clarity in a world drowning in nutrition confusion and controversy. The PN Level 1 textbook is my go-to nutrition reference.”

Precision Nutrition Program Details

Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification covers topics such as:

calories and metabolism digestion, absorption, and water balance;

energy production, fat storage, muscle gain;

body systems, organs, and cells;

macronutrients: protein, carbohydrates and fat;

vitamins, minerals and zoonutrients

The program also teaches coaching professionals, and those looking to enter the field, how to use scientific evidence and build healthy, effective relationships with clients. Students learn how to assess clients, gather data and identify their goals, create an action plan they’ll follow, measure their progress and adjust where necessary to help them achieve lasting changes in their health and lives.

About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to losing fat, building strength, and getting healthy. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, nearly 100,000 coaches in 120 countries use the ​Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification​—along with ​ProCoach​, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFit​®, ​the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). The American Council on Exercise (ACE) and The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) also approve Precision Nutrition for its professionals’ continuing education credits.

In addition, ​Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women​ is a personalized, evidence-based healthy nutrition and lifestyle program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies, and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit ​www.precisionnutrition.com.

