REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced the appointment of Rebecca Biestman as the company’s new CMO. In this role, Biestman will draw on her extensive experience to scale the business, drive broader brand awareness and advance the company’s newly cemented mission to tie reputation management to the customer experience (CX).



Reputation and CX in the age of influence

In the age of influence, word of mouth on social media and online review sites has incredible power. A good or bad review, seen by perhaps thousands of eyes, can ultimately determine where consumers decide to spend their money. That’s why reputation management — actions taken to manage listings, immediately address customer feedback, and ensure that feedback is used to improve and inform future actions — is critical to ensuring a positive customer experience. Against this backdrop, Reputation.com is the only platform to help brands achieve their objectives to get found, get chosen and get better.

“When I began my career in digital marketing, brands exclusively owned the conversation with the consumer. But today, customers have more choices and more access to information than ever before,” said Rebecca Biestman, CMO of Reputation.com. “Reputation.com is uniquely positioned in the market as the only platform that can help brands acquire, engage and retain customers. They optimize the full customer journey, which gives the consumer the best experience possible.”

In this role, Biestman will oversee the company’s overall marketing strategy, including product marketing, demand generation, corporate communications and customer engagement. Over the past decade, Biestman has held a number of executive marketing and brand management roles. Most recently, she held the vice president of marketing role at Dialpad, where she led global marketing programs. Prior to Dialpad, Biestman served as head of marketing and social impact for RMS, the world's leading risk management software company. Biestman has also held marketing and brand management roles at Gap, Inc. and Earth Essentials.

“Rebecca’s experience scaling marketing organizations and deep understanding of our mission to connect companies to their customers make her a valuable asset to Reputation.com,” said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation.com. “Throughout her career, Rebecca has demonstrated her ability to successfully execute innovative marketing campaigns and drive results. "As our CMO, she will capitalize on the positive momentum we’ve gained so far, continue to establish Reputation Score as the gold standard for measuring customer experience and help drive home Reputation.com’s message that reputation matters.”

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com pioneered the online reputation management (ORM) category. We continue to lead the charge with the only proven, unified CX and online reputation management platform, and innovative, customer-driven solutions. Our SaaS-based Reputation.com platform manages tens of millions of consumer reviews and consumer interactions across hundreds of thousands of touchpoints. The patented algorithms behind Reputation Score are based on more than a decade of deep machine-learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted CX improvements — and increase their ability to get found, get chosen and get better. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com .

Media Contact:

Brigit Valencia

BOCA Communications

360.597.4516

reputation@bocacommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70c677b3-6dda-4ade-ad0e-0090eb50dfa4