SHANGHAI, China and ROCKVILLE, MD., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 and host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. On the call, I-Mab’s senior management team will also provide an update on the Company’s business and upcoming milestones.



The live webcast and a replay may be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com . Alternatively, please call +1 8665194004 (U.S.), +65 67135090 (International), 4006208038 (Mainland China), or 800906601 (Hong Kong) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call is 3852648. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. Telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call. To access the replay, please call +1 8554525696 (U.S.), +61 2 81990299 (International), 4006322162 (Mainland China), or 800963117 (Hong Kong). The conference ID number for the replay is 3852648.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on developing biologics of novel or highly differentiated in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. Company’s mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients through innovation. I-Mab’s innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company’s Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to become a fully integrated end-to-end global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge discovery platforms, proven preclinical and clinical development expertise, and world-class GMP manufacturing capabilities. I-Mab has offices in China and the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/ .

