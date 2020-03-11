Dublin, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Actuators and Valves Market by Component, End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Mechanism (Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric, Mechanical, Hybrid), Application, Product (Actuators, Valves), Design Characteristics, Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The marine valves market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 2.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025.

The marine actuators market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2019 to USD 2.3 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.6%. Commercial and naval ship operators are demanding greater levels of efficiency and reliability to enable a reduction in direct and unscheduled operating costs. Various marine valve manufacturers, such as Emerson (US) and Curtis-Wright (US), are designing and manufacturing next-generation rugged marine valves based on the hydraulic, electro-hydraulic, electric and pneumatic mechanism for marine applications.

The HAVC's systems application segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for full command and control systems.



Based on the application, the market is segmented into fuel and propulsion system, portable water system, ballast and bilge system, fire fighting system, heat, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, refrigeration system, and others. The heat, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing shipbuilding activities in the commercial and defense sectors. Marine valves are the key components of these HVAC systems which are used for flow control functionalities in naval vessels.



The marine actuator product segment is expected to lead the marine actuators and valves market in 2019.



Based on the marine actuator type, the rotary actuator segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the marine actuators market in 2019. The rotary marine actuator types include quarter-turn and mulit-turn marine actuators. These marine actuators are used on different marine vessels such as containers, bulk carriers, container vessels, and naval vessels, among others. Increasing demand for the maintenance, repair, and upgrades will lead to an increased demand for marine actuators components in both commercial and defense platforms.



The aftermarket segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the end-user, the aftermarket segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These functions involve the integration of marine actuators and marine valves in existing ships during their maintenance, repair, and overhaul. The damaged components of ships, such as equipment or systems, include ballast and bilge systems, fuel and propulsion systems, and refrigeration systems, among others, are sent for MRO services, which also includes upgrading, maintenance, repairs, and refurbishments. Therefore, the timely inspection of marine actuators and marine valves is essential to ensure the effective functioning of ships to prevent the chances of engineering equipment getting damaged. This, in turn, is leading to an increased demand for replacement of marine actuators and marine valves.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the majority of the global marine actuators and valves market share in 2019.



The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global marine actuators and valves market in 2019. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, are considered for market analysis in the Asia Pacific region. Major shipbuilding companies headquartered in China and South Korea include China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Samsung Heavy Industries, and Guangzhou Shipyard International. According to the World Shipbuilding Statistics, 2015, China accounted for 33% of all new commercial shipbuilding orders globally, thereby making it the largest market for marine actuators and marine valves.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities in Marine Actuators and Valve Market

3.2 Marine Actuators and Valve Market, By Product

3.3 Marine Actuators Market, By Type

3.4 Marine Actuators and Valve Market, By Region



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rise in Seaborne Trade Leading to Growing Requirement for Fleet of Merchant Ships

4.2.1.2 Growth of Maritime Tourism Industry

4.2.1.3 Focus of Navies Worldwide to Procure Advanced Vessels

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Formulation and Implementation of Stringent Regulatory Norms That Must be Complied By Valve and Actuator Manufacturers

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Technological Advances Would Lead to Increased Demand for Actuators for Several Applications in Marine Vessels

4.2.3.2 Introduction of Lightweight and Durable Valves

4.2.3.3 Growth in use of Inland Waterways

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Power Consumption, Noise, and Leakage Issues Associated With Actuators and Valves



5 Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Technology Trends

5.2.1 Adoption of Electric Actuators in Marine Vessels and Surface Ships

5.2.2 Development of Actuation Systems for Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

5.2.3 Rising Usage of Explosion-Proof Actuators

5.2.4 USE of Advanced Materials

5.3 Marines Actuators and Valves Ecosystem

5.3.1 Prominent Players

5.3.1.1 OEM

5.3.1.2 Aftermarket

5.4 Design Landscape

5.4.1 Component Design

5.4.1.1 Weight

5.4.1.2 Strength

5.4.2 Marine Operations

5.4.2.1 Durability

5.4.2.2 Reparability

5.4.3 Manufacturing

5.4.3.1 Raw Material

5.4.3.2 Reproducibility

5.5 Innovation and Patent Registrations



6 Marine Actuators and Valves Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Marine Valves Market, By Type

6.2.1 Quarter-Turn Valves

6.2.1.1 Ball Valves

6.2.1.2 Butterfly Valves

6.2.1.3 Plug Valves

6.2.1.4 Others

6.2.2 Multi-Turn Valves

6.2.2.1 Globe Valves

6.2.2.2 Gate Valves

6.2.2.3 Diaphragm Valves

6.2.2.4 Others

6.3 Marine Actuator Market, By Type

6.3.1.1 Linear Actuators

6.3.1.1.1 Rod-Type Linear Actuators

6.3.1.1.2 Screw-Type Linear Actuators

6.3.1.1.3 Belt-Type Linear Actuators

6.3.1.2 Rotary Actuators

6.3.1.2.1 Quarter-Turn Actuators

6.3.1.2.2 Multi-Turn Actuators



7 Marine Actuators and Valves Market, By Mechanism

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1.1 Pneumatic

7.1.1.2 Hydraulic

7.1.1.3 Electric

7.1.1.4 Mechanical

7.1.1.5 Manual

7.1.1.6 Hybrid



8 Marine Actuators and Valves Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Marine Valves Market, By Component

8.2.1 Valve Body

8.2.2 Valve Bonnet

8.2.3 Valve Trim

8.3 Marine Actuators Market, By Component

8.3.1 Cylinders

8.3.2 Drives

8.3.3 Manifolds



9 Marine Actuators and Valves Market, By Design Characteristics

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Marine Valves Market, By Size

9.2.1 Up to 1

9.2.1.1 Up to 1 Control Valves are Increasingly Being Used in Commercial Vessels

9.2.2 >1 to 4

9.2.2.1 >1" to 4 Marine Valves are Most Commonly Used Valves in Marine Vessels

9.2.3 >4 to 6

9.2.3.1 >4"To6" Marine Valves are Used in Medium-Pressure Applications

9.2.4 >6 to 9

9.2.4.1 >6" to 9" Valves are Increasingly Being Used in Defense Vessels

9.2.5 >9 to 15

9.2.5.1 >9 to 15 Marine Valves are Widely Used in Oil Tankers

9.2.6 15 and Above

9.2.6.1 >15 Valves are Used in Aircraft Carriers

9.3 Marine Actuators Market, By Thrust

9.3.1 <10 Kn

9.3.2 10 Kn to 100 Kn

9.3.3 >100 Kn

9.4 Marine Actuator Market, By Torque

9.4.1 <10 Knm

9.4.2 10 Knm-100 Knm

9.4.3 >100 Knm



10 Marine Actuators and Valves Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ballast and Bilge System

10.3 Fuel and Propulsion System

10.4 Liquid Cargo System

10.5 Refrigeration Systems

10.6 Heat, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning (Hvac) System

10.7 Fire Fighting System

10.8 Portable Water System

10.9 Others



11 Marine Actuators and Valves Market, By Platform

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Commercial

11.2.1 Passenger Vessels

11.2.1.1 Yachts

11.2.1.2 Ferries

11.2.1.3 Cruises

11.2.2 Cargo Vessels

11.2.2.1 Container Vessels

11.2.2.2 Bulk Carriers

11.2.2.3 Tankers

11.2.2.4 General Cargo Ships

11.2.3 Others

11.2.3.1 Fishing Vessels

11.2.3.2 Dredgers

11.2.3.3 Tugs and Pushing Boats

11.2.3.4 Research Vessels

11.2.3.5 Motorboats

11.2.4 Defense

11.2.4.1 Destroyers

11.2.4.2 Frigates

11.2.4.3 Corvettes

11.2.4.4 Submarines

11.2.4.5 Offshore Support Vessels

11.2.4.6 Aircraft Carriers

11.2.4.7 Amphibious Ships

11.2.4.8 Others



12 Marine Actuators and Valves Market, By Material

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Aluminum

12.2.1 Aluminum Actuators and Valves are Increasingly Being Used in Commercial Ships

12.3 Stainless Steel

12.3.1 Stainless Steel Valves and Actuators are in Demand for use in Recreational Boats

12.4 Alloy Based

12.4.1 Brass and Bronze Material-Based Valves and Actuators Find Applications in Commercial Ships

12.5 Others



13 Marine Actuators and Valves Market, By End User

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

13.2.1 Increased Manufacturing of Commercial Ships Installed With Advanced Technology-Based Components Boost Growth of OEM Segment

13.3 Aftermarket

13.3.1 Growing Emphasis on Replacement of Aging Systems and Components for Improved Operational Efficiency Drive Market for Aftermarket Segment



14 Regional Analysis

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1.1 US

14.2.1.1.1 Upcoming US Naval Fleet Modernization Program Leading to Increased Demand for Marine Actuators and Valves in Country

14.2.1.2 Canada

14.2.1.2.1 Canada Government's Strategic Decision to Develop Its Own Indigenous Marine Industry Fuels Growth of Marine Actuator and Valve Market in This Country

14.3 Europe

14.4 Asia Pacific

14.5 Middle East

14.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.2.1 Visionary Leaders

15.2.2 Innovators

15.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

15.2.4 Emerging Companies

15.3 Major Players in Marine Actuators and Valve Market

15.4 Competitive Scenario

15.4.1 Product Developments and Expansions

15.4.2 Contracts

15.4.3 Partnerhips, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

15.4.4 Acquisitions



16 Company Profiles

16.1 MOOG

16.2 Honeywell International Inc.

16.3 Rotork

16.4 Emerson

16.5 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

16.6 Other Major Players

16.7 Brkert Fluid Control Systems

16.8 Flowserve Corporation

16.9 IMI PLC.

16.10 Schlumberger

16.11 KITZ Corporation

16.12 Diakont

16.13 Ultra Motion

16.14 AVK Group

16.15 Hunt Valve

16.16 Woodward

16.17 AUMA Riester GmbH & Co. Kg

16.18 Rockwell Automation

16.19 Wrtsil Corporation

16.20 Samson Group

16.21 Atlas Marine Valves

16.22 Other Major Players

16.22.1 Johnson Valves

16.22.2 Meson Group

16.22.3 Hawa Valves



