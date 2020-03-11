To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 11 March 2020
Announcement no. 28/2020
Jyske Realkredit will open new fixed rate callable bonds
In connection with the ordinary change of maturity class of fixed-rate convertible bonds 1 September 2020 Jyske Realkredit will issue new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds of the following type:
The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.
The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.
