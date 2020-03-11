CRANSTON, Rhode Island, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epoxies, Etc. and Epoxy Technology, Inc., two established companies serving the electronics, automotive, medical, aerospace and industrial markets, recently announced a commercial alignment to offer more dynamic solutions to clients.

The partnership was implemented after the purchase of both companies by Meridian Adhesives Group, a platform in the global adhesives and sealants sector. Together, the companies will bring more products to design engineers working on demanding electronic and assembly bonding applications.

Epoxy Technology is a leader in microelectronic applications, with an emphasis on halogen-free epoxies, low outgassing materials, specialty UV curable systems and ISO 10993 bio-compatible adhesives. These products will compliment Epoxies, Etc.’s offering of potting and encapsulating compounds, UL 94 V-0 listed products and structural adhesives. Together, the companies will be able to supply printed circuit board level materials, such as underfill and glob top adhesives, all the way up to potting compounds that protect the entire electronic device. Both companies focus on convenience packaging options such as pre-mixed and frozen syringes and Triggerbond® cartridges for ease of use and quality.

“These two well-established companies have technical expertise and custom formulating capabilities that will drive innovation for the benefit of the markets they proudly serve,” said Michael Harrington, president of Epoxies, Etc. “Combined, we are able to offer more technical material solutions to both current and future customers.”

The electronics division of Meridian Adhesives Group provides high technology products with experienced technical support. Epoxy, urethane, silicone and UV materials that are manufactured by Epoxy Technology and Epoxies, Etc. have been used in some of the most demanding applications. Epoxy Technology, established in 1966, and Epoxies, Etc., established in 1988, are trusted partners of organizations throughout the world and will now be working together to provide more solutions to these clients.

“Strategically combining these two companies strengthens our approach in the market,” said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. “We are providing our customers a broader product offering in the electronics and medical sector to meet their growing needs.”

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesives and sealants technologies. Its portfolio of solutions includes high-performance specialty epoxy, polyurethane, hot melt and hybrid adhesives for the electronics, medical, construction and infrastructure markets. The company has operations in Dalton, GA; Fontana, CA; Billerica, MA; Pompano Beach, FL; Cranston, RI; Columbus, OH; and Marlborough, UK. For more information, visit www.meridianadhesives.com.

