JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug resistant infections, reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, and provided an update on recent clinical and corporate developments.
"The significant progress made in 2019 advanced us several steps closer to our goal of bringing ibrexafungerp to millions of patients worldwide who are in need of new options to overcome and prevent serious fungal infections. We are conducting multiple late-stage clinical studies of oral ibrexafungerp in indications ranging from vaginal yeast infections, for which there’s only one approved oral therapy, to the life-threatening Candida auris infections affecting patients in hospital settings with compromised immune systems,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. "Ibrexafungerp represents a novel class of antifungals in a field in which no new class has been approved in nearly 20 years. We believe ibrexafungerp has the potential to become a leading antifungal therapy in both the community and hospital settings, particularly given the lack of innovation in the category, growing resistance to existing treatments, and evolution of new species that pose an urgent threat to the public."
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $48.4 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $44.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at December 31, 2018.
Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $38.4 million from $21.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase of $16.8 million, or 78.1%, was primarily driven by a milestone payment made in 2019 to Merck upon initiation of the Phase 3 VVC registration study, an increase of $11.8 million in clinical development expenses, an increase of $0.6 million in chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC), and an increase of $1.1 million in salary and personnel related costs, and a net increase of $1.0 million in other research and development expenses, offset in part by a decrease of $1.7 million in preclinical expenses.
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $10.6 million from $8.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase of $2.0 million, or 22.7%, was primarily driven by a $1.0 million increase in business development and commercial related costs, a $0.6 million increase in professional fees, a $0.4 million increase in salary and personnel related costs, and a net increase in other selling, general and administrative expenses of $0.2 million, offset in part by a $0.2 million charge for deferred offering costs recognized in 2018.
Total other expense was $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to total other income of $10.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The $4.8 million in total other expense is primarily attributable to a $4.5 million non-cash loss and a $1.6 million non-cash gain recorded on the fair value adjustments of the warrant liabilities and derivative liability, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $53.7 million, or ($0.96) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $12.5 million, or ($0.28) per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.
About Ibrexafungerp
Ibrexafungerp [pronounced eye-BREX-ah-FUN-jerp] is an investigational antifungal agent and the first representative of a novel class of structurally-distinct glucan synthase inhibitors called triterpenoids. This agent combines the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors with the potential flexibility of having oral and IV formulations. Ibrexafungerp is currently in development for the treatment of fungal infections caused primarily by Candida (including C. auris) and Aspergillus species. It has demonstrated broad-spectrum antifungal activity, in vitro and in vivo, against multidrug-resistant pathogens, including azole- and echinocandin-resistant strains. The FDA has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for the formulations of ibrexafungerp for the indications of invasive candidiasis (IC) (including candidemia), invasive aspergillosis (IA) and vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and has granted Orphan Drug Designation for the IC and IA indications. Ibrexafungerp is formerly known as SCY-078.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections. Our lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class, in late stage development for multiple indications, ranging from vaginal yeast infections in the community setting to life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients. The SCYNEXIS team has deep expertise in anti-infective drug development and marketing, which can be leveraged to advance ibrexafungerp from clinical development to commercialization. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.
Forward Looking Statement
Statements contained in this press release regarding expected future events or results, including but not limited to statements regarding SCYNEXIS’s expectations on reporting top-line data and timing of NDA submissions, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, to: risks inherent in SCYNEXIS's ability to successfully develop and obtain FDA approval for ibrexafungerp; the expected costs of studies and when they might begin or be concluded; and SCYNEXIS's reliance on third parties to conduct SCYNEXIS's clinical studies. These and other risks are described more fully in SCYNEXIS's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors" and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
|SCYNEXIS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Years Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|$
|121
|$
|257
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|38,394
|21,560
|Selling, general and administrative
|10,648
|8,680
|Total operating expenses
|49,042
|30,240
|Loss from operations
|(48,921
|)
|(29,983
|)
|Other expense (income):
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|1,045
|−
|Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
|1,171
|428
|Interest income
|(805
|)
|(967
|)
|Interest expense
|986
|1,626
|Other income
|(538
|)
|−
|Warrant liabilities fair value adjustment
|4,497
|(11,866
|)
|Derivative liability fair value adjustment
|(1,567
|)
|−
|Total other expense (income):
|4,789
|(10,779
|)
|Loss before taxes
|(53,710
|)
|(19,204
|)
|Income tax benefit
|−
|6,736
|Net loss
|$
|(53,710
|)
|$
|(12,468
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.96
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|56,081,384
|43,883,995
|SCYNEXIS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|41,920
|$
|11,439
|Short-term investments
|6,494
|32,718
|Total current assets
|52,402
|51,463
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|3,191
|−
|Total assets
|57,153
|53,170
|Total current liabilities
|11,014
|5,877
|Warrant liabilities
|18,396
|986
|Loan payable expected to be refinanced
|−
|15,082
|Convertible debt and derivative liability
|11,522
|−
|Operating lease liability
|3,362
|−
|Total liabilities
|44,258
|21,945
|Total stockholders’ equity
|12,895
|31,225
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|57,153
|$
|53,170
