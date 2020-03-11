Denver, CO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Helix Technologies, Inc, (OTCQB:HLIX) (the “Company”) the leading provider of critical infrastructure services to the legal cannabis industry, announced today that it has reached a significant milestone in the rollout of its “Cannalytics” Business Intelligence platform by reaching the “100-user milestone” just weeks ahead of adding powerful new feature sets to the platform, including additional robust, interactive displays, customer segmentation tools, and an updated user interface. The announcement comes less than 90 days after the company unveiled the product at MJBizcon in Las Vegas.



The Cannalytics platform provides a sleek, web-based tool that allows operators to track the performance of all of their locations on one interface, with daily email alerts and powerful drill-down features that give business owners unprecedented insights into profit drivers.

Features include:

-By location and aggregate sales totals

-Powerful drill downs on customer and product data

-State level customer heat maps

-Employee performance reports

-Customer demographics data

-Automated daily emails

“We’ve worked very closely with the industry to design this product around their needs, and that’s driven the rapid adoption and tremendous feedback we’ve been getting,” said Garvis Toler, Helix’s President of Data Services. “We went from zero to having a best-in-class product in less than a year and I expect that additional enhancements to our platform will be in the market soon.”

About Helix Technologies, Inc.

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is the leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix Technologies provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. While Helix provides services to the Cannabis and Hemp Industries, the Company does not deal directly with the plant or any derivative products. Helix Technologies’ products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 38 states and 8 countries and has processed over $20 billion in cannabis sales. For more information on Helix Technologies and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtechnologies.com. and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Sign up for the CannaPulse Newsletter for legislative changes, software updates and more.

